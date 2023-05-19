Here are the latest news on rumors, casualties and transfers:

#Blue Cross 🚂 The Machine already has four official casualties and four or five more are coming these days. Today I can confirm that Rafael Baca, a Cruz Azul player since 2014, heads the transferable list. All the details 👇🏼https://t.co/8P26oHaJ4Y – León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) May 17, 2023

Carlos Salcedo “El Titán” 🦍 will be with the machine from day 1 of the pre-season 🚂, he arrives at the request of Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferreti to reinforce the defense after the departure of Ramiro Funes Mori. #Blue Cross The design of the good @J4IRODOM 👏🏻 crack pic.twitter.com/jm5bjbKRAY — Hugo Ramos (@Hugo_RamosM) May 18, 2023

In addition to this, according to the journalist David Medranothe supposed interest of the Inter Porto Alegre on the defense was a strategy of the promoter to speed up the negotiations.

🚨LAST MINUTE!🚨 Alejandro Zendejas and Israel Reyes are being followed by teams from Serie A 🇮🇹 and the Eredivisie 🇳🇱. Is it time to make the leap to Europe? 🦅 pic.twitter.com/8XxTMZXH5V — Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) May 16, 2023

🚨 PEDRO HERE TO CRUZ AZUL? With information from @CLMerlo: Cruz Azul has sent a formal offer for Pedro Aquino (Peru, 28), Club América. Do you like it, Celestes? pic.twitter.com/TbJwDkfezD — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 19, 2023

Cristian Calderón came out at 83′ between boos by the athletic fans for his red and black past. pic.twitter.com/YC5CQnTGRS — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 12, 2023

El Chicote ends his contract in December 2023 and this summer he could listen to offers to go free in the winter market or that the Sacred Flock consider an offer to recover some of the investment made in 2020.

WILL BE LOW Nicolás Larcamón announced in a press conference that Joel Campbell will no longer be part of the team and after the CONCACAF Champions League final he will return to Costa Rica #Campbell #Lion pic.twitter.com/dJqdcSOxxq – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 18, 2023

“I know what leaves me alone because of what he did, as a player and a person, he is a gentleman in his way of being, of training, of preparing. I am confident that it is part of the plans for this final that we have ahead of us and that I am confident that his stage closure will be crowned as he deserves “declared the strategist.

Rogelio Funes Mori is the player with the most goals that give victory to his team in the CL23 [4]. Can you do it today? pic.twitter.com/pQui5DAWcO — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) May 13, 2023

According to the newspaper The universal, the celestial dome already had informal approaches with the Rayados board to find out the contractual situation of the Twin. The top scorer in the history of La Pandilla has one year left on his contract.

What happened to Leo Fernández, why didn’t he establish himself as a starter?💥

Here my video comment ⬇️https://t.co/Ly2XjgpPW8 pic.twitter.com/xYGHmEY05X — Charly Uría (@CharlyUria) May 17, 2023

“The attacker is not even close to going out and wearing the National University shirt”indicated the cited source.

🚨LAST MINUTE!🚨 Esteban Lozano and Román Martínez would be joining Franco Rossano as the young Americans to be sent to Europe with Sporting de Gijón. 🇪🇸 Karel Campos could also emigrate. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/914HDCuqoa — Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) May 16, 2023

According to the newspaper Trade, Lush He is better positioned and it is a pleasure to incorporate him through the subsidiary and then promote him to the first team, although the information about El Mozumbito was not detailed.

#bravosxFSMX RUMOR👀 Jonathan Urretaviscaya would be wanted by FC Juárez, apparently the Uruguayan would like to return to Mexico. His last team in Liga MX was Rayados del Monterrey. He currently plays for Boston River. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/HhlP087dYY — Jaqueline Almodóvar (@JaquelineAlmod1) May 15, 2023

El Rayo would be in advanced negotiations to join the border, after his past in Pachuca and striped.

NEW DT CAÑONERO ⚓️@MazatlanFC made official the arrival of the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo as the new technical director of the gunboats. He has experience in South America such as Emelec, Independiente Del Valle, Envigado and Independiente de Medellín.#MazatlánFC pic.twitter.com/ZPMgsMHVJW – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 18, 2023

AN INCREDIBLE STORY 🏆🔥⚽!@Blue Cross He waited to repeat this postcard for 23 years and tonight, he ended the trophy drought for his cause; Jesús Corona and Julio Domínguez, the captains. pic.twitter.com/vsfetKSCuP — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 31, 2021

Added to this, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti believes that the defender can still be a starter.

Complicated present in Mexico: The doubts generated in Colo Colo by the arrival of Pablo Parra https://t.co/dPR89guKu2 pic.twitter.com/0l2yCnKRuM — DaleAlbo (@dalealbo) May 17, 2023

🚨#OFFICIAL Jürgen Damm will no longer be a Club América player 👉 A few days ago different media rumored his departure to FC Juárez; Today sources close to me have confirmed his arrival to the border team. But why Damm leaves America? [Abro hilo ] 🧵@Radio13Digital pic.twitter.com/TZSl9Glmjc — Luis Diego Rodríguez ⚽️🦶 (@soydiegordzz) May 17, 2023

💣🚨 Lucas Merolla’s contract ends on 6/30 and the player would NOT be willing to renew. pic.twitter.com/tcgxIy5tCr — Corderismo revived (@CorderoGOAT) May 16, 2023

Edison Flores is already in Lima and is approaching Universitario. This Friday he would go to the Monumental. The ‘Orejas’ will have a meeting with Manuel Barreto to define details if he could join the transfer list for the Closing Tournament. Via: @tadokolo79 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WLZBYZZ7Y4 — Cream My Great Friend 1924 (@cmgamigo1924) May 18, 2023

The objective would be to reach an agreement with his salary, which should be similar to what he earns with the Rojinegros, in order to later talk with the Guadalajara board of directors.

He is the captain and leader that was needed on the field… Chapo Sánchez. 🐐👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xq8KObIMbl – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) August 29, 2022

Likewise, the striker could be transferred to another squad as he was not convincing, despite having arrived as a reinforcement this semester from the MLS.