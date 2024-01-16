Goalkeeper: Franco Armani

Defenders: Santiago Simón, Leandro González Pirez, Daniel Zabala, Enzo Díaz

Frills: Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro

Fronts: Facundo Colidio, Esequiel Barco, Ian Subiabre and Agustín Ruberto.

Meanwhile, as intended by Racing, Avellaneda tried to start a negotiation for the left-handed defender, but River's response was categorically negative, since the footballer will be in Martín Demichelis' plans after a 2023 in which he only played three games per game. an injury to the patellar tendon. Great support for the center back.