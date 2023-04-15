The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, is three dates away from concluding to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football has already started for a few weeks with several names being heard to arrive as reinforcements for some teams.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelAmerica has in mind to sign the young Mexican who works in Europe with the Sporting Bragaafter ceasing to enter into the plans of the Lille from France, where he could not even debut.
The source details that a few weeks ago the player was offered to Coapa, receiving a positive response, so there are already contacts between the agency and the club to reach an agreement.
In any case, the Tuzo youth squad would arrive as a free agent because his contract with the Archbishops ends in the summer.
Due to the irregular actions of Miguel Jimenezwhere he sometimes appears as a hero but also makes blunders, the Chivas board would be looking for a reliable goalkeeper.
The Spanish goalkeeper was offered to Guadalajara and the sports president’s response Fernando Hierro it was positive.
The goalkeeper was born in Spain, he has a British father, but a Mexican mother and is currently a member of the Lugo Sports Club of the Second Division of Spain. His contract ends on June 30 and he could already start negotiating with the Flock.
Not having the desired continuity in the Atlas, the Peruvian would be thinking of returning to the University Sports of his country, above all because that would be costing him not to be called up for selection.
The intention of his representative and the Inca team is that he arrives on loan until the end of 2023 to find out how he responds.
According to him The Universal NewspaperThe Colombian is on Cruz Azul’s wish list, which since last tournament has wanted to make a bomb signing.
The Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti seeks that the attacker arrive for the Opening 2023, after he terminated his contract with the olympiakos from Greece, which is why he is a free agent and they should only agree on his salary, however, his annual salary is six million euros.
León’s board of directors was clear and made public its intentions to buy both players, after their outstanding performances.
The defender Bellon arrived in Bajío in June 2022 from black lions of the expansion league on loan for a year with a purchase option, with his letter being around half a million dollars.
On the other hand, the midfielder Dark This tournament arrived at the express request of the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamonwho directed it in Puebla, also arriving on loan for a year.
As of June 1, Bravos de Juárez will have the Argentine as the new sports president instead of Miguel Angel Garzawho will leave at the end of the current semester.
The South American will have the power to choose the new helmsman.
according to daily recordhe America It would be playing crookedly for the left back, since they are stopping him from giving him more minutes to avoid an automatic renewal, since he has a clause for minutes played in the semester, on which it depends to extend his bond or not.
Apparently the bluecremas plan is to search the transfer market for a new left-back who competes with Salvador Reyes.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #Opening #League #Pizzuto #Whalley #Flores #Bellón
Leave a Reply