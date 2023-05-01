Real Madrid is focused on fulfilling its current great goal of the season; that is to say, consecrate himself as champion of the Champions League, since only this title will be able to save a campaign where the meringues have seen themselves greatly surpassed by Barcelona in LaLiga. If this is not the case, it is a fact that within the whole of the capital of Spain there will be a weighty revolution and several men will step aside when they do not comply with what is desired.
More news about Real Madrid
For this reason, the sports area of the club has been moving within the market for some months now, seeking to reach the summer with several signings tied up and only pending signature. One of them is that of the jewel of Celta de Vigo, ‘Gabri’ Veiga, whose arrival was negotiated several weeks ago when both clubs met at the Santiago Bernabeu. Now everything is in the hands of the youth, however, within the club there is positivity with his arrival.
Although the agreement between clubs is closed, at least verbally, the last word rests with the player, who already knows what Real Madrid has to offer both in terms of money and in terms of sporting projection. Therefore, the white club is only awaiting ‘Gabri’s’ decision on the understanding that the footballer will be showered with offers from the Premier League. Even so, both Florentino Pérez and his entourage are confident that the final decision of the already selected Spaniard will be in favor of the meringues.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #transfer #market #Real #Madrid #whites #reach #agreement #Gabri #Veiga
Leave a Reply