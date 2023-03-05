We start Sunday with the Barcelona that according to the newspaper Sport, would go with everything to get players from Manchester City. Of course, all these rumors come after Tebas, the president of LaLiga, has said that they have not allowed Barcelona to sign in winter, and they will not be able to do so in summer either.
Right now there are three players who like a lot in Barcelona. Bernardo Silva, with which it is rumored that City would have already set a starting price. In all markets there are rumors around his figaro. laporte, that in the event that City signed Josko Gvardiol, (which is very complicated), it would be within reach for Barcelona. AND Ilkay Gundoganwhich according to José Álvarez would already have it closed with the Catalans to arrive as a free agent at the end of the season.
Continuing with teams from the Premier League, from Manchester City, we are going to go to United, because Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the episode he lived with Cristiano Ronaldo: “Make that decision with Cristiano? I had my reasons. They were obvious, and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative result. That is always possible in football. But I didn’t worry. I slept well, even during those nights…”
He real Madrid does not doubt Benzema. There is talk of signing a new striker in the next market, but the club has full confidence in the Frenchman. This was said by Ancelotti at a press conference: “It is not possible to be ‘on top’ in every game! Karim doesn’t worry me, because I see him looking good, in good physical condition; Certainly better than in the first part of the season.At the offensive level we are very good, we are the ones who have scored the most goals in the First Division. He has failed at some specific moment, but nothing more. There is no goal problem: we scored five at Anfield”.
After entering PSG history and being crowned the club’s top scorer alone, Kylian Mbappé had some words of gratitude with the clubWill it be difficult to get out of there?: ”Playing for PSG is special for me. If someone had told me I was going to score a record-breaking goal wearing the captain’s armband, I wouldn’t have believed it. It is a personal achievement, but I am here for the collective achievements. Thanks to all my teammates, my coaches, the management and the fans, who have given me everything here”.
To close the transfer market we are going to travel to Turin, where It seems that Ángel Di María is going to continue dressing as a Vecchia Signora player despite not playing in the Champions League. Gianluca Pessotto, sports director of Juventus, confirmed the intention of the Turin team: “We hope you can stay. It will be important for him to do well this season as well. It will be important for us to be able to win something important, it can help, We hope Di María does it and stays with us next season”.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #transfer #market #Benzema #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Mbappé #more..
Leave a Reply