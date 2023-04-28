The Diablos Rojos del Toluca team has gone from more to less in this 2023 Clausura Tournament. The team led by the Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz, has let points slip and this has caused it to occupy fourth place with 29 points, being at the limit to be able to classify directly to the league.
For now, here we present the most recent news about the whole of the State of Mexico: next game, players trust Nacho’s project, what do they need to qualify directly? And more.
What you need to qualify directly
A few weeks ago Toluca was one of the clubs that was competing with Monterrey for the first and second places, however, having let units escape ended up costing the scarlet club dearly.
Now if you want to sort directly He needs to win his last game against Necaxa at any costWith the victory they tie their pass within the first three, however, if they tie, they would have to wait for Pachuca to tie or lose their game, otherwise, they would be left out and play playoffs.
We are practically talking about the fact that you need to win to forget about any other result.
Volpi’s departure?
In recent days, rumors began to emerge about the possible departure of goalkeeper Tiago Volpi to Rayados de Monterrey. This is due to the good performances of the Brazilian under the three sticks, in addition to his goals from the penalty spot.
However, it has been ruled out that Volpi goes to the Sultana del Norte at the end of this contest, since he feels comfortable with Toluca and has a current contract.
Project Nacho Ambriz
Despite the constant criticism that the Mexican strategist has received from a considerable sector of fans, the Toluca players support Nacho’s project, as was made clear by team captain Claudio Baeza.
“We continue to believe, but not 100 percent, 200 percent. We enter that gap of not playing well for several minutes of the game, but that’s how it is, many times we can have these casualties. We get together, we talk, but I’m a lot of reserving the little things that are talked about in the dressing room “said the Chilean in an interview.
Next match
For now, the next game of the third team with the most league titles in Mexico will be against Rayos del Necaxa. It will be next Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Díez when they face each other. You can enjoy this game through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
