Sebastián Jurado has received offers in this transfer market, they have even offered to buy him permanently. Juárez, Tijuana and Tigres the interested teams and that made proposals. However, Cruz Azul wants him to stay.

Although the negotiations would not be easy, because the Machine wants to keep it in order to dispute ownership for the following semester.

According to the first reports, Robert Dante Siboldi will be earning around 4 million dollars.

Isaías Galván joins the FC Bayern World Squad. The youth who made his debut in the First Division in C2023 joins the project of which Manuel Aguilar was already a part. They will have friendlies against Argentinos Juniors, River Plate, Hessen Kassel, Hamburg and Bayern Munich.

The club announced through a statement the project of the basic forces, where now it will be Isaías’ turn to live the experience, facing Argentinos Juniors and River Plate. Likewise, he will travel to Germany for friendlies against Hessen Kassel, Hamburg and Bayern Munich.

Said source points out that Al-Saad is the one who has already raised his hand for the ‘Big Mac’, who would have the intention of doubling the salary of 4.6 million dollars to make him part of the club.