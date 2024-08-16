The Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia is on a calendar break due to the Women’s U-20 World Cupbut Matchday 6 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament will soon be played, so there is still a lot of action ahead.
For now we are going to see the latest news from Colombian football:
Alberto Gamero spoke about the return of Radamel Falcao
The technician of Millionaires celebrated the return of Daniel Cataño to the white and blue attack and announced that The Tiger gets ready for field work.
“It is a satisfaction to have everyone, they have to understand that Dimayor and FIFA say that only eleven players play, but we are looking for alternatives so that everyone plays together, we are looking for balance and they understand that. We have to see possibilities, when we have to play with ’10’ and forwards we will play without wingers and when we play with wingers without forwards”explained the helmsman.
“Falcao was with the surgeon and he will only do field work, but without opposition so that he does not get hurt again”he concluded.
He Blue Ballet completes a mini preseason of almost two weeks due to the forced pause of the calendar of Women’s U-20 World Cup.
Rafael Dudamel spoke about the duel against America de Cali
After five days, the current Colombian monarch, Athletic Bucaramangahas only registered four points, the result of a victory, a draw and three defeats, however, the Venezuelan strategist sees a new opportunity to find victory again against The Wick.
“Each rival has a different characteristic, America is a very offensive rival, with special care for the right sector that is strengthening more and more every day, with (Yerson) Candelowith (Christian) Neighborhoodswith (Harold) Rivera And that is why we are giving this information to the boys during this week of preparation so that they are clear about what the rival’s virtues may be.”he explained.
“Let’s say it has been a calm experience, knowing that you have to enjoy it, so to speak, but after 15 days you have to be in preparation, in competition, I think that those post-title symptoms are still taking their toll on us a little, we can’t get away from reality as we would like, because I already know this story, we have to win again, we have to be the protagonist of the tournament, it’s the least that the champion can do.”he added.
Why did Robert Mejia leave Atlético Nacional?
He Purslane has gone through a difficult year, but one of the few players who managed to stand out was Robert Mejiawho in the last market joined the ranks of Once Caldaswhich took many by surprise, and now the reality of why he left is known.
In conversation with The VBar Caracolthe midfielder accepted that he wanted to continue with The Green Paisa and even had the support of the Uruguayan helmsman Pablo Repettobut in the end, it was the management that made the decision about his future.
“Until the last moment, the coach wanted to keep me in mind. I had many calls with him. He told me not to come here (Once Caldas), to wait, but Nacional made the decision. Once Caldas spoke to me and was willing to give up what Nacional wanted the most, but things didn’t work out. I don’t know what the reasons were, but the priority was always to stay.”he said.
“It was more about the management, because they were even going to buy my share, in the end they said they wanted a loan, then a lot of things happened and I had to accept because the time of the contract with Nacional had passed and it was time to make decisions. They wanted it that way and I have to accept it.”the pivot concluded.
La Mechita, with a venue for its home games
Since the beginning of the semester, the Red Devils have not been able to make use of the Pascual Guerrero because the stage is being adapted to accommodate the Women’s U-20 World Cupwhich will start on August 31, hosting 18 matches, including a semi-final. After weeks of uncertainty, the club announced on its social networks that the Bello Horizonte Stadium-King Pele Villavicencio will be your home for two dates.
In addition to this, according to the journalist Alexis Rodriguez in your account X, Millionaires He would also have plans to use said property.
Independiente Medellín saved the 2-2 draw with Palestino in Sudamericana
From the hand of the Uruguayan central defender Joaquin Varelahe DIM saved the 2-2 tie against Palestinian in the round of 16 of the first leg of the South American Cupdespite losing for much of the second half.
On the result obtained in his debut with The Powerfulthe technician Alejandro Restrepo he exclaimed: “We have to take all the positives, we have been in charge for seven days and this team shows resilience, shows competitiveness, we face a rival that comes from the Copa Libertadores having had a good first phase. Here they beat Flamengo already Millionaires “The team also scored points from outside. In the second half, with the changes, the boys who came on did well and that resilience allowed us to get a draw, which was fair given the way the game went. The team had the intention of attacking at all times, maybe not as effectively, but always with the intention.”.
He was later questioned about whether the days of rest had been a factor and the strategist replied: “Not having competition is a double-edged sword. We had ten long days where we had to prepare for this match. In between, there was a change of coaching staff, getting to know them, planning the correct tasks to have our stamp. It was not an easy week for us. It is worth highlighting how fast the match went, how it was delivered. We always went forward, being rebellious and that speaks of how well prepared this team is. There are many nuances that we wanted to add. It is a short time, but we had a lot of work during the week to give the team the tools that from our point of view were going to help us compete.”.
The return will be next Wednesday, August 21 at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium.
The hospital that Millonarios has before the clash with Águilas Doradas
The next clash of the Ambassadors It will be on Sunday, August 25 and there are six injured players in the institution, including, Radamel Falcaowho has a splint on his right hand, although he is doing field work.
In the club’s statement, it was reported that Danovis Banguero will have isokinetics to know when he returns; Juan Jose Ramirez He suffered a sprain, but he will be back in four days; Moreno Paz suffered a blow to the knee; Diego Novoa returned to training after minor surgery; finally, Santiago Giordana is close to returning.
In addition, Sander Navarro He is already training alongside the team, while Omar Bertel and Samuel Asprilla They are being examined by the medical team, as they are still in the post-operative phase.
