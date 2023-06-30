Here are the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors towards the A2023:

Atlético de San Luis signs a French bombshell! 💣 The team from San Luis Potosí has ​​already closed the signing of the French midfielder, Sebastien Salles Lamonge, from Bastia in the French league Welcome Sebastian! 🔴⚪️: https://t.co/MBiR7AwsVd#AtleticoSanLuis #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/VUB0zVjz7f – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) June 29, 2023

Erick Gutierrez is a new Chivas player! 🐐 The Mexican midfielder leaves PSV to join the best team in Mexican soccer. Chivas have closed the summer signing. 💣 The note: https://t.co/vXge3q7JCE#erickgutierrez #Chivas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/XlMhHTRITL – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) June 29, 2023

El Rebaño presented the Farmers with an offer of 5.5 million dollars, so all that remains is for the midfielder to carry out the medical and physical tests to be officially announced.

Mediotiempo is reporting that 20 year old attacker Leonardo Flores, a youth prospect of Tigres academ, is set to join #LAFC. Unclear if this would be an LAFC or LAFC 2 signing.https://t.co/JgrB8jJVFM — LAFC Edge (@lafcedge) June 29, 2023

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Luca Martínez Dupuy, very close to being Juárez’s reinforcement.

*️⃣Is very close to closing the purchase of 70% of your pass with Rosario Central. 👇👇https://t.co/f4SL3WtQmN — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 30, 2023

IT’S ALREADY ARMED Julián Quiñones will sign for the next four years with Club América. The transfer will be for 5.8 million dollars, reports our reporter @v_ddiaz . What a bomb! pic.twitter.com/gq0P5XiSvV – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) June 30, 2023

According to what was shared by the daily recordthe attacker will sign a four-year contract after paying 5.8 million dollars, which will be paid in four installments.

Jair Díaz arrived in Mazatlán after adding 21 games with Tijuana in the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/qvYLnPMGcp — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 25, 2023

Gonzalo Pelúa arrived in Juárez after adding six games with Atenas in the Second Division of Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/wtAtqW7WkZ — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 22, 2023

Carlos Higuera arrived in Juárez after adding 12 substitutions with Querétaro in the Clausura 2023. pic.twitter.com/DurgNvSoOk — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 30, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 Report in Exclusive @FT_schneidi that Granada seeks to sign Rodrigo Huescas. Leverkusen and other teams 🇩🇪 are investigating a loan with a purchase option. PSV did not advance. Cruz Azul wants Definitive Transfer and % of the pass. pic.twitter.com/xORVKd2bWB — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 29, 2023

Everything is in place so that the Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada with a past in #Toluca and #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 be new REINFORCEMENT of #CSKASofia from Bulgaria, the negotiation that lasted weeks would be finished in the next few days, on July 27 he could debut in the Conference League. pic.twitter.com/eZ95Zw6kbB — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 30, 2023