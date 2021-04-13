The powerful impunity device that functioned for decades to remove officials and businessmen accused in burdensome corruption cases from the judiciary was back in full operation, now with the addition of new gears: the previously utopian prison sentences, which little by little began to happen, are not fulfilled behind bars either. Amado Boudou and Julio De Vido sare the first products of this new strain of beneficiaries.

To understand the nature of the brand new range of martingales with which judicial decisions are misrepresented or dribbled, it is necessary to refer to the old ones, the historical ones, with which the files were prolonged until his death and subsequent prescription.

The device of impunity, fueled by properly interpreted rules, enforced by prosecutors and judges who do not want problems with “politics” -in the best of cases, and as corrupt as those investigated in the worst-, without demands to meet deadlines or give explanations to anyone, it was built up to now based on the succession of appeals, appeals, requests for Byzantine expertise, Rejection of evidence, claim of impossible to find witnesses and dozens of useful tricks for a single objective: may the passage of time appease social anger before the embezzlement or the shamelessness of millionaire politicians, while the crimes attributed to them are prescribed one after another, freeing their authors from guilt and charge.

Although no one invented hot water, Kirchner officials took this model to an industrial scale: with the Federal Planning Ministry as the central platform and Gordian node of the entire public administration, all its secretariats functioned as millionaire negotiated agencies, in some cases as main activity of those responsible: Roberto Baratta, Ricardo Jaime, José López, Claudio Uberti, among others, they face several causes each, all for the same crimes.

Julio De Vido, together with José López and Claudio Uberti, in an event in 2006. Photo Telam.

The unprecedented social effervescence regarding this festival of corruption, which exceeded the previous stages of relief and on the contrary was maintained over time, coincided – or was one of its causes – with the replacement of Kirchnerism by Change in power. Like other times, several judges took note of the new humor and they reoriented their pens. Others saw the heel of the boot come off their heads and worked more calmly.

In any case, one and the other quickly accumulated what had been there for a long time, at hand: hundreds of conclusive evidence, documents, papers and testimonies regarding copious corruption maneuvers. The causes, once immobile, began to fly.

Chicanas kept putting up barricades along the way, but both the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber such as the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, and not infrequently the Supreme Court of Justice itself rebounded those claims usually heeded. Thus the almost unprecedented instance of oral trials, subsequent sentences and even their confirmation by the Cassation was reached. Although hypothetically normal, Argentina had never experienced such a cycle, except in specific exceptions.

This passage of files through the hands of no less than ten magistrates – or fifteen, when the Court intervened – pulverized the current mechanisms to close the cases, and gave way to a much more costly effort of the imagination: the theory of lawfare, an alleged conspiracy of judges, journalists, businessmen and powerful men of all stripes to tar poor leaders of the “popular camp.” As there were no longer openings to find the exit within the files, it was decided to look for it outside of them.

Even so, it requires a very blind militancy to omit that pile of evidence that is still there, in view of anyone. It is better, directly, to ignore the penalties that accompany the sentences. Does Amado Boudou have a final sentence for corruption in the Ciccone case and should he spend 5 years and 10 months in prison? Well, let’s rummage through the ins and outs of warranties to lower that term for attending courses and classes that offend intelligence -party organizer, electrician-, let’s wait for the moment when the execution judge is a friend and dares to sign that the former vice-vice cannot be imprisoned because the woman does not have a who to leave their children, and after let’s pedal the calendar to pull up transitional exits and parole. Meanwhile, of course, Amado waits at his luxurious home in Quinta Galli, in Avellaneda.

Has Julio De Vido just had his conviction for corruption in the Once tragedy confirmed by the Cassation? Well, friendly legislators in February selected a few articles from the new Criminal Procedure Code and put them into effect now, to turn that ruling into little more than a recommendation, until the Court is issued as well. If he does so – and he has no deadlines to do so – the path that we already inaugurated with Boudou will still remain. Prison is not made for their own. Never.

Look also

