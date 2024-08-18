The 2024 Finalization Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League Colombia is playing Matchday 5 of the championship, with some clubs unable to use their property due to the Women’s U-20 World CupHowever, the excitement is not stopping with regard to the team’s news.
Here we leave you the latest news on Colombian football:
Hugo Rodallega despises Europe to stay in Santa Fe
According to the journalist Mariano Olsenin the last few hours, the forward received a formal proposal from the Konyaspor from Turkey, however, the attacker would have prioritized other aspects in the capital of the Republic to put aside said offer.
“The Santa Fe striker, who has already played for six years in Turkey, thanked the offer but rejected it since his family and sports project is focused on the city of Bogotá”added the Argentine communicator about the reasons that would have led the striker to respect the agreement he has with the cardinal club until the end of 2024, but that could be extended taking into account that Santa Fe hopes to qualify for an international tournament next season.
Carlos Gomez left money for Millonarios after signing in France
After his good performances with the Real Salt Lake of the MLS between 2023 and 2024, the youth ambassador was sold to the Stade Rennes from France, being his first adventure in Europe. Cachito, 21 years old, who already has matches as a Colombian national team player, was sold for 7.3 million dollars, of which, about 2.2 million dollars belong to the Blue Ballet because he retained a 30 percent stake in that sale, which was agreed with RSL at the time of the transfer in 2023.
Sanction for America de Cali
He Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian Professional Football Championship announced resolution 064 in which it sanctioned The Wick in the Colombian League II, which was endorsed and confirmed by the Dimayor.
The scarlet club will have to pay a fine of six million five hundred thousand pesos for delaying the resumption of the match against Boyaca Patriotsvalid for Date 4 that was played in the Independence Stadium from Tunja.
Deportivo de Cali women’s team won the championship
On Friday, August 16, the sugar club won 2-0 against Independent Santa Fe in it El Campin Stadiumthanks to a double of Manuela Pavito leave the aggregate 4-1, being their second championship in history. In that edition, the club played a total of 14 matches in the Women’s League and their record was nine wins and five draws: with an important unbeaten record. Similarly, they scored 26 goals and conceded eight.
Likewise, the technician John Albert Ortiz He was also the one who helped in the conquest of the first star in 2021.
David Ospina, close to reappearing with Atlético Nacional
He Purslane It is one of the teams that will have a significant number of days without playing, meanwhile, the Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto He will be able to work to impose his game plan. In addition, the goalkeeper is recovering from a physical problem, after suffering a sprain in his elbow, which he has already overcome and therefore, he will be present for Matchday 8 against Jaguars of Cordobanext August 31st.
Another who could be in good condition is the midfielder Jorman Campuzanowho has been injured for a few days, but is on the right track, said the midfielder Nelson Ramirez in response to the media.
Andrés Salazar left Atlético Nacional behind
The 21-year-old club gem was closely followed by the Cagliari from Italy and the Porto from Portugal, but was eventually sold to the Heart oh Midlothian from Scotland. The full-back is leaving on loan for a year with an option to buy, and he has expressed great enthusiasm for the opportunity.
“I am a strong one-on-one player and I am also fast. I like to make good passes and I have a winning mentality. I am excited about the opportunity to play. It is a club with a lot of history, great players and a big step forward in my career.”said the defender.
Sebastián Oliveros defended the long processes
After seeing that in the Dimayor League There are technicians with very short processes, the helmsman of Strength He defended the idea of giving his colleagues more working time, setting himself as an example for training not only promising young players, but also for consolidating a game idea and gaining ground.
For now there are only two coaches who have been at the same club for more than two years, Alberto Gamero of Millionaires and Alexis Garcia of Equitywho started in January 2020.
The helmsman of the Forta He explained that the key to the results is in the confidence of the board of directors to leave him in charge for so long, since he has been leading the Bogota team since November 2022 when they were still in the First B.
“Having the opportunity to work, to develop your idea. Many times clubs are eager to see results and a game plan, when we know that this takes time. You have to have the ability to trust the coach, in what he says, so you can work with the player and establish your idea. For this reason, it is good to let the coach adapt, in this way they can achieve the results they expect.”explained to Caracol Radio.
