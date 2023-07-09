Date 2 of the 2023 Opening of the MX League has already begun, however, Stove Football continues, since clubs can still sign players who are active outside of Mexico.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Although the last semester he was with the Banfield of his country, the pass of the Argentine belongs to Necaxa. Therefore, Tiger He advanced a lot due to the compa of one hundred percent of the striker’s file, although The drill he still has him on loan through the end of the year, and because of that, he has an opportunity to match any offer in order to keep him.
The Chilean midfielder became the second reinforcement of the Colo Colo of his country. The attacker terminated his contract with Puebla and in the coming days he will sign until December 2024 with The chief.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that the Chilean from Cruz Azul was offered to the San Lorenzo AlmagroHowever, the coaching staff ruled it out.
The Machine continues looking for where to accommodate the striker.
There is a principle according to Blue Cross for the Uruguayan to reinforce the Penarol of his country. It would be a loan with an option to buy, with La Máquina taking care of a significant part of the salary.
However, the approval of the striker is missing, who is not convinced to return to Uruguay.
The Argentine striker inter milan he is not sure how to get to Toluca. Despite having done the lower ones in the Boca Juniorsrejected the offer of the Xeneizesalso now received a proposal from the River Plate, which could be your next destination. Although he had already verbally agreed to sign him with the Devils, nothing is certain for now.
The Spanish defender will remain in the real cadiz from Spain, will be transferred for one year with an option to purchase subject to changes, as announced by the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivel.
America will absorb a part of the salary.
The expansion league achieved one more export abroad. The front of the roadrunner became reinforcement of Dundee F.C. of Scotland, so now he will accompany the defender Antonio Portales.
After announcing his departure from inter miamithe Mexican attacker has sounded to continue in the MLS with The Los Angeles Galaxy or return to Mexico, without revealing the names of the interested parties.
However, now it is mentioned that the one formed in Pachuca could go to Europe with the AEK Athens of Greece, since the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda I would open the doors.
Kerry News He commented that The Joker could go to the Old Continent this summer to meet El Pelado again.
The future of the Chilean with the America is in doubt as three European clubs have shown interest in signing the talented midfielder.
He Vallecano Ray of Spain, as well as Victoria Guimaraes and Arouca de Portugal are the teams that want it, although no formal offer has been made known.
It transpired in some media that the midfielder is an option to reach Blue Cross, although they must first release places for Non-Trained in Mexico. Nevertheless, Halftime reported that the Colombian Junior from Barranquilla It is not contemplated due to said matter, although it would be a great contract.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #A2023 #League #Parra #Tabó #Pizarro #Quintero #Valdés
Leave a Reply