Date 3 of the 2023 Opening of the MX League is taking place, however, Stove Football is still going on, since they have until September 13 to close their signings.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe striker has a good chance of leaving the Atletico Tucuman of his country, since Pachuca maintains negotiations with his representative, the same as the atromitos from Greece.
The Argentine attacker ends his relationship with the club the following year and has not extended it.
The opportunity for the defender to return to the Old Continent is real. America is willing to sell to the World Cup as long as the AEK Athens increase your offer. There is already a principle of agreement with the player and his agent.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelToluca maintains ongoing negotiations with the Vasco da Gama by the Brazilian striker. The Devils have already sent a formal offer, seeking the final transfer, something that the South American board is analyzing.
The passage of the defender in First Division did not last long, since he returns to the atlantean of the expansion leagueafter having been on loan with Pumas.
In the end, Canelo’s adventure in León was short-lived, as he was presented as a new reinforcement of the Red Devils of Toluca. The midfielder went on a final transfer for four years.
He Pachuca It can continue to be dismantled, since the midfielder could go to Europe or to another squad in the Aztec league.
He Dynamo Moscow of Russia has advanced negotiations with the Tuzos, without anything being closed. However, Rayados is waiting to be able to get his services if he does not go to the Old Continent, since he puts more than ten million dollars for a percentage of the letter.
The national team admitted that his dream is to jump into the pond, but that he has a high chance of ending up in northern Mexico.
The same Atlas forward announced that he will not continue in the team, since he will leave for the Saints from Brazil.
“It is a unique opportunity that I have to play in one of the best leagues in the world. I asked the board to fulfill that dream”said the Argentine, who leaves as a red and black legend.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #A2023 #League #Ruiz #Canelo #Furch #Pedro #Raúl #Chávez
Leave a Reply