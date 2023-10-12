Yes ok Tigers is at the top of the general table in this Apertura 2023 tournament, one of the main areas of opportunity, in which fans and experts agree, is the defensive line.
Since Robert Dante Siboldi found a place in the central defense for the feline captain and author of the title goal against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara: Guido Pizarro, more than one spoke out against the Uruguayan’s decision, ensuring that he did it more for a matter of group order than for a tactical issue.
However, it is a reality that the Argentine has fulfilled in that position. Not so Samir Caetano, who even lost the title in the direct duel against the Mexican Diego Reyes, who was aiming to be the second defender this semester, until suddenly his wife published a story in which Diego Reyes was seen in a hospital bed; he just had surgery.
Alarm bells immediately went off among fans, and speculation began that the injury occurred in the game against Pachuca, in a play on the wing in which the defender fell badly. What caught attention is that this action occurred in the sixtieth minute, and Diego Reyes never left the field of play.
For more than thirty minutes, Diego Reyes would have played with an injury that ended up taking him to the operating room. However, everything ended up being a fracture in the little finger, so Tigres would not have that position compromised.
While it is true that the royal classic is always a different match, and that under no circumstances is losing it justified, it is also true that the 134th derby falls in the middle of a complicated week for Tigres and Striped.
The Auriazules are at the top of the overall standings, yes, but they come from three consecutive draws and the form has more than one fan with doubts. Working in private would have been great for them, but the commitment had already been agreed.
Rayados, needless to say. Between injuries and selections, ‘Tato’ Noriega will be forced to improvise a lineup on Saturday, October 14, in Houston, Texas. And from what has been glimpsed so far, Robert Dante Siboldi will do the same, although more as a matter of rotation and not so much of obligation.
This is the lineup with which the Mexican soccer champion team is practicing:
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Samir Caetano and Kenneth Jaime
Midfielders: Marcelo Flores, Juan Pablo Vigón, Eugenio Pizzuto and Fernando González Peña
Fronts: Ozziel Herrera and Nico Ibañez
