2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, we will review the latest newsthose of which you have to be aware so as not to miss any interesting movement in this market, in the last weeks of preparation before the start of the domestic tournament.
“Manchester City have completed the signing of Argentinian talent Máximo Perrone: the documents are signed on the clubs/players side. Perrone joins Man City until June 2028 from Vélez: deal closed as revealed in December, now complete and official soon,” said renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Agustín Rossi is no longer a Boca player. At the goalkeeper’s insistence on leaving, he decided to accept, in a matter of hours, the offer from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. He will stay for six months before moving on to Flamengo in Brazil.
After undergoing the medical examination, the left back from Talleres de Córdoba signed his contract with River for three years. He had a great level in his time at the “T”.
Alex Vigo has already been introduced as a new player for Red Star Belgrade, in Serbia. He came on loan, with a purchase option of U$S2M. He will seek to regain the confidence he acquired in Colón de Santa Fe.
Luis Leal is reinforcement of Arsenal. La Pantera arrived free from Guabirá and he signed until December 2023. He already had a stint in Argentine soccer, at Newell’s Old Boys.
“Coyote” Rodríguez is “Canalla”. The left back came from Cerro Porteño in Paraguay for US$750,000 (50% of the pass) and signed until December 2025. Will Miguel Russo use him?
Alejandro Piedrahita is a new Banfield player. The talented Colombian winger arrived from Deportivo Pereira in Colombia on a one-year loan, free of charge and with an option of US$700,000 for 80% of the pass. He will break it.
#Latest #news #Argentine #soccer #transfer #market #Enzo #Díaz #Perrone #Rossi
