The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, begins this Friday, June 30, however, Stove Football does not stop and the teams rush to make their last moves.
Here are the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors towards the A2023:
Atlético San Luis was reinforced with the French midfielder, who arrives after passing through the SC Bastia of the league 2 from France. The 27-year-old player will sign for two years with the option of one more, according to information revealed by the journalist David Medrano.
The signing that Chivas was looking for became a reality. The rojiblanca board reached an agreement with the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands for El Guti to return to Mexican soccer.
El Rebaño presented the Farmers with an offer of 5.5 million dollars, so all that remains is for the midfielder to carry out the medical and physical tests to be officially announced.
After a brief affair with Pachuca, from Tigres, the young promise of the forward leaves for the MLS to play with Los Angeles FC of Carlos candle on loan. Halftime reported that the network breaker will reach LAFC with option to buy.
After ringing to reach Chivas either America, the striker could finally put on the Bravos de Juárez jersey. According to the journalist Jaqueline Almodovarwhich covers the border club for Fox Sportsthe Mexican of Central Rosary from Argentina would be nothing to arrive.
Rumors about the Colombian continue. According to HalftimeAmérica and Atlas reached an agreement to be able to dress the attacker in cream-blue.
According to what was shared by the daily recordthe attacker will sign a four-year contract after paying 5.8 million dollars, which will be paid in four installments.
The left side of Xolos goes to the ranks of the Mazatlan. The defender arrives as a loan with an option to buy.
Bravos announced the arrival of the 20-year-old Uruguayan, who works as a central defender and who previously defended the Athens of San Carlos of his country.
Finally, the Colombian midfielder joins Necaxa from the Cortulua FC of his country, although his last team was the partizan of belgrade. He arrives on a final transfer for three years.
Daniel Velasco of TUDN reported that the right back is of interest to Monterrey and tigers, plus the first. However, there are still no procedures initiated, since the environment of the player of the Ajax Amsterdam they would seek accommodation in Europe before returning to Mexico.
the gatekeeper of Xolos goes on loan with Juarez Braves for one year with purchase option. In the next few days he will carry out the medical tests.
According to the German journalist dominik schneiderhe Grenade from Spain is working on the transfer of the Cruz Azul side. However, there are other stakeholders such as Bayer Leverkusen from Germany, along with other clubs from the bundesliga, who are looking for a loan with a purchase option. However, The Celestial Machine would only let him go permanently.
After being out of Blue Cross and Toluca, the Ecuadorian striker would be close to being a reinforcement of the CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria. It will be in the next few days when the negotiation is completed.
The Mexican-American midfielder will play with the United Defenders Athletic Club of the Argentine Super League after having paraded through Mexican clubs such as Queretaro, cougars and Xolos.
