The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end with the crowning of Tigres, but Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 does not stop.
Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:
After so much story, in the end, neither of the two Santos Laguna players will join Cruz Azul, since they did not pass the medical tests. Adrian Esparaza, from TUDNindicated that El Mudo has a problem due to herniated discs that were reduced last February, but not extracted, while the Brazilian defender requires treatment for a liver problem that he has had since last year.
Both will return to the Comarca Lagunera, but they let their annoyance be seen, assuring that they are not injured as it was handled from La Noria.
Just this week the former coach of the USA sounded to reach the bench of América, however, it was already ruled out because he asked for time to make the decision, since he is waiting to see if they give him his position again in charge of The Stars and Stripes. From Coapa they despaired and put an end to the matter.
Pachuca announced the renewal of the Spanish striker. Through social networks, the Hidalgo team thanked the commitment of the attacker, who extended his link until 2026.
The youth squad player announced that he will not continue at Pumas, since he is not part of the coaching staff’s plans.
“It’s time to say goodbye, but not before thanking you for allowing me to wear your colors for 13 years, and even more, for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing in the First Division”indicated.
It should be remembered that El Enano aims to land in Querétaro and his signing is expected to be made official in the coming days.
Classic for the Tigers, since they repatriated a new player who could not consolidate in the Old Continent.
The sub-17 world runner-up undertook the medical tests and was already announced as the new signing of the brand new champion after having been with him panty B of Portugal and previously with the Lille from France. The midfielder signed for four years.
After losing prominence by being a substitute in the Braves, the goalkeeper joins the tigers to take the role of Miguel Ortega, who underwent shoulder surgery. The goalkeeper arrived as a free agent.
cougars made the signing of the goalkeeper official, coming from the Queretaro. The man from Querétaro returns to the institution a semester after having gone to the Gallinero. “We know your talent, your delivery and your dedication under the three posts! This is your house, Gil!could be read on the networks of university students.
According to the column Touch Filtered of HalftimeLa Chofis is another of the players who could get off the Pachucasince it interests clubs like juarezXolos and Puebla.
Even though from Brazil it was rumored that the Brazilian defender could leave tigers to join the flamenco, the current champion has already come out to deny these rumors. The defense assured that he wants to continue in the feline club.
“I’m staying here, come back focused for the preseason, to start well and now we are ready, rested and to start with everything this season”he expressed.
The Cata was officially announced by Atlético San Luis, thus continuing his career after saying goodbye to Blue Cross, the only club he had defended. The defender mentioned feeling motivated by a new challenge in his career, in which he will seek to add his experience to the benefit of the team.
The Colombian arrived in Mexico City to carry out the medical tests, expressing his happiness at being able to play with Blue Cross.
“Cruz Azul represents a lot here in Mexican soccer, it is a historic club and one of the biggest in Mexico”indicated the forward of the Independent Medellin.
Likewise, the attacker stated that the ankle injury that took him away from La Máquina a few months ago is now a thing of the past.
sources close to Halftime They explained that the goalkeeper did not reach an agreement with Blue Cross to renew his contract, so he will say goodbye to La Noria, after 14 years.
In this way, the celestial captain will remain as a free agent.
A new interest in the left side has just appeared from the A series. It’s about the lazioso reported Halftime.
“Lazio is already monitoring possible alternatives. Two other names have emerged from abroad. One of them is Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest, who spent last season on loan to Milan. The other is Omar Campos del Saints Lagoon”, mentioned some Italian media, as well as the president of the club, claudio lotitoyou are also interested in fieldsfor which they would pay between three and four million euros.
After spending six months with him silvasspor of Türkiye, the Ecuadorian reported this Thursday to the preseason of tigersbut the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He made it clear that he does not enter into plans.
In any case, the striker will do preseason with the rest of the team to be in good shape and when a transfer possibility arises, it will be easier for him to leave.
Different media assume that the technician of the Atlético San Luis will become a strategist America, since both teams have reached an agreement. Apparently it only remained to agree on how the payment of the termination clause would be, which was two million dollars. The official announcement is now missing.
Now, with the departure of garden of the saint Louis, one of the options that the team would look for would be Made in CU. However, the directive has another deck of options.
Necaxa submitted a formal offer to the San Lorenzo Almagro to look for the signing of the midfielder. According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis MerloIf El Ciclón does not accept the proposal, the hydrocálida board would have the option of convincing the Argentine, since he has six months left on his contract and can already negotiate with other teams.
Blue Cross he will be left with the desire of the scorer because Toluca won it. According to the Paraguayan press, the Guarani will sign for four years, leaving behind the Cerro Porteño of his country.
Supposedly the Boca Juniors He was interested in the Argentine striker from Atlas, however, he has already denied these rumors.
“As I said recently, I haven’t talked to anyone, it’s just rumors that came out, I don’t know where. Now I’m focused on the preseason.”explained The Emperor.
The Mexican forward of Central Rosary He was sought by Chivas, he even launched an offer, which is being analyzed.
Added to this, it is known that the Canalla footballer was offered to other teams in the MX League as juarez.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that the Argentine network breaker will not continue with the Malaga of Spain after relegation, so it has polls by the MX Leaguewithout revealing names, but also does not rule out returning to their country.
