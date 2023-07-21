However, Stove Football continues to remind that the teams have until September to make their moves.

Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

🚨 YOUNG FRONT TO EUROPE! 🚨 EXCL. Hugo Weckmann(19) signs with Manchester City Group and will be playing with SK Lommel of the Belgian second division 🟢5 year contract

🟢 Categorized by City in a group called “Emerging Talents” Congratulations… pic.twitter.com/z975jMQBIa – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) July 17, 2023

After having been with Xolos de Tijuana, the attacker arrives in Europe as a free agent signing a five-year contract.

Celaya sends a player to Europe. Yes, another. Gael Acosta is a new player for Kalamata in the Greek second division. He sends a pure veteran, but the Expansion League is sending and sending players. There are four in this market, and they sent a couple more in the past, including a kid to… pic.twitter.com/IXQ2mMnAK0 —Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 20, 2023

Matías Roskopf will be the new 10 for Atlante; His last team was Central Español from Uruguay, where he added 18 games. 2 goals

572 minutes pic.twitter.com/c1MqBjDcsY — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 15, 2023

Quality and Heart ❤️‍🔥 Jacobo Reyes loves himself a great goal! #We are united pic.twitter.com/21bGlsXpPg — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) July 16, 2023

🚨🤠 Monterrey has efforts underway for the signing of Lucas Moura. The contacts have advanced in recent days and there is a formal proposal for his signature. approx. 5 million dollars per season. Without going into more detail, Rayados waits and is optimistic about closing his other one 💣 📸 [@enripl] pic.twitter.com/cxGnwKLCrA — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 21, 2023

América does not have Mauro Lainez, they are willing to let him go on loan. Atlas, Santos, León and Xolos among the most interested teams. 🚨@fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/oDr1OYsrqi — . 🦅 (@MillonetasCA) July 20, 2023

🚨🇺🇾 Negotiations between Puebla and Cruz Azul by Christian Tabó closed. Puebla wants CAZ to absorb 100% of the salary in the assignment. Principle of agreement in amount of op. shopping. In personal terms, without agreement between Puebla and player for possible future acquisition pic.twitter.com/pERn0Ksc9M — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 20, 2023

La Franja wants La Máquina to absorb one hundred percent of the salary in order to make the loan valid.

🚨🤠 Rodrigo Aguirre (Monterrey) has been offered to Grupo Orlegi and Grupo Pachuca. Atlas and Pachuca the interested parties. Both analyze and will give an answer in the next few days. An attempt was made again with Toluca, but the Devils flatly rejected. They seek accommodation from assignment. pic.twitter.com/Muu5mlP10j — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 20, 2023

There are surveys of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 for striker Leandro Diaz, but for now at #lanus No specific offer came to him, he has a current contract with the club until 2025 and Garnet will not listen to offers that are less than 3.5 million dollars. For those who ask, for now everything is very cold. pic.twitter.com/IisAkBdZ0A — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 21, 2023

ANOTHER NEAR RUSSIA! 🇷🇺🚨 CSKA Moscow is close to paying Victor Dávila’s 12 million dollar clause, they also offer him a great salary that is difficult to refuse 🗞️ Cesar Luis Merlo / SoyFiera pic.twitter.com/uKBnAZEMeI – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) July 21, 2023

Well, that’s it, Luis Chávez from tomorrow will be a Dinamo Moscow player. Much has been made of the step of his evolution coming to him once and for all. Did you know that he is the first Mexican to play in Russia? What team does Chávez join? You will find out in this thread. pic.twitter.com/syqevG381j — Sebastián Alarcón (@AlarSebas) July 21, 2023

The agreements were finalized between Pachuca and the Russians, so the World Cup player will travel to that country this Friday because the Police will pay the clause. The element of the Tuzos will sign a contract for four years with a good salary.

Ozziel Herrera ➤ Tigers An unconventional winger, closer to being a center forward. A lot of presence in the area, good in offensive 1 vs 1 and incisive to assist or score, at least in the previous season. What do you think of his arrival in the feline outfit? pic.twitter.com/4BJPJhkVEc — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) July 20, 2023

The attacker will sign for four years and will now carry out the corresponding medical examinations in order to be officially announced.

🚨Forward 🇻🇪 Bruno Schmutz (20} stopped belonging to Pumas.

*️⃣Her destination will be PFC Beroe Stara Zagora of the Bulgarian First Division, pic.twitter.com/hRmcNAcbMz – Real Football Information (@InfRealfutbol) July 19, 2023

After being in Mexico with atlantean, roadrunner, Tabasco Cougars and the Under-20 National University, the Venezuelan leaves.

Lucas González is close to returning early to #Independent. He had a contract at Santos Laguna until the end of October. The Mexican club will not take it into account and will not put up obstacles to release it.

Zielinski wants it and called it.

In @DeLaCunaAlInf 📻 pic.twitter.com/GPZt3M6mbw — Santiago Waddle ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@santiwaddle) July 21, 2023

El Salsita works with the team’s sub-23 by not entering into plans, although he still has six months left on his loan, apart from the owner of his letter, Avellaneda IndependentThey don’t want to be loaned to another squad like Atlasso they want there to be a rescission of the loan.