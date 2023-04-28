Now if you want to sort directly He needs to win his last game against Necaxa at any costWith the victory they tie their pass within the first three, however, if they tie, they would have to wait for Pachuca to tie or lose their game, otherwise, they would be left out and play playoffs.

We are practically talking about the fact that you need to win to forget about any other result.

However, it has been ruled out that Volpi goes to the Sultana del Norte at the end of this contest, since he feels comfortable with Toluca and has a current contract.

About whether they believe in Nacho Ambriz’s project, Claudio Baeza mentioned this: 🎙️

“Yes we continue to believe but not 100%… 200% in him and his coaching staff. We know it’s up to us to win the weekend and get into the top 4.”#DiablosTwitteros 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LNzqMRXiLs — VIIVO Sports (@VIIVOSports) April 27, 2023

“We continue to believe, but not 100 percent, 200 percent. We enter that gap of not playing well for several minutes of the game, but that’s how it is, many times we can have these casualties. We get together, we talk, but I’m a lot of reserving the little things that are talked about in the dressing room “said the Chilean in an interview.