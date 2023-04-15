Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

The source details that a few weeks ago the player was offered to Coapa, receiving a positive response, so there are already contacts between the agency and the club to reach an agreement.

In any case, the Tuzo youth squad would arrive as a free agent because his contract with the Archbishops ends in the summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper was offered to Guadalajara and the sports president’s response Fernando Hierro it was positive.

The goalkeeper was born in Spain, he has a British father, but a Mexican mother and is currently a member of the Lugo Sports Club of the Second Division of Spain. His contract ends on June 30 and he could already start negotiating with the Flock.

The intention of his representative and the Inca team is that he arrives on loan until the end of 2023 to find out how he responds.

The Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti seeks that the attacker arrive for the Opening 2023, after he terminated his contract with the olympiakos from Greece, which is why he is a free agent and they should only agree on his salary, however, his annual salary is six million euros.

The defender Bellon arrived in Bajío in June 2022 from black lions of the expansion league on loan for a year with a purchase option, with his letter being around half a million dollars.

On the other hand, the midfielder Dark This tournament arrived at the express request of the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamonwho directed it in Puebla, also arriving on loan for a year.

A new sports project, a new challenge will be assumed by the President of @CATalleresdecba Andrés Fassi.

The South American will have the power to choose the new helmsman.

Apparently the bluecremas plan is to search the transfer market for a new left-back who competes with Salvador Reyes.