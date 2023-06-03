The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres, are on vacation after winning the Aztec soccer title.
On this occasion, at 90min we present you with the latest news from the university team: the possible return of Yeferson Soteldo? The first loss in sight, the future of Dueñas and more.
In recent days much has been said about the subject of Yeferson Soteldo. The Venezuelan soccer player is on loan with Santos from Brazil, a team that does not have the 4 million requested by Tigres for 50% of his letter. The South American club will seek at all costs to apply for a new loan and is awaiting a response from Tigres.
One of the players who was iconic of Tigres is Jesus Duenas. After a little more than 10 years in the feline team, he went out to try his luck in the Braves de Juárez, a squad that does not take him into account for the 2023 Opening, which could mean his retirement from professional courts.
Everything seems to indicate that the first drop of Tigres is ready. With the new modification to the regulation of those not trained in Mexico, the clubs will have to reduce their places of foreigners.
It is for this reason that the sacrifice of the current champion of Mexico will be nicholas lopez. From past tournaments the ‘Tooth’ was close to leaving, however, nothing materialized with other squads and ended up staying, although now there is no going back.
#Latest #news #Tigres #Yeferson #Soteldo #case #fate #Jesús #Dueñas #casualty #coming
Leave a Reply