For now we are going to see the latest news from Colombian football:

“It is a satisfaction to have everyone, they have to understand that Dimayor and FIFA say that only eleven players play, but we are looking for alternatives so that everyone plays together, we are looking for balance and they understand that. We have to see possibilities, when we have to play with ’10’ and forwards we will play without wingers and when we play with wingers without forwards”explained the helmsman.

“Falcao was with the surgeon and he will only do field work, but without opposition so that he does not get hurt again”he concluded.

He Blue Ballet completes a mini preseason of almost two weeks due to the forced pause of the calendar of Women’s U-20 World Cup.

GOAL FROM @FALCAO! Ⓜ️🐯 ⚽️ Despite his injury, Radamel Falcao García is making progress in his recovery on the pitch 🔥 The Tiger does not lose its quality in the definition works pic.twitter.com/Qi4eBPeOct — Total Blue Ⓜ️ (@Azul_Total) August 15, 2024

“Each rival has a different characteristic, America is a very offensive rival, with special care for the right sector that is strengthening more and more every day, with (Yerson) Candelowith (Christian) Neighborhoodswith (Harold) Rivera And that is why we are giving this information to the boys during this week of preparation so that they are clear about what the rival’s virtues may be.”he explained.

“Let’s say it has been a calm experience, knowing that you have to enjoy it, so to speak, but after 15 days you have to be in preparation, in competition, I think that those post-title symptoms are still taking their toll on us a little, we can’t get away from reality as we would like, because I already know this story, we have to win again, we have to be the protagonist of the tournament, it’s the least that the champion can do.”he added.

It’s been two months since Atlético Bucaramanga won its first title! Rafael Dudamel spoke about how he faces the challenge of being the champion of Colombian football. “We have to win again, it’s the least a champion can do,” said the coach. #VoicesAndSounds pic.twitter.com/6eSECk0E4x — Blu Santanderes (@BLUSantanderes) August 15, 2024

In conversation with The VBar Caracolthe midfielder accepted that he wanted to continue with The Green Paisa and even had the support of the Uruguayan helmsman Pablo Repettobut in the end, it was the management that made the decision about his future.

“Until the last moment, the coach wanted to keep me in mind. I had many calls with him. He told me not to come here (Once Caldas), to wait, but Nacional made the decision. Once Caldas spoke to me and was willing to give up what Nacional wanted the most, but things didn’t work out. I don’t know what the reasons were, but the priority was always to stay.”he said.

“It was more about the management, because they were even going to buy my share, in the end they said they wanted a loan, then a lot of things happened and I had to accept because the time of the contract with Nacional had passed and it was time to make decisions. They wanted it that way and I have to accept it.”the pivot concluded.

🚨On Air! 👉At this time we are joined at El Vbar Caracol by Robert Mejía, a player from Once Caldas 📻#ElVbarCaracol pic.twitter.com/R3dkinlhW6 — The VBAR CARACOL (@VBarCaracol) August 14, 2024

In addition to this, according to the journalist Alexis Rodriguez in your account X, Millionaires He would also have plans to use said property.

On the result obtained in his debut with The Powerfulthe technician Alejandro Restrepo he exclaimed: “We have to take all the positives, we have been in charge for seven days and this team shows resilience, shows competitiveness, we face a rival that comes from the Copa Libertadores having had a good first phase. Here they beat Flamengo already Millionaires “The team also scored points from outside. In the second half, with the changes, the boys who came on did well and that resilience allowed us to get a draw, which was fair given the way the game went. The team had the intention of attacking at all times, maybe not as effectively, but always with the intention.”.

He was later questioned about whether the days of rest had been a factor and the strategist replied: “Not having competition is a double-edged sword. We had ten long days where we had to prepare for this match. In between, there was a change of coaching staff, getting to know them, planning the correct tasks to have our stamp. It was not an easy week for us. It is worth highlighting how fast the match went, how it was delivered. We always went forward, being rebellious and that speaks of how well prepared this team is. There are many nuances that we wanted to add. It is a short time, but we had a lot of work during the week to give the team the tools that from our point of view were going to help us compete.”.

The return will be next Wednesday, August 21 at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium.

“We scored the goal and, in 1 or 2 minutes more, we had another situation to win it, always going forward, wanting to search, showing rebelliousness and resilience. That is part of how well prepared this team is,” Alejandro Restrepo. pic.twitter.com/XYcdlrxqYl — Cristian Camilo Ortiz Hoyos (@CamiloOrtiz_ok) August 15, 2024

In the club’s statement, it was reported that Danovis Banguero will have isokinetics to know when he returns; Juan Jose Ramirez He suffered a sprain, but he will be back in four days; Moreno Paz suffered a blow to the knee; Diego Novoa returned to training after minor surgery; finally, Santiago Giordana is close to returning.

In addition, Sander Navarro He is already training alongside the team, while Omar Bertel and Samuel Asprilla They are being examined by the medical team, as they are still in the post-operative phase.