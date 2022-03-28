Orbán responds with classism to Zelensky by stating that the Ukrainian is just an actor

The Hungarian Prime Minister, the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán, has responded this Sunday to the recent criticism of the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, for the lax attitude of the ultra towards Putin. Orbán, in a show of classism, has said that he is a lawyer and not just an actor, which is Zelensky’s profession.

“I am a lawyer and I work with the knowledge that I have accumulated in the world of law. Someone who is an actor, because he works with the knowledge that he has accumulated as an actor,” Orbán said on the Hungarian public radio Kossuth.

However, shortly after the interview, the opposition telex.hu news portal highlighted today that before becoming an actor, Zelensky graduated in Law from the kyiv University of Economics, while Orbán spent his entire life as a politician and parliamentarian.

“This means that in reality (Orbán) has not spent a single minute in the world of law,” added the opposition portal.

In his online address to European leaders this week, Zelensky explicitly addressed Orbán and asked him to decide “which side” he is on in Russian aggression. Hungary, a NATO member country since 2004, tries to present itself as neutral in this crisis and does not allow the shipment of Western weapons to Ukraine through its territory.

Orbán, who is seeking his fourth term in the general elections next Sunday, has so far maintained a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ruling Fidesz party accuses the opposition, a broad coalition from left to right, of wanting to drag Hungary into involvement in the Ukraine war.

While its relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector, have been excellent until now, relations with kyiv have been tense for years, since Budapest accuses it of discriminating against the Magyar minority in Ukraine. (Eph)