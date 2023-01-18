2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, we will review the latest newsthose of which you have to be aware so as not to miss any interesting movement in this market, in the last weeks of preparation before the season begins.
El Lechero broke the transfer market with the hiring of Gonzalo Bergessio. The Ezeiza institution has 13 reinforcements and aims to be the protagonist of the championship. “Lavandina” arrives after a last stint at Platense in the Professional League.
Santiago Ascacibar (25) returned to Estudiantes de La Plata. A few days ago Guido Carrillo (31) did it. Those who emerged in the club do not doubt it, at the slightest possibility of returning they call Pincha. Huge sense of belonging.
Beyond his great conditions, the kid from Boca never managed to earn a place in Hugo Ibarra’s team, so at the age of 22 he could go on loan to another First club. Tigre and a club from Mexico are waiting for an answer, since they want it.
After being absent this Tuesday for a medical check-up, the Colombian defender will join Rubén Insúa’s squad. The problem was in the commission differences that his representative maintained with the club’s Board of Directors for an amount that corresponded to him, but it has already been solved.
After lengthy negotiations, the central midfielder joined Lanús from Newell’s Old Boys on a one-year loan, charge and option. Heinze loses an important footballer in recent times for the “Leproso” team.
The T is willing to buy 50% of the file of the Fortaleza player from Brazil and is expected to sign a contract for four years, until 2027. In the last season, he played 29 games and scored three goals. The steering wheel will be the third reinforcement of Talleres (Bustos and Rodríguez have already arrived).
The 27-year-old left-handed central defender, who was a member of Səbail FK in Azerbaijan, returns to Argentine soccer and also to Arsenal, where he played in 2017.
