Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

🚨Banfield reported that, given the appearance of Tigre’s offer, he makes use of the purchase option of US$ 2,000,000 for Milton Giménez. pic.twitter.com/KeOjgeJNSh — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 8, 2023

🚨 Pablo Parra is the second reinforcement of Colo Colo.

*️⃣The footballer terminates his contract with Puebla and, in the next few days, will sign until December 2024 with ⚪⚫. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/yBPLO9F209 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 7, 2023

Regarding the alleged interest of #San Lorenzo by Ivan Morales: ▶They confirm that the forward of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 It was offered to the club, they had also offered it last year, they sought to place it on loan, but the coaching staff ruled it out. ❎ The Cyclone will not be your next destination. pic.twitter.com/EOHlqzysor — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 7, 2023

The Machine continues looking for where to accommodate the striker.

[AHORA] There is a principle according to #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 for Christian Tabó to be REINFORCEMENT of #Peñarol 🇺🇾, it would be on loan and with a purchase option, La Máquina would take over an important part of the salary, the OK of the striker who is not convinced to return to Uruguay remains. pic.twitter.com/fsuMXWEAxU — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 7, 2023

However, the approval of the striker is missing, who is not convinced to return to Uruguay.

🚨 #river | An offer will be presented to Inter🇮🇹 for Facundo Colidio: 5 million dollars for 100% of his pass.

There is already an agreement with the player for a 4-year contract.

ℹ️ @maxigrillo pic.twitter.com/7zcpN3Apy1 — (@xLeandro7) July 9, 2023

Jorge Meré will stay at Cádiz, will be loaned for a year with an option to purchase subject to objectives, America absorbs part of the salary 🚨 @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/klUjf0N12B – . 🦅💛 (Elon hater) (@MillonetasCA) July 8, 2023

America will absorb a part of the salary.

Diego Pineda arrived at Dundee in Scotland after adding 16 games with Correcaminos. 3 goals

1 assist

1 thousand 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/kRvexsY4jf — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 7, 2023

Will he go to Europe? Matías Almeyda would have Rodolfo Pizarro in his sights for AEK Athenshttps://t.co/XzxMzNBPO1 pic.twitter.com/emwaVsO4qP — Halftime (@halftime) July 8, 2023

However, now it is mentioned that the one formed in Pachuca could go to Europe with the AEK Athens of Greece, since the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda I would open the doors.

Kerry News He commented that The Joker could go to the Old Continent this summer to meet El Pelado again.

Diego Valdés removed from the description of his Instagram profile that he is a Club América player… Is the end of an era coming? 🦅😳 pic.twitter.com/kmVxTxQWG6 — Passion Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) July 8, 2023

He Vallecano Ray of Spain, as well as Victoria Guimaraes and Arouca de Portugal are the teams that want it, although no formal offer has been made known.