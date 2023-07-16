Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

Forward Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez has chances to start from #AtleticoTucumanreported @NaniEl_OK that #Tuzos de Pachuca maintains negotiations with his representative, also #AtromitosFC from Greece, his relationship ends next year and for now he has not extended it. He could be transferred. pic.twitter.com/Wo3H9cJeru — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 15, 2023

The Argentine attacker ends his relationship with the club the following year and has not extended it.

🚨Nestor Araujo – AEK Athens The Mexican is one step away from returning to Europe, now with Matías Almeyda and together with Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro. I already agree with América that he only hopes to get a central defender before letting Araujo go. tremendous scoop of @daniel_velasco5 pic.twitter.com/EGEZeBklwG —Kery!News (@KeryNews) July 15, 2023

He’s going for a KILLER from Rio that breaks it in Brazil and has already played in Mexico! 🇧🇷😈🔥 Toluca is in negotiations with Vasco Da Gama for Pedro Raul Garay da Silva, reports ESPN. ⚽ 26-year-old Brazilian striker who already knows Liga MX. He played with Juárez in 2021: 2 goals in 7 games. pic.twitter.com/lbnHqml8Mp – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 15, 2023

From San Luis Potosí, Jonathan “Cuba” Sánchez joined again as Defender. 🐎🔥 Welcome Cuba! #StrongerThanNever#IronPolts pic.twitter.com/JV9xgVgKZb — Atlante FC 🐎⚽️ (@Atlante) July 13, 2023

NEW DEVIL REINFORCEMENT 😈 🚨 The ‘Canelo’ Ángulo was announced as a new signing of the Devils ✅ Jesús Angulo was presented in a ring and with boxing gloves 🧤 #TeGivesMoreEmotions #LigaMX #Toluca pic.twitter.com/HEU5nCS7ZH – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) July 15, 2023

🚨Dinamo Moscow has advanced talks with Pachuca for the signing of Luis Chávez, whose priority is to go to Europe. Striped, expectant. 👇👇https://t.co/tkdsrkFRo8 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 14, 2023

He Dynamo Moscow of Russia has advanced negotiations with the Tuzos, without anything being closed. However, Rayados is waiting to be able to get his services if he does not go to the Old Continent, since he puts more than ten million dollars for a percentage of the letter.

The national team admitted that his dream is to jump into the pond, but that he has a high chance of ending up in northern Mexico.

Through a press conference it was announced that Julio Furch will stop being part of Atlas to join Santos de 🇧🇷 With this there are 2 high-quality strikers who say goodbye to the club in the same market. How do you think it will affect the Atlas? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pPB28E0447 — Jared Borgetti (@borgetti58) July 14, 2023

“It is a unique opportunity that I have to play in one of the best leagues in the world. I asked the board to fulfill that dream”said the Argentine, who leaves as a red and black legend.