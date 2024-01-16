2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors of Boca Juniors, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start for the last weekend of January. It will seek to strengthen itself in the best possible way to qualify again for the 2025 Copa Libertadores, taking into account that in 2024 it will compete in Sudamericana. Come on.
When it seemed that the negotiations could get complicated, everything moved forward and Boca will have its second reinforcement, after the arrival of Cristian Lema: it is Kevin Zenón, left-handed offensive midfielder, from Unión. The Ribera club will acquire 80 percent of the pass, paying $3,500,000, giving up 25 percent more of Mauro Luna Diale's pass, lending Simón Rivero free of charge and taking charge of the tax costs.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward, a figure and scorer for “Xeneize” during 2023, is followed from Europe but Xeneize will only release him due to the clause, which consists of 18 million dollars. Will it happen?
Valentín Barco, Brighton's new player, responded to Raúl Cascini, who accused him of being ungrateful after his controversial departure. “He hadn't heard it before. He caught me by surprise. Then I looked for him. He surprised me. To be ungrateful is to go free. I had a chance, I renewed and now I'm leaving leaving money for the club,” the youth began.
“I am very grateful to the fans, who applauded me from the first game. There are not enough words to thank the fans. I am not ungrateful like that, neither my family, nor my representative nor my environment. I had the chance to leave free, without leaving anything to the club. I made the decision to renew and leave him money“he added.
“They met with my representative and my father, not with me. They had time to present a formal offer. I thought they were going to present it at the meeting. They said I had to present it. We said we were going to answer. We called them for three days in a row and they didn't answer the phone. There I was surprised. If you are interested, you can answer the phone,” he concluded.
Given the loss of the captain due to injury and the 22-year-old defender Valentini for the Venezuelan Olympic Qualifiers, the leadership will go to the transfer market to find a replacement, and the name listed is Zaid Romero, from Estudiantes. “Pincha” has already rejected an important offer from Spain for the defender, worth 6 million euros, but they are waiting for other offers from the Old Continent.
“What am I going to say about Boca? I always compare Boca to Real Madrid or those teams that are giants worldwide.”said the hitch, who will not continue in Racing, during an interview with ESPN. “We'll see what happens”, he let out between laughs. Beyond his hope, for now the 35-year-old player is not wanted by the Boca leadership.
