The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, is just around the corner because it starts next week and for this reason, Stove Football does not stop and the teams rush to make their last moves to play their best role.
Here are the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors towards the A2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It seems that the striker would leave the Old Continent to join America. According to the journalist Kerry Newsthe youth squad from Querétaro would have accepted an offer from the Azulcremas to return after having spent the last tournament with him Jong Circle Brugge from Belgium.
After having passed the medical tests, the Colombian was officially announced by Cruz Azul, with the hope of becoming their new goalscorer. The South American, from Independent MedellinHe signed a contract for the next three years.
Supposedly Juárez had paid the Uruguayan card to the Celta Vigohowever, Halftime He announced that possession continues to belong to the Spanish team, having not signed the sale, hoping that the striker himself will define his future.
However, it seems that El Toro will continue his career with Pumas and there are media outlets that affirm that he is already integrated with the squad.
After having him on their teams, tigers and juarezthe brazilian Ricardo Ferretti wants to the extreme for Blue CrossHowever, the board has doubts, especially because of his age, 34 years.
Halftime confirmed that the sports director, Oscar Perezis not open to the transfer of El Pollo, who is still active on the border.
cougars signed the son of the Colombian louis gabriel king, who had an outstanding step in Mexican soccer with Atlante, Morelia, América, among others. Like his father, he works as a center forward, although he would be written in the sub-23 category. It is estimated that he arrives on loan from the Royal Santanderwhere he is a youth squad.
The Atlas closed at the Argentine midfielder, coming from the Aris Thessaloniki from Greece, looking for a solution on the wings. On the other hand, the team announced the withdrawal of the Colombian side, who completed his contract and decided by mutual agreement to separate his paths.
After having frustrated his pass to Blue Cross, the striker returned to Santos Laguna, however, it seems that he will leave the Shire. El Mudo is already in the city of Guadalajara to join the Atlasso reported Halftime. This does not seem unreasonable considering that both sets belong to Orlegi Groupso the exchange between both clubs is very common.
Finally, the National University made the signing of the Brazilian official, who arrives from Atlético mineiro.
Waiting to continue looking for the transfer market bomb, Rayados signed the striker from Blue Cross, who is 21 years old and was in the light blue Under-20. The attacker signed for two years after arriving as a free agent. The intention is for him to play with the under-23s, but he could also get a chance in the first team.
Blue Cross finally made the departure of its captain and goalkeeper official after more than a decade defending the shield. Now, the Olympic champion will follow his career with Xolos by signing a contract for six months, in addition to the technician michael herrera already confirmed it for the A2023.
Toluca is still looking for a new network breaker and would be thinking about the element of striped. According Fox Sportsthe Uruguayan is close to reaching an agreement, although the royal club has no intention of parting with him.
Although it had already been mentioned before, until now Puebla made the departure of its goalkeeper and captain official.
“Thank you for driving us to believe until the end. Thank you for the legacy you leave in everyone! The best of successes!”could be read in the statement.
The Paraguayan sounded to reach Blue Crossbut most likely he will return to his country.
La Máquina launched a formal offer for the 25-year-old Colombian who is currently a member of the Newell’s Old Boys from Argentina. according to daily recordthe negotiations are advanced so that his transfer is closed this weekend and he travels to Mexico City to present the corresponding physical and medical examinations.
Different reports from daily record They have mentioned that the Argentinian does not enter plans of cougars for his controversial attitude and now they would be close to seeing him leave. His new destiny would be Blue Cross and the same newspaper commented that the negotiations are well advanced, at 85 percent. The defender would arrive on loan with a purchase option.
Both Chivas players who came out champions with the tapatio in the expansion league are from the desire of Juarez Braveswho has already launched a formal offer for the two, as reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel.
cougars sent a formal offer for the signature of the defender of the Elche from Spain. The Aztec team offers him a salary increase and a two-year contract, pending the Argentine’s response.
Atlético San Luis enters into negotiations with the Spanish Uniona from Chile to take over the Mexican striker. The offer is for one hundred percent of the final transfer pass.
The winger says goodbye to saint Louis because now he will put on the jacket of juarez. The border team reached an agreement for a one-year loan. Now the defender must travel to take the corresponding exams and sign his contract.
He Atlas has efforts initiated by the midfielder of the cali america. The formal offer is around three million dollars, however, the coffee team has not responded.
Although at first he refused to leave, in the end, the defender leaves Toluca to join juarez because an agreement was reached for one hundred percent of the pass, with a figure close to two million dollars. The defender will sign for the next two years with the option of one more.
Fernando Esquivel announced that the departure of both players from their respective club can be taken for granted without being an exchange. The Argentinian defender leaves Xolos to join Queretarowhile the Colombian goes to Tijuana, leaving Gallos Blancos behind.
Another who refused to leave the border was the Chilean attacker, however, in the end he did go to Queretaro and it was already officially announced.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #A2023 #League #Corona #Montecinos #Wilke #Dueñas #Mudo
Leave a Reply