The battle for America’s goal has been defined. The club gave the first matches of the tournament to Óscar Jiménez, who was renewed by those from the country’s capital once Guillermo Ochoa’s departure was finalized. ‘Tano’ Ortiz opted for the continuity of the veteran, who wasted his presence making countless mistakes, a fact that opened the place within the stellar eleven for Malagón, who has had a plausible performance. The goalkeeper will not only not give up his position within Coapa, but a door has also been opened in the Mexican team.
Luis has a very long-term future with América and that is why the board of directors has made a decision regarding the future of Óscar. It is understood that the goalkeeper does not have the slightest option of being able to compete fully with the former Necaxa, such is the case that within the box of the capital of Mexico they will choose to end Jiménez’s time with the eagles.
Despite this departure, Halftime He affirms that America will seek to sign one more goalkeeper in the summer market. It is about a youth goalkeeper who has an interesting future and who agrees to be the substitute for the Coapa team, since Malagón is untouchable. The club prefers that the second goalkeeper be an important talent that can be developed and offer a future to the eagles and not Jiménez, who after many years within the institution has not achieved anything important on an individual level.
