2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors from River Plate, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start last weekend from January. Come on.
“If they call Josef Martínez there is a good chance it will be done, the player wants to come to River”, point out the “Millonarios” journalists. Tata Martino, coach of Inter Miami, was blunt when stating that the Venezuelan was not going to have a place due to the arrival of Luis Suárez, so they are looking for a destination for him. It is complicated, since in the MLS he earned a much higher salary than what the CARP can offer him.
When everything suggested that they would go on the market to find a replacement for “Pity”, who once again broke the cruciate ligament in his knee, president Jorge Brito assured that they will stay with what they have in the squad, ruling out players like Hernán López Muñoz (Godoy Cruz). Thus, Barco, Solari, Nacho Fernández, Echeverri and Lanzini are fighting for both that position and another place for the departure of an undisputed starter like de la Cruz.
Martín Demichelis' River Plate will begin its journey in 2024 by facing Monterrey of Mexico, this Wednesday, January 17, in what will be the first formal friendly of the year.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Santiago Simón, Leandro González Pirez, Daniel Zabala, Enzo Díaz
Frills: Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro
Fronts: Facundo Colidio, Esequiel Barco, Ian Subiabre and Agustín Ruberto.
From the Millonario, efforts began to extend the ties of both footballers, which expire in December 2024. The 21-year-old versatile player was used as a right back, a new position for him who had always played as a midfielder, and he was able to settle there.
Meanwhile, as intended by Racing, Avellaneda tried to start a negotiation for the left-handed defender, but River's response was categorically negative, since the footballer will be in Martín Demichelis' plans after a 2023 in which he only played three games per game. an injury to the patellar tendon. Great support for the center back.
