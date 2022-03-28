These are the breaking news for the transfer market this summer. Erik Ten Hag, Raphinha, Gravenberch, Sergi Roberto, and more…
Manchester United believe that Erik Ten Hag could be the solution they need on the bench and have contacted the Ajax coach. Although the Dutchman has a contract until 2023, they don’t think it’s an inconvenience to sign for the ‘red devils’.
José Mourinho wants to have Gonzalo Guedes for next season to reinforce the attack. The Valencia player was close to signing for the Italian club in winter, but the team did not accept.
Pedro Porro has become the target of the biggest in Europe. Bayern joins Real Madrid in the dispute over the young right-back, although the Whites say they are not interested.
Barcelona does not seem to be interested in renewing Sergi Roberto, who is counting less than he would like in the plans of the Blaugrana club. Atlético de Madrid is closely following his situation, since Cholo is interested in him.
Barcelona needs to secure a player for the attack for next season. The main options are the renewal of Dembélé or Raphinha. Leeds’ Brazilian winger has agreed to play for the Blaugrana team next season, but the English club and Barcelona need to come to an agreement.
Real Madrid has realized that the CMK is not infinite and has decided to take a step forward for Tchouameni. The Frenchman will not be cheap, there is talk of around 60 million euros, but he is a first-need signing for the Whites.
The rumors of the signing of Haaland by Real Madrid and the few minutes he has have made Luka Jovic want to go to another club. While several teams are attentive to the Serbian’s situation, including Arsenal, the team from the capital wants Jovic to continue.
Bayern Munich has set its sights on the Ajax player to strengthen its midfield. The player seems to have said yes to the transfer, but the two teams are in negotiations.
The signing of Azpilicueta by Barcelona is more complicated than ever. The player has a renewal clause with Chelsea that has been activated by playing a certain number of games, so the signing will not be free and Barcelona is not willing to pay. In addition, Chelsea are in a difficult situation due to the sanctions against Abramovich and may not let the Spanish defender out.
The renewals of Gavi and Araujo do not seem to advance, after a new ‘no’ by the players to the offer that Barcelona has presented them. From the club it has been made clear that there are two players they have for the project and they want to close their renewals as soon as possible.
