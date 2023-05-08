Chivas has their minds focused on the league, as they will have a very complex match against Atlas this week. The Guadalajara team looks like a favorite, perhaps due to the fact that it is better positioned in the table, but the red and black team was the club that had the best season closing in the MX League, it arrives in great shape and they know perfectly what is the football they should play on the field.
At the same time that the squad is focused on the ball, the board of directors is already analyzing the market, since the club understands that they have areas where they can improve significantly and they do not want to miss the opportunity to sign players that raise the club’s potential. Right now, in Guadalajara they would have four free agents on the table, two that interest the herd and two more that will offer their services because they have a successful past within Verde Valle.
Chivas analyzes the arrival of David Ochoa as goalkeeper after he was fired from Atlético de San Luis after demanding to be the club’s starter, as well as the possible incorporation of Jesus Gallardo, who ended his contract with Monterrey and to this day strangely has not signed the renewal. In the same way, within the list of options there are already the names of Marco Fabian and alanisboth fired from Mazatlán through the back door and who would look for one last dance with the Guadalajara shirt, a team with which they have been champions.
