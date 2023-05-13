#TouchFiltered | América will look for a goalkeeper for the next tournament

The intention is for a second goalkeeper to arrive and thus give Oscar Jiménez an outlet. In Coapa they are looking for a young Mexican goalkeeper to be a substitute for Malagón

Read the full column https://t.co/Q1sHQnHtNg pic.twitter.com/bpbJeyvyIe

— Halftime (@halftime) May 13, 2023