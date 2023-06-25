Here are the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors towards the A2023:

Teun Wilke (🇲🇽, 21 years old) is a new Club América player, coming from SPAL in the Italian Second Division. pic.twitter.com/0wWHeCqeY0 — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) June 24, 2023

THE NUMBERS ⚽️ Thus the records of the new Azul striker, Diber Cambindo. 🇨🇱 Union San Felipe – 0 goals

🇨🇴 Deportes Quindío – 36 goals

🇨🇴 America de Cali – 1 goal

🇨🇴 Independiente de Medellín – 29 goals 6 Assists in his entire career. Few minutes in Selection without goal. pic.twitter.com/eRfbCgFNXj – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 24, 2023

He is Gabriel Fernández, the Juárez striker who would be close to reaching Pumashttps://t.co/Rkp4HqZpi5 pic.twitter.com/T7liGb3G77 — Halftime (@halftime) June 24, 2023

However, it seems that El Toro will continue his career with Pumas and there are media outlets that affirm that he is already integrated with the squad.

Ready Jesus Dueñas ✅ It will become the next reinforcement of @Blue Cross. All conditions are agreed for it to reach the machine. pic.twitter.com/VjdfVUCyWf — Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) June 24, 2023

Halftime confirmed that the sports director, Oscar Perezis not open to the transfer of El Pollo, who is still active on the border.

New auriazul! Santiago Rey, son of former soccer player Luis Gabriel, signed with Pumashttps://t.co/Wm1nYCk8x3 pic.twitter.com/kEkff9fM9q — Halftime (@halftime) June 23, 2023

🚨Mateo García is already in Guadalajara, to join the Atlas

🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/gDB5GXsuUG — Ariel Leguizamón🐦🇦🇷🇲🇽🌎 (@tvarieldep) June 24, 2023

They already have defense! Pumas made the signing of Nathan Silva officialhttps://t.co/HIYNk54bCq pic.twitter.com/q89ZkkNTOc — Halftime (@halftime) June 23, 2023

🚨Transfer Market🚨 With information from CL Merlo, Rayados de Monterrey has just signed Emmanuel Gutierrez, from Cruz Azul and signs for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/MU2VwbMJKn – AllFootball1620 (@futbol1620) June 23, 2023

The new colors of Jesús Corona.

The goalkeeper already made his debut with Xolos in a preseason match and did not receive a goal. pic.twitter.com/GjMDAqh0R6 — Rubén Beristain (@Ruben_Beristain) June 24, 2023

Bombshell in the MX League 💣 Rodrigo Aguirre is ‘ready’ to light hell and leave Rayados 😎 🔥 Find out: https://t.co/osyj95GClp#RodrigoAguirre #Forward #Toluca pic.twitter.com/bxBnL3CExh – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) June 24, 2023

Today I say goodbye and I only have words of thanks to all the fans and all the people who accompanied the beautiful moments lived and the unforgettable magical nights! Grateful forever 🤍💙 See you soon!! pic.twitter.com/nRxxT8KAA3 – Antony Silva (@as_silva12) June 24, 2023

“Thank you for driving us to believe until the end. Thank you for the legacy you leave in everyone! The best of successes!”could be read in the statement.

The Paraguayan sounded to reach Blue Crossbut most likely he will return to his country.

On the Willer Ditta case: the offer, the short circuit with #newellshis performance and the reality of Argentine soccer 🔽 pic.twitter.com/19c1oSE7Kz — Facu Rivera ⭐⭐⭐ (@_FacuRivera) June 24, 2023

Defender Nicolas Freire who will not continue in #Cougars of the UNAM rejected two offers, one that was informally #Independent (does not want to return to the country) and the other #JuarezFC 🇲🇽, will wait for better offers from the MLS or within it #LigaMX. pic.twitter.com/kBaxnpc3gM — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 24, 2023

To ‘steal’ her jewels! Sebastián Pérez Bouquet and Diego Campillo with possibilities of leaving Chivas pic.twitter.com/HoaTrlnfwy — Halftime (@halftime) June 23, 2023

🚨🐾 Pumas works on the sum of its next reinforcement.

They have sent a formal offer for the signing of the next Free Agent, Lisandro Magallán (Elche, 06/30). It supposes a salary improvement to the current one and contract for 2 years. Awaiting the Argentine’s response. pic.twitter.com/TkVZ4xSiXX — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 24, 2023

🚨⛪ There are advanced negotiations between Atlético San Luis and Unión Española for Benjamin Galdames. The offer is for 100% of the pass and in Definitive Transfer. There is a principle of agreement in personal terms with Agent/Player. ASL leads the race for the Mexican. pic.twitter.com/K10I3etTxO — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 24, 2023

🚨🐴 CONFIRMED. Aldo Cruz will be a new Juárez FC player. The Braves reached an agreement with Atlético de San Luis for the 1-year loan.

There will be a review at 6 months for return or op. shopping. He will travel in days for signature and medical examinations. pic.twitter.com/IAptB7q3ga — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 24, 2023

🚨🦊 Atlas has negotiations started with América de Cali by Juan Camilo Portilla.

They have sent a formal offer that is around 3 million dollars. The 🇨🇴 have not responded. Preventing progress in the negotiation. Atlas has no problem agreeing terms with Agent/Player. pic.twitter.com/XKaJcLOXnh — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 24, 2023

🚨🐴 Exclusive Haret Ortega Transfer closed. The Mexican center-back will be a new player for the Braves de Juárez. Haret travels today or tomorrow to the border city to finish the pass. pic.twitter.com/AoFvCFwNUq —Kery!News (@KeryNews) June 23, 2023

🚨❌🐔 CONFIRMED. The arrival of Kevin Balanta in Tijuana can be taken as a fact.

As well as Lisandro López to Querétaro. Both Clubs are already working on the records and priori, it would NOT be an exchange. Remember that the limit of internal transfers for this tournament is 2. pic.twitter.com/WTaNNrl4c2 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 23, 2023