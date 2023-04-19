Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

Everything indicates that Jonathan Dos Santos 🇲🇽 will stop being an América player at the end of the tournament. There is talk that he will return to MLS. As for relays, it is practically a fact that Naveda 🇲🇽 returns from Poland and, recently, the rumor of Eugenio Pizzuto 🇲🇽 came out. Both… pic.twitter.com/OjhNlkgolq – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) April 18, 2023

The son of Zizinho He is a substitute in the cream-blue box, so he would not look badly at going back to North American soccer.

THEY ARE LOOKING FOR IT 👀 América, Querétaro and Cancún are targeting Adrián Pelayo, central defender for the Portland Timbers, reports Tom Bogert. He is eligible for 🇲🇽🇦🇷🇺🇸 and is one of the great jewels of the American club. Due to its qualities it can also be developed as containment. pic.twitter.com/3HyOD3FtsS – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 18, 2023

This is the 16-year-old Mexican defender who plays for the Portland Timbers U-17. the player of The Woodcutters It also has Argentine nationality, apart from it is also closely followed by Querétaro and the Cancun FC of the expansion league.

To break the transfer market! 🫰🏻💵💰🤑 Club América plans to bring in Atlas player Julián Quiñones for next season. Different media say that the Azulcrema board would be willing to pay between 9 and 15 million dollars for the striker. pic.twitter.com/JqcBr3nPcy — 🦅🏆 The FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) April 19, 2023

THE GOODBYE 🚂 Jesús Corona would be living his last days as a Player of #Blue Cross. ❌ The celestial directive does not intend to extend the contract that ends in June. Tuca is looking for a renewal in the squad and would give Jurado the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/63JFDdieIK – The MX Save (@LigaMx_News_) April 19, 2023

The request not to extend the captain’s contract would supposedly come from the same Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti.

Broken relationship the current situation of cata domínguez and the fans – https://t.co/usyvOeTcVy — Now in Soccer (@AhoraEnElFutbol) April 17, 2023

Luis Chávez was able to go to Ajax, but the offer was rejected.⚪🔵

See the full note: https://t.co/sTcatzWuQ1 pic.twitter.com/BNKg35dOMz — The Cup (@LacopaCriterio) April 18, 2023

Now according to kerynewshe Ajax Amsterdam He presented an offer of 6.5 million dollars for the World Cup player in 2022, however, that did not convince the people of Hidalgo.

THE BEST EVER! 🐐✅ According to Statiskicks statistics, Fernando González is the midfielder with the most recoveries (14.1). How big, Bear. pic.twitter.com/k0kAiidcoc – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 17, 2023

The pivot card belongs to the Rays, so the Chivas You will have to decide whether to make the purchase option effective or say goodbye.

We always need a Pollo Briseño on our team… Yes, it’s true that he doesn’t play, but he always defends the colors to the death and feels passionately about every game. 🐐❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/W8K2Ktbb0z – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 3, 2023