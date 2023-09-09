The normal thing was that Tigers to stay as he was and not to add any other player to his squad, even though the fans thought that yes, the team needed at least one winger on the right.
However, in recent days the signing of Marcelo Flores, who belonged to Arsenal in England, was made official. At only nineteen years of age, the name of Marcelo Flores is already quite well known in national soccer, as he was faced with the dilemma of whether he would defend the colors of the Mexican Soccer Team or if he would opt for Canada.
In the end he decided on Mexico and is now part of the Mexican soccer champion squad. He signed a contract for the next four years; Tigres invested close to a million dollars in the player.
As soon as the signing of Marcelo Flores with the Tigres team became official, fans of other teams began to delve into the player’s past, to see if they found any interesting statement or something that gave rise to some note… and they found him.
And after what happened between Querétaro and Atlas at the Corregidora stadium, in an event that left dozens of people injured and a thousand questions in the air, Marcelo Flores’ father, who is at the same time his representative, published on his account of Twitter that he would never bring any of his children to a country where the fans of some club are murdered
Although the context justifies many things, the fans do not forgive, and from now on they blame Mr. Flores.
The departure of Nicolás: the ‘Diente’ López of the Tigres team, left a vacancy free for the Auriazul team to sign a foreign footballer. And although there were no shortage of names, days before the transfer market closes, the ‘U’ is still unable to secure anyone, so the possibility of Igor Lichnovsky being released at the last minute seems less and less far-fetched.
It should be noted that the Chilean defender has been deleted from the team even in preseason, so more than one imagines that joining him to the team now could generate a certain atmosphere of tension.
