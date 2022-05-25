What do we know about the Uvalde massacre?

– The fatalities of the massacre are at least 21, including 19 children, students of the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, a municipality of about 16,000 inhabitants in southern Texas, about 130 kilometers from San Antonio.

– The author of the attack, perpetrated in the morning, has been identified as Salvador Ramos. He was killed by the agents who intervened in the school. He was 18 years old and, according to information provided by Democratic Senator Roland Gutiérrez and the State Police, bought two assault rifles on his birthday. Before breaking into the school he shot his grandmother, who hours later was still in critical condition.

– Agents from the local police, the Texas Border Patrol and federal agencies such as the FBI intervened. A senior official from the Department of Homeland Security has reported that the uniformed men stood between the attacker and the children to protect them.

– The president of the United States, Joe Biden, expressed his rejection, pain and weariness in a message to the nation. “I am disgusted and fed up. It is time to act”, emphasized the president, who also raised the underlying conflict that, in his opinion, is behind the unbridled episodes of violence in the country. For God’s sake, when are we going to take on the gun lobby?

– So far this year, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the country. Until the one in Uvalde, the deadliest had been the one in Buffalo, where on Saturday, May 14, a young white supremacist murdered 10 African-Americans in a supermarket.