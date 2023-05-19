This Wednesday and Thursday the semifinals of the First Leg of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, were already played, meanwhile, Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 continues.
Here are the latest news on rumors, casualties and transfers:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, announced that the Cruz Azul board of directors has already entered into talks with the pivot, who does not enter into plans, so they talked about his possible settlement and termination. His agent is already finding accommodation for him.
The newspaper super sports was able to learn that the negotiation between Bravos and Blue Cross The defense reached a verbal agreement and the sale will be effective. In the next few hours, El Titán will travel to Mexico City to do the medical exams. The World Cup player would sign for two years with an option for one more.
In addition to this, according to the journalist David Medranothe supposed interest of the Inter Porto Alegre on the defense was a strategy of the promoter to speed up the negotiations.
According to the Turkish journalist Ekrem Konurthe Mexican-American and the defender, both from Club América, are followed from the A series of Italy and the eredivisie from the Netherlands, however, did not reveal the names of the interested clubs.
He Blue Cross He already made a formal offer for the Peruvian from Americaas reported by the newspaper super sports. The representative of the pivot is in the Mexican capital to begin negotiations, since the footballer is not happy with his role as substitute in El Nido.
The Chivas board of directors would consider doing without the services of the left back, since in the end, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic ended up enabling Jesus Chiquete in said area.
El Chicote ends his contract in December 2023 and this summer he could listen to offers to go free in the winter market or that the Sacred Flock consider an offer to recover some of the investment made in 2020.
The coach of León, the Argentine Nicolas Larcamonannounced the first casualty for the Apertura 2023 and it is about the Tico, who will not renew and will return to his country, after concluding his participation in the concachampions.
“I know what leaves me alone because of what he did, as a player and a person, he is a gentleman in his way of being, of training, of preparing. I am confident that it is part of the plans for this final that we have ahead of us and that I am confident that his stage closure will be crowned as he deserves “declared the strategist.
After the loss of the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori of Blue Crossthe team now thinks of his brother to make him their attack reference.
According to the newspaper The universal, the celestial dome already had informal approaches with the Rayados board to find out the contractual situation of the Twin. The top scorer in the history of La Pandilla has one year left on his contract.
Despite the fact that rumors have circulated about the Uruguayan reinforcing the Pumas, ESPN He already reported that the midfielder plans his sports project with him included.
“The attacker is not even close to going out and wearing the National University shirt”indicated the cited source.
The eagles of america They are close to sending two footballers to the sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain, after the agreement they signed a few days ago. Both strikers caught the attention of the Spanish board.
According to the newspaper Trade, Lush He is better positioned and it is a pleasure to incorporate him through the subsidiary and then promote him to the first team, although the information about El Mozumbito was not detailed.
The Uruguayan winger would be close to returning to Mexican soccer, since it sounds to reinforce Bravosaccording to information from Fox Sports.
El Rayo would be in advanced negotiations to join the border, after his past in Pachuca and striped.
The Spaniard was presented as the new helmsman of the Mazatlan FC. The coach has experience in soccer in Ecuador with Valley Independent and Emelecin Colombia with Envigado and Independent Medellin and finally, with the The Strongest from Bolivia.
The spine Touch Filtered of Halftime He shared that both the goalkeeper and El Cata were warned that they will not renew them, since it is time for ‘youth’, before which both asked for the opportunity to continue in the club. The only way that would happen is if they take the bench to boost those behind, who will be the starters.
Added to this, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti believes that the defender can still be a starter.
The Chilean from Puebla sounds to reach the Colo Colo of his country. The attacker interests Gustavo Quinteroshowever, from Mexico, the also Andean Fabian Estay warned in conversation with redgoal that the player has had a hard time adding minutes in Mexico. However, he stated that if he were to sign with El Cacique, he could show himself internationally and if he regains his best level, that would be good for him.
Despite not getting involved in the plans of the blue creams, the winger continues training with him America sub-20 and already looking towards Bravoshis next destination, where he will meet again with the Argentine Andres Fassiwho agreed with him in Pachucawhere he gained fame.
The Argentine central defender is in the sights of the Cañoneros. The defender of Hurricane He is valued at 4.5 million euros and his contract ends this summer, so he could arrive for free and as a free agent at the purple club.
By not adding so many minutes in Atlas, the Peruvian would seek to return to his country with the University Sports. according to the newspaper liberoThe Ears has scheduled to visit the monumental stadium to meet with the cream sporting director, Manuel Barreto.
The objective would be to reach an agreement with his salary, which should be similar to what he earns with the Rojinegros, in order to later talk with the Guadalajara board of directors.
From Guadalajara, they would be thinking of getting rid of some players. One is El Chapo, whose contract expires in December and could be negotiated in the summer.
Likewise, the striker could be transferred to another squad as he was not convincing, despite having arrived as a reinforcement this semester from the MLS.
