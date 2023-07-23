The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, begins its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which begins this Friday, July 21 and will end on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remind that the teams have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Pachuca will suffer a new casualty and it will be the Colombian-Mexican, who will go to the CF Montreal from Canada, as they reached a verbal agreement with the footballer, who is leaving and signing a four-year contract.
The 19-year-old South American has been in Bella Airosa since the Basic Forces and has represented the Aztec team in the U-23.
He Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador is already negotiating with the Uruguayan by initiating talks with Pachuca and even the technician diego lopez He has already entered into conversations with the footballer known as Meteorite.
Added to it, the Banfield from Argentina also joined the bid for the midfielder. The last tournament, the South American was on loan with the Coritiba from Brazil.
By not entering Pumas’ plans, the Argentine has already found a place. The defender will put on the jersey of the olympiakos from Greece, where he arrives on a loan for one year, with a purchase option. The auriazul traveled to Greece this Saturday for the medical examinations and the signing of the contract.
cougars has acquired the letter of a promise of Colombian soccer. The 20-year-old right winger will leave the Llaneros FC of the Colombian Second Division. The university students bought 70 percent of the menu, but having an excess of foreigners, it would not arrive for this Opening 2023 and would be transferred for six months to the Deportivo Cali of the First Division.
Since the beginning of May, the Chilean has not seen action with Cruz Azul. As it was not taken into account, an offer was received from the San Lorenzo that was not taken, but now Newell’s Old Boys will try to sign him, as indicated by the media on court.
La Leprosa would already be carrying out talks to take over the striker, who is to the taste of the coach gabriel heinze.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that the Paraguayan pivot is in his last year of contract. America for now does not think about renewing him until the end of the semester, apart from his environment he would not seek to make the leap to Europe, he has even already had polls.
In the same way, Fernando Esquivel shared that there are negotiations between The Los Angeles Galaxy and Rayados by the Argentine striker.
Right now there is a formal offer from the Galacticos, with La Pandilla analyzing the proposal to make their response known in the coming days. At the same time, El Mellizo analyzes his possible departure.
Pachuca announced in a statement that it was unable to receive payment for the Dynamo Moscow of Russia for the soccer player, however, will accept the payment of the termination clause by the World Cup player, who will thus be able to negotiate his future in absolute freedom and under his responsibility. The midfielder is close to saying goodbye to the Bella Airosa club.
He Vasco da Gama of Brazil announced that the sale of the forward to Toluca was completed, without revealing the figures. This will be the second adventure of the Brazilian in the MX Leaguesince in 2021 he was a member of Juarez Braves.
Even though the Uruguayan has been Blue Cross in Puebla, the coach of the latter, Eduardo Arceruled out the signing by saying that they are rumors.
“The thing about Christian, at first they are just rumors, because in the end he has participation with Cruz Azul and we do not want to interfere at all with a player who is participating with a club. But yes, we are looking for this reinforcement to shore up our team”he expressed.
He Saints from Brazil announced this Friday the signing of the Argentine striker, who comes from Atlas, where he made history by being a two-time champion. The Emperor signed a two-year contract with the Peixe.
Although his wish was to stay in Atlasthe attacker is already in the Sultana del Norte to be able to do the corresponding medical examinations and be announced by tigers.
Pachuca He sent his offer for the left side, but America He considered it low and already counteroffered. The Tuzos are the ones who will decide whether to advance or not, although for now they already have a principle of agreement with the agent and the cream-blue player.
The Uruguayan would be the foreigner sacrificed for Monterey and no longer being contemplated by Tolucaone of your options is to reach the Atlas.
The striker would arrive at La Madriguera on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The royal club is looking for five million dollars.
