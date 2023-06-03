🚨Santos 🇧🇷 seeks to retain Yeferson Soteldo: since he cannot afford the purchase option, he offered Tigres 🇲🇽 to extend the loan that expires on 6/30 and an official response is expected.

*️⃣The agreed value to acquire it is u$s 4,000,000 for 50%. pic.twitter.com/vFMVuwwJRL — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 1, 2023

It is for this reason that the sacrifice of the current champion of Mexico will be nicholas lopez. From past tournaments the ‘Tooth’ was close to leaving, however, nothing materialized with other squads and ended up staying, although now there is no going back.