The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, is about to conclude to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 has already started a few weeks ago with several names sounding loud to reinforce certain teams.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
According to the journalist dominik schneiderthe Cruz Azul youth squad is in the orbit of the bundesliga from Germany and the eredivisie from the Netherlands. There are two German teams that raise their hands, without revealing their names.
It was barely announced that the goalkeeper closed his relationship with Necaxa and he uploaded a black and white photograph to social networks accompanied by some farewell emojis to thank the hydrowarm fans for everything.
The one trained in Coapa must now report to Rayados, owner of his letter, although it is most likely that he will not be taken into account again.
However, it has also sounded strong for Pumas, so much so that the Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed wants his arrival, but the board has no intention of spending money on an archer but in other areas.
The other option is Chivas, who has sought him out in the past.
The Titan has been linked to La Máquina Celeste because he knows the Brazilian well Ricardo Ferrettiwho had him as his pupil in Tigres and Bravos.
On this subject, the defender from Juárez revealed that he has three more years on his contract, but at the end of the championship he will see the offers that arrive.
According to information from South American media, the directive of Blue Cross is sounding out the two goalkeepers who play in the Ecuador League.
The first is 32 years old, defends the cause of Barcelona Sporting Club and is valued at 800 thousand euros, while the second, 27 years old, belongs to the Guayaquil City and is valued at 450 thousand euros.
He daily record He knew that the two teams will make a great effort to retain their goalkeepers, they would only let them leave if they receive very good offers.
According to the journalist David Medrano in his column daily recordthe coach has received an offer from Mexican soccer to join the upcoming tournament.
Thanks to his good tournament in command of the Liverpool of his country, the charrúa has attracted attention and his destiny could be with the Necaxa or the Mazatlanremembering that the Rayos will be left without a coach because the Argentine Andres Lillini will join the project of the minor teams of Mexico.
It should be remembered that many years ago, Bava he was goalkeeper of Atlas.
The defender is one of the players who could be out of the tigers, because his contract ends in June and there are no renewal plans so far because they have not reached an agreement, since he is asking for two more years with a better salary. In the U of Nuevo León they are willing to let it go.
Several rumors indicate that there is already a preliminary list with potential prospects to reinforce the Águilas del América and they would come from the expansion league.
According to speculation, it is the Colombian midfielder from Alebrijes and the midfielder of miners. The other elements considered are Juan Portales of the atlantean and the Venezuelan striker Jesus Ramirez of Morelia.
According multimediaone of the options to reinforce the rear of Blue Cross He is the Ecuadorian from Santos Laguna. The defender has a contract with the lagoons until 2025, therefore, the cement board should open the wallet. It is valued at six million euros.
A somewhat absurd rumor has circulated these days, since they put the Argentinian striker from Rayados in the orbit of Guadalajara, which is impossible because it would break the club’s tradition of only playing with national soccer players. However, despite the fact that El Mellizo was nationalized Mexican, he was not born in Aztec territory and therefore is ruled out.
After losing ownership of the America, the archer could leave the Nest. The goalkeeper is with the agency PitzGroupwhich usually provides soccer players to Xolos and Saints Lagoon.
Due to this, the most latent option for the Chihuahuan would be the border square, since it is there michael herreraa technician who has a lot of confidence in him after having had him in Coapa.
