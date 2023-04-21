The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, is two dates away from concluding to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football has already started for a few weeks with several names being heard to arrive as reinforcements for some teams.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
It was revealed that America set its sights on the world champion with Argentina. Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo assured that the interest is real, although there would be another team from the MX League who would also look for the midfielder.
To get El Papu, those from Coapa would have to pay three million euros, but for now there are no formal talks with him. Seville.
This week it was announced that the Cruz Azul goalkeeper could leave because his contract ends this summer.
It was mentioned that there would be no intentions of the board to renew it, however, the column Touch Filtered shared that next week the situation of the celestial captain will be defined, as he will sit down to chat with the president Victor Velazquez and the sports director Oscar Perez.
“The possibility of renewing is between 60-40”said the source.
A few weeks ago it was mentioned that the Serbian was of interest to Santos Laguna, but it was quickly ruled out.
Now according to Touch Filteredthere will be a rearrangement of players in Orlegi Group and Atlas would be the one who took over the Montenegrin nationalized striker. The attacker underwent surgery on one knee and the directive of the sporting gijon he looks for new airs.
The issue of the midfielder is still latent, since the feyenoord of the Netherlands warned that it will continue to probe it.
The CEO of the Dutch team, dennis te kloeseHe pointed out that they will not remove their finger from the line about the Pachuca player, although he made it very clear that to think about a signing they must first go through an analysis of everything done in the season.
After the downturn in the game that he suffered that has led him not to be summoned by the Wolverhampton Wanderersthe striker has been linked with returning to Americabut the president of the team, Santiago Banosalready revealed the situation.
According to the Azulcrema director, El Lobo de Tepeji intends to stay in Europe, which he stated after talking to each other.
The coach of Pumas, the Argentine Anthony Mohamedwould have in mind a signing for the next semester.
recently in an interview with Aztec TVEl Turco revealed that the best player he has managed is the forward of the Atletico Mineiro, with whom he won the Brazilian Super Cup. The auriazul directive could make the effort to bring them together again.
The 36-year-old attacker is valued at 2.5 million euros according to the specialized page transfer markt.
In accordance with Adrian Esparza of TUDNThe Twin is the number one request of ferretti to renew with The Machine.
At the same time, it would be ruining a signing for River Platesince they were after the services of the central defender, taking advantage of the fact that he would be a free agent in the summer.
Rayados still has not resolved the contract of the Paraguayan captain, despite the fact that they have already had conversations.
On the situation, the sports president, Anthony Noriegaindicated: “We are still in those, (there is) nothing concrete, still nothing defined, I hope that with the passing of the days and weeks we can give you some news, but with this I am anticipating that the intention with these talks is to try that Celso stay with us for the next tournament”.
According to the journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe Argentine’s intention is to return to Europe, but there are big teams from the MX League who follow him closely, just as America and Blue Cross.
Saints Lagoon signed the midfielder Parma from Italy on loan and have already validated the purchase option for 2.35 million dollars.
He America He no longer has intentions of retaining the Colombian, therefore, according to some media, the Vallecano Ray He is interested in signing him.
The source details that the Spanish club’s board of directors has already contacted the striker’s entourage to find out the player’s status and financial claims.
