Merlo says that America does want Papu Gómez 👀 pic.twitter.com/q0jMpf8gPK – ℍℝℤ (ᑕ♥ᗩ) 💙🦅💛 (@17TITULOSDELIGA) April 20, 2023

To get El Papu, those from Coapa would have to pay three million euros, but for now there are no formal talks with him. Seville.

#TouchFiltered | The future of Jesús Corona in Cruz Azul is defined The goalkeeper will hold a crucial meeting with the board; The issue to be discussed is whether or not there will be a contract renewal Read the full column https://t.co/Ru1AxCoNrs pic.twitter.com/9mN21rJSRx — Halftime (@halftime) April 20, 2023

It was mentioned that there would be no intentions of the board to renew it, however, the column Touch Filtered shared that next week the situation of the celestial captain will be defined, as he will sit down to chat with the president Victor Velazquez and the sports director Oscar Perez.

“The possibility of renewing is between 60-40”said the source.

ATLAS GOES FOR THE EUROPEAN FRONT 😎🦊⚽ Atlas are already thinking about next season and would seek the signing of the Serbian striker, Uros Djurdevic from Sporting de Gijón, before the possible departure of Julián Quiñones, according to Mediotiempo.

Now according to Touch Filteredthere will be a rearrangement of players in Orlegi Group and Atlas would be the one who took over the Montenegrin nationalized striker. The attacker underwent surgery on one knee and the directive of the sporting gijon he looks for new airs.

HE HAS LUIS AND SEVERAL MEXAS IN THE LOOK! 🇲🇽🤩🇳🇱 Dennis te Kloese opens the doors to a possible signing of Luis Chávez in the summer for Santi Giménez’s Feyenoord. It confirms that there is interest in more Mexicans already detected. And that he tried to sign him in January but it could not be closed. pic.twitter.com/rlXniccWRf – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 21, 2023

The CEO of the Dutch team, dennis te kloeseHe pointed out that they will not remove their finger from the line about the Pachuca player, although he made it very clear that to think about a signing they must first go through an analysis of everything done in the season.

It is a fact that this was Raúl Jiménez’s last season with the Wolves. 🐺 They put him as an option for MLS or MX, I think he should first try a less demanding European league (🇹🇷🇨🇵) in one of those the same and going down a step he has an Alexis Sánchez-type rebirth. pic.twitter.com/8YlScYnOJ5 — Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) April 15, 2023

According to the Azulcrema director, El Lobo de Tepeji intends to stay in Europe, which he stated after talking to each other.

⚠️ The Clube Atlético Mineiro became the time that the Hulk but fez goal in his career. 79 goals and counting… 🐔⚽️ 📸 Playback/Athletic pic.twitter.com/kWKCl0LUbh — Sac do Galo (@SacdoCAM) April 13, 2023

recently in an interview with Aztec TVEl Turco revealed that the best player he has managed is the forward of the Atletico Mineiro, with whom he won the Brazilian Super Cup. The auriazul directive could make the effort to bring them together again.

The 36-year-old attacker is valued at 2.5 million euros according to the specialized page transfer markt.

Ricardo Ferretti and his coaching staff are happy with the current level of Ramiro Funes Mori. The Argentine would like to stay at Cruz Azul. It is not unreasonable to think that there would be a renewal. Things have changed in favor of the Argentine ✅ pic.twitter.com/UmvMp03ekH — Adrian Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) April 5, 2023

At the same time, it would be ruining a signing for River Platesince they were after the services of the central defender, taking advantage of the fact that he would be a free agent in the summer.

🔥 | In Rayados they do want to renew Celso! The Monterrey Football Club is interested in renewing the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the current Clausura 2023; It is expected that in the coming days or weeks news of… pic.twitter.com/pkSFror8FY — I am Rayado and I have Endurance (@AguanteRayado) April 19, 2023

On the situation, the sports president, Anthony Noriegaindicated: “We are still in those, (there is) nothing concrete, still nothing defined, I hope that with the passing of the days and weeks we can give you some news, but with this I am anticipating that the intention with these talks is to try that Celso stay with us for the next tournament”.

Juan Brunetta reached five goals in the tournament after scoring against Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/xNxmB3cSPB — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 17, 2023

Saints Lagoon signed the midfielder Parma from Italy on loan and have already validated the purchase option for 2.35 million dollars.

🇨🇴 Rayo Vallecano is one of the clubs that are interested in Roger Martínez and there have already been talks between the environment and the club. as anticipated @CLMerlothe striker will leave América de México on June 30 as a free player and wants to return to Europe.https://t.co/4I4eNDzKUf – Marcos Durán (@marqoss) April 19, 2023

The source details that the Spanish club’s board of directors has already contacted the striker’s entourage to find out the player’s status and financial claims.