This Wednesday the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament of the MX League will begin, meanwhile, Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 continues.
Here are the latest news on rumors, casualties and transfers:
Halftime He assured that the Pumas coaching staff does not want to lose their striker, although the board admits that an attractive offer in the transfer market would be difficult to reject. In the past he has been associated with the Blue Cross and the Seattle Sounders of the MLS.
After failing to win the title by being eliminated in the quarterfinals, this week the future of Ignacio Ambriz as a Toluca coach.
Nacho will meet with the board of directors that he heads Valentin Diaz and there the final decision will be made.
As previously mentioned, the Spaniard left his position as Sports President of Atlético San Luis to cede his place to Payan Espinosa.
The Uruguayan will remain in the ranks of Cruz Azul for the next tournament. The attacker passed the cut of the evaluations made by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti and he will comply with the year and a half contract that he still has left, this was shared by the AS Diary from Argentina.
In accordance with TUDNboth Pachuca and feyenoord They have agreed on the high level of the midfielder, who could fit into football in the Netherlands.
The current monarch of the eredivisie will try to present an offer for the player to integrate him in the summer, while the Tuzos await an offer commensurate with the cost of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The casualties of La Máquina Celeste continue to add up. The Argentine defender was left out of the institution, since he ends his contract this summer to become a free agent.
His possible destination would be River Plateclub that formed him.
After 19 years of experience, El Chispa officially announced his retirement. The full-back did it through a video in which he thanks football and each of the clubs where he participated, such as cougars, striped, Lion, Toluca and Morelia.
After being eliminated in the quarterfinals, the Atlético San Luis announced some of his casualties. The Spanish striker must report to the Real Zaragozawhile González must return with Deer of Merida.
Necaxa announced the incorporation of the Venezuelan coach as its new coach for the Apertura 2023.
“We arrived with great enthusiasm, with great expectations, for many years we have been working with the desire to enter this highly competitive market”declared the South American.
He saint Louis reported that the South American goalkeeper will no longer continue with the institution, since his contract with the club ends and by mutual agreement they decided not to renew.
El Trapito was not in the repechage and the league because he was injured.
Santos Laguna has informed the Paraguayan attacker that he is not planning, so it was not renewed. Along with the South American, Pérez and Ávila are leaving, who will find accommodation in another squad.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel shared the casualties of Bravos de Juárez.
The Argentine is leaving because the purchase option will not be exercised Celta Vigo.
The Uruguayan would not enter into the club’s plans, like Acosta.
The official casualties of Bravos They are the goalkeeper and the Uruguayan. In both cases, there was termination of the contract by mutual agreement.
