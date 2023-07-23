However, Stove Football continues to remind that the teams have until September to make their moves.

Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

Fernando Álvarez (🇨🇴, 19 years old) is a new player for Club de Football Montréal in the MLS, he arrives from Club Pachuca in exchange for 1 MDD. He will leave without adding minutes in the First Division of Mexico, Montreal will give him a first level contract with a clause to leave for Europe.

The 19-year-old South American has been in Bella Airosa since the Basic Forces and has represented the Aztec team in the U-23.

Barcelona is already negotiating for Jesús Trindade: talks with Pachuca and coach Diego López has spoken with him 🇺🇾.

It is also intended by Banfield.

i ️ For @MrOFFSIDER pic.twitter.com/EaE1RiHC32 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 22, 2023

Added to it, the Banfield from Argentina also joined the bid for the midfielder. The last tournament, the South American was on loan with the Coritiba from Brazil.

Nicolás Freire leaves Pumas, on loan for a year and with an option, to Olympiacos 🇬🇷.

He had offers of 🇹🇷, 🇦🇷 and 🇸🇦, but he turned to the sports project that most seduced him.

Pumas bought 70% of the pass from Néider Ospina🇨🇴, from Llaneros. He will play at least 6 months on loan at Deportivo Cali.

i ️ Next to @PSierraR👇👇https://t.co/OJ6aj99BNN — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 22, 2023

Newell's is interested in the Chilean Iván Morales, striker for Cruz Azul with whom everything would be agreed, it only remains to close the numbers with the Mexican team that wants to get rid of the player.

La Leprosa would already be carrying out talks to take over the striker, who is to the taste of the coach gabriel heinze.

Negotiations in progress between LA Galaxy and Monterrey by Rogelio Funes Mori. There is a formal offer and contacts with an Agent/Player. Rayados analyzes the proposal and will respond in the near future. days. Funes, likewise, analyzes his possible exit.

Right now there is a formal offer from the Galacticos, with La Pandilla analyzing the proposal to make their response known in the coming days. At the same time, El Mellizo analyzes his possible departure.

The hidden plot of the signing of Luis Chávez by Dinamo Moscow.

How they were looking to force their pass to Rayados, the role of Tuzos and the player's determination of whether or not he wanted to go to Europe.

Toluca has a new striker. Pedro Raúl arrives in hell after a great 2022, he could not be the same in 2023. His greatest virtue: the passing game to finish off. Little connection in sequences, presence in the area and great defensive wear. Can he contribute to the Devils?

Puebla made an offer to Cruz Azul for a one-year loan with a purchase option for Christian Tabó, but nothing is defined yet.

El 🇺🇾 still hasn't given the green light to leave the 🚂.

“The thing about Christian, at first they are just rumors, because in the end he has participation with Cruz Azul and we do not want to interfere at all with a player who is participating with a club. But yes, we are looking for this reinforcement to shore up our team”he expressed.

Now yes, Julio Furch is officially leaving Mexican soccer and we want to ask you: Is he the best striker for the direct (air) game of the 21st century in Mexico?

Escorted even by the National Guard! Ozziel Herrera arrived in Monterrey to sign for Tigres

Pachuca sent his offer for Salvador Reyes, America considered it low and already counteroffered. The 'Tuzos' will decide if they advance or not, while they already have a principle of agreement with the agent/player

Atlas has efforts in process by Rodrigo Aguirre de Monterrey.

Formal offer of a one-year loan with a purchase option. Rayados analyzes and counteroffer with an option of 5 million dollars, assignment with a charge of 2 million dollars on the final amount.

The striker would arrive at La Madriguera on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The royal club is looking for five million dollars.