The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, is two dates away from concluding to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football has already started for a few weeks with several names being heard to arrive as reinforcements for some teams.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
The midfielder would be close to leaving América to return to Major League Soccer with the inter miami.
The son of Zizinho He is a substitute in the cream-blue box, so he would not look badly at going back to North American soccer.
The Eagles are thinking about the future and would be after the signing of an element of the MLSso said the American journalist Tom Bogert.
This is the 16-year-old Mexican defender who plays for the Portland Timbers U-17. the player of The Woodcutters It also has Argentine nationality, apart from it is also closely followed by Querétaro and the Cancun FC of the expansion league.
The name of the Colombian does not tire of appearing when it comes to Stove Football. On this occasion, Roberto Lopez of TV picture He announced that those from Coapa want the Atlas attacker, who continues to be a benchmark for the red and black club.
According w sportsthe 42-year-old goalkeeper would be living his last moments with Cruz Azul because he would not renew his relationship, which would lead him to retire or look for new airs.
The request not to extend the captain’s contract would supposedly come from the same Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti.
On the other hand, what would cause new anger for the fans of La Máquina is that El Cata would renew his contract. Apparently, the board fully supports him and would offer the central defender another year.
After his good World Cup, the Pachuca midfielder has been continuously linked with teams from Portugal, Turkey and the Netherlands.
Now according to kerynewshe Ajax Amsterdam He presented an offer of 6.5 million dollars for the World Cup player in 2022, however, that did not convince the people of Hidalgo.
El Oso could leave the Herd once the championship is over, since he arrived on loan with an option to buy from Necaxa.
The pivot card belongs to the Rays, so the Chivas You will have to decide whether to make the purchase option effective or say goodbye.
El Pollo ends contract with Chivas this summer, but for now there have been no talks to renew their link, so it could be the first casualty for A2023.
