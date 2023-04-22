“That is the reality, I told them that we have to do self-criticism, know that we have to be humble workers again, train here every day preparing for two important games. All year we have struggled to get into the top four places, we continue to depend on ourselves and rest assured. Nor is it to cut the veins “he commented.

Nothing is going to stop us, we have a new opportunity to show that we are a great team 💪🏼🖇️ 🔥 Sunday hell burns 🔥 😈 vs. 🐎 🗓 Sunday April 23

📍Nemesio Diez Stadium

🕛 12:00 p.m.

🎟 Lockers / https://t.co/7joe2OZbJf

🎫 Presale for subscribers pic.twitter.com/VpVxtCl2jQ – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) April 21, 2023

You can enjoy this comparison on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. through the TUDN signal.

If Toluca loses and teams like Chivas (28) and León (26) win their respective matches, they could fall to sixth place, complicating and leaving everything for the last game against Necaxa.