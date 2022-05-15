With just two days remaining in the main European leagues and the Champions League final two weeks away, the arrival of the transfer market is about to fall. Robert Lewandowski, Julen Lopetegui and Romelu Lukaku are some of the names that monopolize the market news. These are the rumors and the news of the transfer market:
The Polish striker already told Bayern that he wanted to leave several months ago, but Lewandowski’s situation doesn’t seem to have changed much. Yesterday afternoon the sports director of the German club came out confirming that the striker has not changed his mind and his intention is to leave this summer.
It seems that the Sevilla coach has come to the end of his time at the club and could leave at the end of the season. The team thinks that not all the objectives have been achieved and the coach is willing to change the scene. Sevilla is looking for substitutes and Diego Martínez sounds.
After a season to be forgotten for Lukaku, with many doubts, few minutes and far from his best level, everything points to the Belgian leaving Chelsea, but nothing is known yet. The striker sent a message through his Instagram that seemed addressed to his agent in which he said “I will never ever let someone speak for me.” The player’s agent gave an interview in La Repubblica that Chelsea is in negotiations to sell him.
The former FC Barcelona player signed a couple of days ago for Aston Villa and little by little details of the player’s contract are coming out. According to The Telegraph, Coutinho has reduced his salary by 70% in order to sign for the club. The Brazilian earned 553,000 euros at Barcelona.
Sergiño Dest has been losing prominence since his signing for Barcelona to the point that he practically does not play. Despite this, the winger wants to stay with the Barça team to fight for the position and show why one day Barcelona signed him.
The future Real Madrid center-back played yesterday in the FA Cup final, which Liverpool ended up winning on penalties. At the end of the game he was asked about his decision and his future, to which the German replied that there was a possibility of staying in London, and that the sanctions did not affect his decision.
Paul Pogba’s stage at Manchester United is coming to an end, as was announced a few weeks ago, and there are several teams interested in the Frenchman. Despite the fact that PSG have presented him with a good offer, Juventus do not want to miss out on the opportunity to meet Pogba again and are doing everything possible to get him back in Italy.
Conversations about the possible departure of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona continue and it seems that the player has his mind on another team. According to The Sun, the Dutch midfielder is willing to forgive 7 million euros that Barcelona owes him in deferred payments if they close his transfer to Manchester City. What started as speculation is being confirmed and it seems that it could be the end of Frenkie in Barcelona.
#Latest #news #transfer #market #Lewandowski #Lopetegui #Lukaku #Jong
