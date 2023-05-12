has started the league of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, so this weekend we will meet the four semifinalists who will seek the title.
In the meantime, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 continues and here are the latest news:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
One of Cruz Azul’s first desires is the Uruguayan midfielder from Atlas. According to the medium super sportsthe celestial board would have already made a great offer to the Rojinegros to try to tie up the Egg, without revealing the figure, although they assure that it will be a million-dollar sum.
The Spanish coach was announced as the new helmsman of Zacatecas miners in the expansion league. His experience as a technician comes from the Real Aviles of the Second Division of Spain, the AE Guixols, CF Perlanda, Girona B, FC Andorra and San FernandoHe was also in the first season of the kings league with the Ultimate Mostoles.
The Juárez defender is shaping up to be the first reinforcement of La Máquina Celeste, since he would be close to closing his pass, as indicated by the portal Halftime. The Brazilian’s priority Ricardo Ferretti is to reinforce the defense and in the past he already had the Titan under his command both in the border team and tigers.
Bravos wants four million dollars, something to which the La Noria team agreed, but there is still no agreement on the payment plan, although if his transfer occurs, his contract would be for two years with the option of one more.
The Good Player Campaign Blue Cross It did not go unnoticed, since it was previously mentioned that two clubs from Germany are interested in Europe, now there is another team that would raise its hand.
According to dominik schneider he PSV Eindhoven is already in negotiations Blue Cross I would ask for three million euros.
The Ecuadorian striker was announced as the first casualty of La Máquina Celeste because his contract ended and he will no longer be in the plans. In the same way, the Uruguayan network breaker was finally said goodbye.
After the departure of both, the sky blue team releases two foreign places to look for a new attacker.
More news about Liga MX
The Necaxa board of directors communicated with both helmsmen to notify them that they were not chosen and to thank them for being interested in chatting with the hydrocalid board, which increases the possibility that the new strategist is the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel.
Despite the various rumors that put the Chilean from America in Europe, the daily record revealed that there is no offer on the capital table.
“Until today the club would be willing to sit down and discuss it and, if it is a beneficial option for all parties, take the proposal, the bad thing is that there is no offer, intention to buy or sell”the journalist shared in his column Ruben Rodriguez.
After running out Hugo Gonzalez in the arc now Necaxa He also announced the goodbye of the substitute goalkeeper. El Charro participated in eleven duels, ten with the Sub-20.
At the same time, both the Argentine and the right-back have also been notified that they are not part of the plans for the new project.
More options to attack continue to appear in the panorama of Blue Cross. From Venezuela, the journalist Jairo Cardenas reports a possible signing on the right side of the Caracas FC. The arrival of the Venezuelan would be to compete with Huescas.
The transfer expert Fernando Esquivel announced that La Máquina has contemplated the renewals of both players, who agree to continue for another year.
The Shaggy became the third definitive casualty of Blue Crossafter three years at the institution. In networks, the club’s account dedicated a few words to the right back.
In the case of the youth squad, he did not want to renew and there was a mutual agreement so that he could become a free agent.
The rumors put outside the America to the lesser of the Dos Santos and bound for the north, however, The Sniper of the daily record made it known that this is pure smoke, since it does not interest even striped nor to tigers because he does not meet the profile, especially because of his age, 33 years old.
According Armando Melgarof Fox SportsThe Machine wants the Paraguayan striker and his countryman Juan Escobar It would be important to convince him. Apparently, Cerro Porteño He asks a lot for his player, so the defender’s representative would help so that the transfer can be made.
Some media put the Argentine out of Pumas to return to his country with one of the big clubs: racing club.
The team led by Fernando Gago He is going through a bad moment and for this reason they would like to take Toto back.
He America He is still clinging to taking the right back from Pachuca, however, it would not be easy because the Hidalgo board of directors does not want to let go of their jewel easily, therefore, they want nine million dollars.
According to the portal I’m Xeneize, Blue Cross I would seek to sign the brother of the Paraguayan angel romero.
The 30-year-old Paraguayan midfielder doesn’t fit in with the Boca Juniors and that would facilitate his departure, also his contract ends next December.
The same source points out that other Mexican clubs are also looking for him, but the most advanced is the sky-blue team.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #heading #Liga #A2023 #Ronaldo #Rivas #Robert #Morales #Óscar #Romero
Leave a Reply