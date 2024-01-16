🚨🇦🇷 Kevin Zenón is BOCA'S NEW REINFORCEMENT for USD 3.5M, 25% of Luna Diale and the loan from Simón Rivero. Via @CLMerlo. pic.twitter.com/03cE4N6uGA — Pato GranDT (@patograndt) January 16, 2024

🚨🇺🇾 Miguel Merentiel is FOLLOWED by GRANADA, Cacique Medina's team. In the next few days, they will seek to NEGOTIATE with Boca. 💰 Via @MartinCharquero. pic.twitter.com/PkZBEBrzEA — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) December 31, 2023

HARD| COLO #SHIP “IF THEY ANSWERED MY PHONE MAYBE I WOULD STILL BE ON #MOUTH” pic.twitter.com/xSeT8DInkx — Boca Info (@Labocatw) January 16, 2024

“I am very grateful to the fans, who applauded me from the first game. There are not enough words to thank the fans. I am not ungrateful like that, neither my family, nor my representative nor my environment. I had the chance to leave free, without leaving anything to the club. I made the decision to renew and leave him money“he added.

“They met with my representative and my father, not with me. They had time to present a formal offer. I thought they were going to present it at the meeting. They said I had to present it. We said we were going to answer. We called them for three days in a row and they didn't answer the phone. There I was surprised. If you are interested, you can answer the phone,” he concluded.