Renewals at Real Madrid are a very hot spot. Modric, Benzema and Kroos are going to continue for another year at almost 100%, but there are players like Nacho, Ceballos or Asensio who are still in limbo. Right now, from 90min we can tell you that Nacho has an offer on the table and that it is up to him to accept it or not, that Asensio is closer to renewal every day (he has earned it hard on the green) and that Ceballos is cold.
At what point is the future of Dani Ceballos?
Its continuity at the moment is up in the air. Real Madrid have not yet offered him a contract and the player’s will will have a lot of weight in the decision. The white club is going to sign Jude Bellingham, so there will be ”overbooking” in the midfield. Next year there will be a Eurocup and Dani prioritizes feeling important and having minutes for Luis de la Fuente to count on him. We will not know the resolution until the season is over. If Betis does not continue, it could be an option.
At what point is the future of Marco Asensio?
The Spaniard has realized that outside Real Madrid it is very cold. Since the rumors about him about a possible departure from him placed him outside the white orbit when he changed agents and began to be represented by Jorge Mendes, he has realized that there is nothing like the White Feud. He only received an offer from Manchester United of 35 million euros.
Marco has earned his renewal on the pitch. He has accepted his role as a bench player and his numbers are the best this season. 20 goals and assists endorse him as the best revulsive in Europe. Madrid will not find anyone in the market like him. They are doomed to understand each other.
