If Toluca wants to take first place from Rayados, they need to win their next 3 games, which are against rivals that are in the last places of the general classification, such as Pumas, Juárez and Necaxa, thus reaching 37 units.

Likewise, they will have to wait for Monterrey to lose two games and draw or win only one.

The captain’s place will be occupied by the young Mexican Jesús Venegas, who has had good performances every time he receives minutes from Nacho Ambriz.

The ‘Serrucho’ accumulated the fifth yellow card so far in the tournament, so he will have to fulfill his penalty game.

According to the first reports, the footballer would have been “blocked” by Toluca himself to prevent him from going out with El Tri, since he is one of the team’s benchmarks and could be exposed to some injury, also because it is not a game of FIFA date, they did not authorize his departure.

These types of matches are usually even, and in the last 5 matches each team has recorded two wins and one draw. In case of winning, Toluca would reach 31 points and would be moving away from the rivals that stalk it in the general.