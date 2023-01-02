2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, we will review the latest newsthose of which you have to be aware so as not to miss any interesting movement in this market.
The Peruvian defender faced Hugo Ibarra, DT of Boca, for refusing to train while waiting for the offer to continue at the club, and when he regretted it it was too late, so he ended up rescinding his contract. “It was totally weird, honestly. I didn’t expect anything from what happened, but these are things that happen in football. In the end we ended up on good terms, we mutually broke the contract. And I think I’m leaving calm“, he summarized, already in his country.
The 21-year-old winger Franco Camargo, who had served on loan last semester in Platense, returned to River, where he will not be used by Martín Demichelis in the professional squad or by Marcelo Escudero in the Reserve. That is why he terminated his contract and is now a free player.
Bruno Pittón, 29, was the left back that the coach “Leproso” Gabriel Heinze was managing and he was finally able to agree on it. He comes from Emelec in Ecuador and already has a long history in Argentine soccer.
The offensive midfielder from Barracas Central wants to wear the San Lorenzo shirt and the negotiations are already underway. They want it on loan, free of charge and with an option. He would be the second reinforcement for Rubén Insúa after the arrival of the left back Alex Ibacache.
Racing is in negotiations with Banfield for a loan charged by the left-handed “Drill” Agustín Urzi, 22, and there are great chances that it can be closed at this time. He has already played 120 games at Banfield, with seven goals and ten assists.
Cristian Colman, who at the time chose to play at Barracas Central rather than at San Lorenzo, after leaving Arsenal, will now leave Argentine soccer to move his goals to the Catholic University of Ecuador.
Agustín Mulet is the seventh reinforcement of Independiente for 2023. The midfielder, emerged from Vélez Sarsfield, arrived after the incorporations of the “Red” by Kevin López, Mauricio Cuero, Rodrigo Rey, Martin Cauteruccio, Damian Pérez and Luciano Gómez.
