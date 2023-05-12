In the meantime, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 continues and here are the latest news:

Brian Lozano mentioned to us that he has nothing on the Cruz Azul table, but that he does not close the door on any club. 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/fVJGSpzoVk — Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) May 11, 2023

Nacho Castro, new mining strategist! 😍👊⚽ Welcome to Zacatecas, home of the Miners. We share with you our values, methodology and idea of ​​the game. Learn more about our new Spanish technical director ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/1IdbRXzEVJ#ZacatecasIsMineros #LVO ⛏ pic.twitter.com/1GRUyFdu7h – Miners of Zacatecas (@MinerosFc) May 8, 2023

🚨 VERY CLOSE CARLOS SALCEDO DE CRUZ AZUL. 💵Juárez wants 4 MDD for the Mexican. Cruz Azul agrees, but there is no agreement on the payment plan. ✍🏼The player already has an agreement with the celestial, 2-year contract with op. to 1+. *️⃣They are looking for an agreement before the weekend. pic.twitter.com/0IbY1vjOR2 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 12, 2023

Bravos wants four million dollars, something to which the La Noria team agreed, but there is still no agreement on the payment plan, although if his transfer occurs, his contract would be for two years with the option of one more.

🚨PSV LOOKS FOR RODRIGO HUESCAS In joint and exclusive information of @FT_schneidi 🇳🇱The important club in the Netherlands that is looking for Huescas is PSV EINDHOVEN.

💵 There is talk of 3M for a % of the player’s letter. ➡️Contacts started. pic.twitter.com/Emw88YsnjW — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 9, 2023

According to dominik schneider he PSV Eindhoven is already in negotiations Blue Cross I would ask for three million euros.

First two casualties of CF Cruz Azul: 🇪🇨 Michael Estrada | You have to report to Deportivo Toluca. 🇺🇾 Gonzalo Carneiro | You have to report to FC Sion. pic.twitter.com/wbbfSBdT4r — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 12, 2023

After the departure of both, the sky blue team releases two foreign places to look for a new attacker.

Sebastián Battaglia is the new Huracán coach! 🔜 This Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. it will be presented at a press conference at Palacio Ducó, which can only be attended by accredited media #AlwaysHurricane#VamosGlobo 🎈 pic.twitter.com/H4zJZvxdpN — CA Hurricane (@CAHuracan) May 9, 2023

“Until today the club would be willing to sit down and discuss it and, if it is a beneficial option for all parties, take the proposal, the bad thing is that there is no offer, intention to buy or sell”the journalist shared in his column Ruben Rodriguez.

🇦🇷 Damian Batallini

🇲🇽 Josecarlos Van Rankin

🇲🇽 “Charro” Ramirez ✍🏼 Each of the players have already been notified that they are NOT considered in the Club project. pic.twitter.com/9U2r3UrkYg — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 9, 2023

At the same time, both the Argentine and the right-back have also been notified that they are not part of the plans for the new project.

From Venezuela they report the club’s interest in Ronaldo Rivashttps://t.co/V5admeVgZR – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 11, 2023

🏆 THE AMULET. The permanence of José Joaquín Martínez in #Blue CrossHowever, “Shaggy” will always be remembered for being a grateful and fascinated player with the club. He will be missed for his charisma and his delivery on every play. THANKS SHAGGY. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/FblhTVOwVB — Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) May 11, 2023

In the case of the youth squad, he did not want to renew and there was a mutual agreement so that he could become a free agent.

Jonathan dos Santos could become Tigres’ first reinforcement for the Apertura 2023. The 33-year-old soccer player does not enter America’s plans for the next tournament and would be being offered to the feline team at a low price. Would you like his arrival? YES 🔃

NO ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xQpvDEALnW — •FAFHOO• 📢 (@Fafhoo) May 4, 2023

Blue Cross 🚂 Paraguayan Robert Morales in the crosshairs 🎯 High price, but the need to find a killer can be a reason to open the wallet and they tell me that THERE IS ALREADY CONTACT. Juan Escobar’s representative is in the negotiations and could be key. @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/SXXB5rNc8y — Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) May 11, 2023

Eduardo Salvio is another of the players that interest n RACING. He is 32 years old and currently plays for Pumas de México. Would you like it for RACING? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RyQLDkwThv — The Post of RACING – FORUM – (@leonelarielper1) May 11, 2023

The team led by Fernando Gago He is going through a bad moment and for this reason they would like to take Toto back.

THE HOUSE THROUGH THE WINDOW 🤯 America would pay a real million for Kevin Álvarez 🔥 The winger would become the second most expensive signing in the team’s history 👀https://t.co/XSHmKLKtpF — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) May 11, 2023

🔟⚽️ Oscar #ROSEMARY was the STARTER in practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/HumkY9Rol8 — Little mouth of my life (@boquitaoficial_) May 11, 2023

The 30-year-old Paraguayan midfielder doesn’t fit in with the Boca Juniors and that would facilitate his departure, also his contract ends next December.

The same source points out that other Mexican clubs are also looking for him, but the most advanced is the sky-blue team.