“The Santa Fe striker, who has already played for six years in Turkey, thanked the offer but rejected it since his family and sports project is focused on the city of Bogotá”added the Argentine communicator about the reasons that would have led the striker to respect the agreement he has with the cardinal club until the end of 2024, but that could be extended taking into account that Santa Fe hopes to qualify for an international tournament next season.

EUROPEAN OFFER FOR HUGOL

In the last few hours, HUGO RODALLEGA received a formal offer from Turkish player Konyaspor.

The top scorer of Santa Fe, who already played for 6 years in Turkey, thanked the offer but rejected it since his family and sports project is focused on the city of Bogotá.

OFFICIAL: Stade Rennes have signed winger Carlos Andrés Gómez from Real Salt Lake for €10m.

The scarlet club will have to pay a fine of six million five hundred thousand pesos for delaying the resumption of the match against Boyaca Patriotsvalid for Date 4 that was played in the Independence Stadium from Tunja.

América de Cali received a sanction from Dimayor: this is the reason for the scarlet fine. The team led by Polilla Da Silva is today in the eye of the hurricane after a recent sanction.

Likewise, the technician John Albert Ortiz He was also the one who helped in the conquest of the first star in 2021.

Congratulations to the Deportivo Cali warriors! Thank you champions! Their dedication, passion and effort have led this team once again to the path of victory. Keep going, keep fighting and keep making history!

Another who could be in good condition is the midfielder Jorman Campuzanowho has been injured for a few days, but is on the right track, said the midfielder Nelson Ramirez in response to the media.

Doctor Nelson Rodriguez informed the media in Guarne that David Ospina and Jorman Campuzano are expected to be available for the match against Jaguares (31/8-1/9). They will return to field work next week.

“I am a strong one-on-one player and I am also fast. I like to make good passes and I have a winning mentality. I am excited about the opportunity to play. It is a club with a lot of history, great players and a big step forward in my career.”said the defender.

For now there are only two coaches who have been at the same club for more than two years, Alberto Gamero of Millionaires and Alexis Garcia of Equitywho started in January 2020.

The helmsman of the Forta He explained that the key to the results is in the confidence of the board of directors to leave him in charge for so long, since he has been leading the Bogota team since November 2022 when they were still in the First B.

“Having the opportunity to work, to develop your idea. Many times clubs are eager to see results and a game plan, when we know that this takes time. You have to have the ability to trust the coach, in what he says, so you can work with the player and establish your idea. For this reason, it is good to let the coach adapt, in this way they can achieve the results they expect.”explained to Caracol Radio.