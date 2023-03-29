The Diablos Rojos del Toluca team continues in the dispute for the first places in the Clausura 2023, where so far they are in fourth place in the competition with 22 points.
Those led by coach Nacho Ambriz are one of the serious candidates for the title and will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get the thorn out of having lost in the grand final of the last contest against Pachuca.
Now, the scarlets will face Tigres in a game corresponding to matchday 13 of the tournament on the Estadio Nemesio Díez pitch.
For now, here we present the latest news from the third team with the most titles in the Mexican league.
The Mexican strategist has done things well as technical director and in the game against Mazatlán, he reached 400 games, so he goes by the marks of ‘Tuca’ and Vucetich.
“I’m not much of statistics, I don’t find out. There are good things and many bad things too, failures, healing injuries, getting up and continuing to work. I would like one day to be able to match Tuca and Vucetich who continue adding games, they are people I admire and respect a lot. I hope I can get those numbers that they have.”he commented at a press conference.
Likewise, the strategist knows that the team has made mistakes on the field of play, which has caused them to miss points.
“We make mistakes that cost us goals, I don’t quite like it, but I like that the team comes out playing and that’s where we made a mistake. I can’t yell at them because it’s what we work on during the week and we do it well”he stated.
One of the best news for the Toluca team is that some of their injured players are ready and could be taken into account for this match.
Specific case that of Emilio Orrantia and Leonardo Fernández, two elements that had been doing things well, although injuries ended up leaving them out of the last few games.
It is hoped that the coach can take them into account and give them minutes for next Sunday’s match against Tigres.
