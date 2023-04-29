Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

🗣️ “Yes, I visualize myself in Europe, I don’t know if in the short, medium or long term, but I would like to go” Rodrigo Huescas aroused interest in the Bundesliga and assured that he will work hard to achieve the European dream ⚽️🔥💪🏻 👉🏻 https://t.co/x0WcU1mtnV pic.twitter.com/z1CI80cHge – This online (@estoenlinea) April 28, 2023

Do you remember what we told you recently?

HUGO GONZÁLEZ TAKES ROAD TO CDMX!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#LaVozDelFutbol 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/oXYs4mCy9z – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) April 26, 2023

The one trained in Coapa must now report to Rayados, owner of his letter, although it is most likely that he will not be taken into account again.

However, it has also sounded strong for Pumas, so much so that the Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed wants his arrival, but the board has no intention of spending money on an archer but in other areas.

The other option is Chivas, who has sought him out in the past.

WE KNOW THIS ABOUT THE ARRIVAL OF CARLOS SALCEDO AT CRUZ AZUL

Be careful, because everything depends on another player 👀 🔴COMPLETE INFO➡️ https://t.co/3JnJ0XvgwD – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) April 28, 2023

On this subject, the defender from Juárez revealed that he has three more years on his contract, but at the end of the championship he will see the offers that arrive.

If there was the possibility that Javier Burrai would make a save on our team.

Me: ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/66qi9LloXd — Moi (@Moideligaaaaaaa) April 26, 2023

The first is 32 years old, defends the cause of Barcelona Sporting Club and is valued at 800 thousand euros, while the second, 27 years old, belongs to the Guayaquil City and is valued at 450 thousand euros.

He daily record He knew that the two teams will make a great effort to retain their goalkeepers, they would only let them leave if they receive very good offers.

Despite the fact that they have not yet appointed the new Sports Director, they are already in the search and survey of candidates, the first on the list is current Jorge Bava 🇺🇾 DT of Liverpool of Uruguay https://t.co/r6jHBLNkiH pic.twitter.com/nTrsTYqVRY — ʟɪᴄ. ʀᴀʏᴏ⚡ (@Rayonymous) April 26, 2023

Thanks to his good tournament in command of the Liverpool of his country, the charrúa has attracted attention and his destiny could be with the Necaxa or the Mazatlanremembering that the Rayos will be left without a coach because the Argentine Andres Lillini will join the project of the minor teams of Mexico.

It should be remembered that many years ago, Bava he was goalkeeper of Atlas.

Cristian Cañozales is the first player to score a poker since the Silver Division was called the Expansion League. pic.twitter.com/BoR9pNIzbd — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) March 22, 2023

According to speculation, it is the Colombian midfielder from Alebrijes and the midfielder of miners. The other elements considered are Juan Portales of the atlantean and the Venezuelan striker Jesus Ramirez of Morelia.

THEY HAVE IT IN THE LOOK! 🔵🚂 Cruz Azul wants to hit the table with Félix Torres de Santos, according to Multimedios. The Machine would start negotiations ending the tournament. Pilar de Santos and Ecuador. Immovable holder the 3 games of Qatar. It is valued at 6M euros. 💸 pic.twitter.com/Br76QdreM7 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 28, 2023

Impossible… The next one 🐐📝 https://t.co/Au5h3vK1BZ – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 29, 2023

Due to this, the most latent option for the Chihuahuan would be the border square, since it is there michael herreraa technician who has a lot of confidence in him after having had him in Coapa.