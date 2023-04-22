The third team with the most league titles, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, are in the fight for the first places in the general, where so far they are in third place with 28 units.
Those led by the Mexican coach Nacho Ambriz know that there is no tomorrow, and if they continue to let points slip, it could cost them dearly.
Here we present you the latest news from the scarlet squad: next game, ‘not to cut our veins’ and more.
‘It is not to cut our veins’
After the 3-1 defeat against Pumas, coach Ignacio Ambriz mentioned at a press conference that this setback is not meant to cut his veins.
“That is the reality, I told them that we have to do self-criticism, know that we have to be humble workers again, train here every day preparing for two important games. All year we have struggled to get into the top four places, we continue to depend on ourselves and rest assured. Nor is it to cut the veins “he commented.
Next match
Toluca’s next match will be against Bravos de Juárez, on the Nemesio Díez field. In this commitment the reds are wide favorites, because they will be facing the penultimate place in the competition.
You can enjoy this comparison on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. through the TUDN signal.
on the tightrope
Since we are on the subject of this match, in the event that Toluca fails to get the three points at home, and if a series of results are added, they could be left out of the direct classification.
If Toluca loses and teams like Chivas (28) and León (26) win their respective matches, they could fall to sixth place, complicating and leaving everything for the last game against Necaxa.
