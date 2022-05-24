Members of security outside the school in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills (AP)

A new shooting has shaken the United States. This Tuesday afternoon an attack was recorded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, an 18-year-old man, opened fire on the school, leaving at least 15 dead, including 14 students and a teacher. State Governor Greg Abbott has reported that the attacker died and was identified as Salvador Romas.

Follow the latest news in the narration of EL PAÍS:

new posts Texas governor calls massacre a ‘senseless crime’ Texas Governor Greg Abbott has mourned the “horrible loss” of 14 children and a teacher at the targeted school. The Republican politician has branded the massacre a “senseless crime.” “We call on all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support for all who are suffering,” he said in a statement. In addition, the governor has instructed security forces to “fully investigate” the crime. The attacked school asks parents not to pick up students Robb Elementary School, in the city of Uvalde, has asked parents not to pick up their children just yet. “Students have to be counted before they can go out. They will be notified to pick up students once all are counted,” the school wrote in a statement. Meanwhile, the children are being transported to a sheltered civic center. The Governor of California: “This is avoidable. Our inaction is a choice” California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for “comprehensive” gun regulations in the wake of the massacre. “We need to regulate gun safety nationally, comprehensively, and with common sense,” the Democratic politician wrote on Twitter. In addition, he has accused the Republican Party of passivity: “Another shooting and the Republicans do not want to do anything about it. This is preventable. Our action is an election.” Good evening. Here you will find the latest news on the Texas school shooting that has left at least 15 dead. Among the deceased, there are 14 students and a teacher, according to the governor of that state, Greg Abbott. The attacker, an 18-year-old who has been identified as Salvador Romas, has also lost his life. See full direct