The Red Devils of Toluca are positioned in second place in the competition with 28 points. Now, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill in the remainder of the contest to be able to keep first place for the Big Party.
Here we present the latest news from the team led by coach Ignacio Ambriz: next game, player is out, they do not lose their dream of leadership and more.
While it is true that this will not be an easy task, the team from the State of Mexico hopes to be able to win first place in the competition, which belongs to Monterrey with 34 points.
If Toluca wants to take first place from Rayados, they need to win their next 3 games, which are against rivals that are in the last places of the general classification, such as Pumas, Juárez and Necaxa, thus reaching 37 units.
Likewise, they will have to wait for Monterrey to lose two games and draw or win only one.
The bad news has not been long in coming for the scarlet team, and it is that in recent days it was reported that the Chilean Claudio Baeza was dropped for the game against Pumas due to suspension.
The captain’s place will be occupied by the young Mexican Jesús Venegas, who has had good performances every time he receives minutes from Nacho Ambriz.
The ‘Serrucho’ accumulated the fifth yellow card so far in the tournament, so he will have to fulfill his penalty game.
Last Wednesday, the call for the 23 Mexican players for the friendly match against the United States was announced. Until last called, the player Marcel Ruiz It had appeared on the list, although now it was conspicuous by its absence.
According to the first reports, the footballer would have been “blocked” by Toluca himself to prevent him from going out with El Tri, since he is one of the team’s benchmarks and could be exposed to some injury, also because it is not a game of FIFA date, they did not authorize his departure.
The reds are ready to play their next game against Pumas. It will be on Sunday, April 16, when the match will be played on the always complicated field of the Olímpico Universitario, at 12:00 o’clock on the day.
These types of matches are usually even, and in the last 5 matches each team has recorded two wins and one draw. In case of winning, Toluca would reach 31 points and would be moving away from the rivals that stalk it in the general.
