Serie A is on the rise again and has proven to be a competition full of quality and talent. Despite the fact that they have not had much luck, the three European finals at club level this season have had Italian representation and it is a reflection of what Serie A is experiencing. Now the transfer market is approaching and the Italian teams want to continue at the top with first level reinforcements:
Inter Milan’s season has been almost perfect, and a large part of it is due to the defensive block they have. The team wants to ensure that defensive strength by renewing Stefan De Vrij and Bastoni as soon as possible, renewals that according to SportMediaset they are already on track.
They have been very close this year to playing a Champions League final, but AC Milan lacked some consistency in attack and now they are looking to reinforce that area in the summer market. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marcus Thuram is one of the club’s targets. The Monchengladbach player ends his contract at the end of June and would be free.
The Bosnian player has not yet reached an agreement with Inter Milan and could leave for free at the end of June, so there are several teams that are interested in him. The 37-year-old striker still has a lot of goals in his boots and Fenerbahçe are interested in getting him, especially as he is a free agent from July.
The Real Betis player is an important piece for Pellegrini, but the club is once again on the ropes financially and given the possibility of losing him next summer at zero cost, since his contract ends, the club could let him out now. Interest comes from Italy from two big players, and that is that both AC Milan and Napoli want to get hold of him.
Brozovic has been one of the most used revulsives by Inter this season, even playing in the Champions League final as a starter, but he could change gear after this season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sportthe club has put a price on the Croatian and could come out with an offer of 25 million euros.
The Italian midfielder has sounded in Italy for greats like Juventus and Milan, and in turn they also place him as the substitute for Marcelo Brozovic at Inter Milan.
“This year has not been easy at the beginning, but I have to thank Sassuolo and the coach who allowed me to do things calmly. It will be an important summer, important decisions will have to be made.”
Napoli is still looking for a coach and everyone’s patience is running out in the Neapolitan city, except that of the Neapolitan president De Laurentiis. Faced with the continuous refusals of different coaches for the vacancy of coach of the southern Italian club, De Laurentiis himself calls for calm.
as reported Fabrizio RomanoN’Dicka is very close to making his transfer to AS Roma official and is already in Italy to sign his contract.
