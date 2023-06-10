The Tigers team broke ranks and is on vacation after getting the eighth star on its shield.
On this occasion in 90min, here we present the most relevant news that has emerged around the current champion of Mexico: they are looking for a new goalkeeper, Gignac could leave, Siboldi’s new salary and more.
According to information from Aztec Sportsthe university team would look for the Mexican goalkeeper of Cruz Azul sebastian jury. The northern directive wants to have the national goal among its fils and be able to compete for the position of second goalkeeper with Miguel Ortega.
Although the negotiations would not be easy, because the Machine wants to keep it in order to dispute ownership for the following semester.
After having led the Tigres to the eighth championship, the ‘U’ board decided to renew the Uruguayan’s contract and put a good money offer on the table.
According to the first reports, Robert Dante Siboldi will be earning around 4 million dollars.
the young man Isaiah Galvan He will be in the Bayern Munich World Squad project for the matches against Argentina and Germany, respectively.
The club announced through a statement the project of the basic forces, where now it will be Isaías’ turn to live the experience, facing Argentinos Juniors and River Plate. Likewise, he will travel to Germany for friendlies against Hessen Kassel, Hamburg and Bayern Munich.
According to information from the journalist Ekrem Konur, teams from the Middle East have searched for the French striker. André-Pierre Gignacand they will seek at the cost of big bills to be able to convince the Frenchman and the feline managers to make the negotiation.
Said source points out that Al-Saad is the one who has already raised his hand for the ‘Big Mac’, who would have the intention of doubling the salary of 4.6 million dollars to make him part of the club.
