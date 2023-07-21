The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, begins its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which begins this Friday, July 21 and will end on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remind that the teams have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 19-year-old striker leaves Mexican soccer to join the Lommel SK of the Second Division of Belgium.
After having been with Xolos de Tijuana, the attacker arrives in Europe as a free agent signing a five-year contract.
The 31-year-old left winger has emigrated to the Old Continent after signing with the Kalamata FC of the Second Division of Greece. He joins the club for two years from the celaya of the expansion league.
Although the promotion has not officially opened yet, atlantean wants to continue shining in the expansion league and announced the Argentine striker, who arrives as a free agent from Colon From Uruguay.
Rayados’ left winger left on loan to New Mexico United of the USL Championship from United States.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that the efforts of Monterrey by the Brazilian continue. The source indicates that there is a formal proposal for his signature, approximately five million dollars per season. For now La Pandilla is waiting, but with optimism to close the signing.
America won’t take the winger into account, so they are willing to let him go on loan. Among those interested in the attacker are Atlas, Santos Laguna, León and Xolosalthough none have launched a formal offer.
More news about the transfer market
Fernando Esquivel He shared that for now the negotiations between Puebla and Cruz Azul for the Uruguayan are being worked on.
La Franja wants La Máquina to absorb one hundred percent of the salary in order to make the loan valid.
In the same way, Fernando Esquivel reported that the Uruguayan striker has been offered to Orlegui Group and Pachuca Groupwith Atlas and Pachuca showing interest. The two teams are analyzing and will give their answer soon. Because Toluca searched for him previously, he was also searched for again, however, they declined the offer.
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathere are surveys of Blue Cross by the striker of lanusHowever, there has not been any concrete offer, aside from his current contract until 2025. Added to this, El Garnet will not listen to offers that are less than 3.5 million dollars.
the striker of Lion has aroused the interest of CSKA Moscow From Russia. According to the portal I am fierce, the Russian team launched an offer for the Chilean, with an amount difficult to reject: ten million dollars. Added to this, the Military is willing to pay the termination clause that amounts to twelve million dollars, without forgetting that they offer him a salary increase.
During this Thursday, the future of the midfielder was once again questioned by ensuring that his signing with the Dynamo Moscowbut he remains firm in going to Europe and not leaving with striped.
The agreements were finalized between Pachuca and the Russians, so the World Cup player will travel to that country this Friday because the Police will pay the clause. The element of the Tuzos will sign a contract for four years with a good salary.
In the same way, this Thursday it had been mentioned that the national team was not willing to leave for tigers because he wanted to stay in AtlasHowever, in the end he will go north because he decided to respect the agreement between the two institutions.
The attacker will sign for four years and will now carry out the corresponding medical examinations in order to be officially announced.
The striker, who can also play as a winger on both sides, leaves the Pumas to go to the Old Continent with the PFC Beroe Stara Zagora of the Bulgarian First Division.
After being in Mexico with atlantean, roadrunner, Tabasco Cougars and the Under-20 National University, the Venezuelan leaves.
The technician of Saints Lagoonthe Uruguayan Paul RepettoHe wants a foreign reinforcement and for this reason he must sacrifice one of his pupils, so the Argentine would be the chosen one.
El Salsita works with the team’s sub-23 by not entering into plans, although he still has six months left on his loan, apart from the owner of his letter, Avellaneda IndependentThey don’t want to be loaned to another squad like Atlasso they want there to be a rescission of the loan.
The Monterrey affair for the Spanish midfielder is not over yet. According to the newspaper abc Seville, the agreement between the royals and the Real Betis It was ten million plus seven more in variables. The albiazul board traveled this Wednesday to the city of Seville to close the incorporation.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #A2023 #League #Dávila #Salsita #Aguirre #Leandro #Tabó
Leave a Reply