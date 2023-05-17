Here are the latest news on rumors, casualties and transfers:

Juan Dinenno was the most productive player for Pumas in the tournament. 8 goals

17 games

1 thousand 432 minutes pic.twitter.com/r9Gk5PFbBT — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 7, 2023

Ignacio Ambriz has lost two of two Final Phase series against Tigres. Closing 2019 | Final

Closing 2023 | Quarter finals pic.twitter.com/EOizoROa2A — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 14, 2023

Nacho will meet with the board of directors that he heads Valentin Diaz and there the final decision will be made.

Alberto Marrero 🇪🇸 has ceased to be the president of Atlético de San Luis 🔴⚪️🔵, Jacobo Payán 🇲🇽 will be the new president of the team. pic.twitter.com/ynKYWK1iUl — Frango Soccer (@FrangoFootball) May 16, 2023

Thanks to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, striker Christian Tabó will remain at Cruz Azulhttps://t.co/hnG4i8EO3w pic.twitter.com/HNunWqnOUC — Halftime (@halftime) May 16, 2023

Feyenoord maintains interest in Luis Chávez; he could reach the Eredivisie in the summer https://t.co/612iYfE2p0 pic.twitter.com/CufaHHx8ZI — Halftime (@halftime) May 16, 2023

The current monarch of the eredivisie will try to present an offer for the player to integrate him in the summer, while the Tuzos await an offer commensurate with the cost of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Never convinced? Cruz Azul made official the withdrawal of Ramiro Funes Mori from the club. The defender had a fractured relationship with the cement fans, and his next destination could be at River Plate The best decision for the Machine?https://t.co/sO47zsS8bL pic.twitter.com/rY8Am1rSiv — Halftime (@halftime) May 17, 2023

His possible destination would be River Plateclub that formed him.

BYE, COWBOY! 🥺😪 Efraín Velarde confirmed his retirement from professional soccer through his Instagram account. Much success in future projects that the great Chispa has. pic.twitter.com/YGi34kZ12P — Dale Blue and Gold (@DaleAzulyOro) May 16, 2023

🚨 CONFIRMED, OFFICIAL. LOWEST CAUSES OF ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS 🇪🇦Sabin Merino: they do not exercise a purchase option.

🇲🇽 Rodrigo González: contract term.

🇲🇽 David Andrade: Termination by mutual agreement. In analysis:

🇲🇽Inister

waiting for offer

🇲🇽Chavez pic.twitter.com/tvRjj3tYMc — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 17, 2023

welcome back teacher @rafaeldudamel! 🇻🇪 Do not miss the first statements of our new coach in the #AppNecaxa.

👉 https://t.co/KWmSZEpDlq ⚡ pic.twitter.com/02TeeXF40T — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) May 16, 2023

“We arrived with great enthusiasm, with great expectations, for many years we have been working with the desire to enter this highly competitive market”declared the South American.

IT’S GOING ❌ Through a statement and an emotional video, Atlético de San Luis informed that Marcelo Barovero will no longer be in the team. The Argentine was with the Potosinos since 2021. pic.twitter.com/3v06CaU9by – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 16, 2023

El Trapito was not in the repechage and the league because he was injured.

🚨 CONFIRMED. CECILIO DOMÍNGUEZ, LOWER OF SANTOS LAGUNA. ✍🏼 They have informed the player that he does not enter into plans. Therefore, it would not be renewed. Other casualties include:

🇲🇽 Eduardo Perez

🇲🇽 Jose Avila Without a place in the team, they are already looking for accommodation. pic.twitter.com/HUxmoWZ8Fo — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 15, 2023

JUAREZ 🐴

To the casualties of: Lainez and Medina and soon Salcedo. They are added: 🇦🇷 ‘Toro’ Fernández: They would not exercise the purchase option.

🇺🇾 Maxi Olivera: I wouldn’t go into plans.

🇲🇽 Alberto Acosta: No future in the team. Still in analysis:

🇪🇦Up

🇲🇽Dueñas

🇲🇽Chaka pic.twitter.com/9qZKE5Iu0c — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 16, 2023

The Argentine is leaving because the purchase option will not be exercised Celta Vigo.

The Uruguayan would not enter into the club’s plans, like Acosta.