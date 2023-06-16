Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:

Only Cruz Azul omg 🔵❌ The machine goes into reverse and when everything was fixed, they have decided NOT TO SIGN Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre. Unofficially due to physical problems. Doria needed a treatment for 6 more months (he could play) Aguirre has herniated disc pic.twitter.com/ECQycxwJB8 — DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx) June 15, 2023

Both will return to the Comarca Lagunera, but they let their annoyance be seen, assuring that they are not injured as it was handled from La Noria.

Gregg Berhalter would be a great choice for the @America club 🦅 From the most hated team in Mexico, at the national team level, to the most hated in clubs 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XnZAOgECXX — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) June 14, 2023

Paulino de la Fuente stays… he renewed with Pachuca until 2026.🔵⚪

See the full note: https://t.co/006TpvxftG pic.twitter.com/gz0WAdjhZX — The Cup (@LacopaCriterio) June 15, 2023

📲: “Wherever I go, I will always be one of you…” This was the farewell of Marco García de Pumas 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KdLcMU5vgH — Dale Blue and Gold (@DaleAzulyOro) June 14, 2023

“It’s time to say goodbye, but not before thanking you for allowing me to wear your colors for 13 years, and even more, for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing in the First Division”indicated.

It should be remembered that El Enano aims to land in Querétaro and his signing is expected to be made official in the coming days.

Eugenio Pizzuto 🇲🇽🇮🇹 (21) returns to Liga MX, a player Pachuca gave all the facilities to leave for free after the 2019 U17 World Cup, where Mexico was runner-up to Brazil. It is worth mentioning that in said World Cup Pizzuto was bronze ball. His career… pic.twitter.com/1NMuthKwAD – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) June 14, 2023

The sub-17 world runner-up undertook the medical tests and was already announced as the new signing of the brand new champion after having been with him panty B of Portugal and previously with the Lille from France. The midfielder signed for four years.

OFFICIAL Felipe Rodríguez🇲🇽 is a new Tigres UANL player🇲🇽 ➡️From FC Juárez🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/SaQK1WjZcK – Transfers Liga Mx (@FichajesLigaMx_) June 16, 2023

They reinforce the goal! Pumas makes official the signing of Gil Alcaláhttps://t.co/VToHrjXG6x pic.twitter.com/mtozYRG4HC — Halftime (@halftime) June 14, 2023

I WOULD LEAVE THE TUZOS 😱😱 After a great season, Chofis López is wanted by three Liga MX clubs. He delays his return to Chivas. https://t.co/l0Ezrn8Zsc – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) June 15, 2023

“I’m staying here”: Samir Caetano breaks with rumors of his departure from Tigreshttps://t.co/YYHRX25QRI pic.twitter.com/7lYF0pF6vy — Halftime (@halftime) June 15, 2023

“I’m staying here, come back focused for the preseason, to start well and now we are ready, rested and to start with everything this season”he expressed.

Atlético de San Luis makes official the arrival of Cata Domínguez as a reinforcementhttps://t.co/0PC3ePQP7N pic.twitter.com/UTptaswLjS — Halftime (@halftime) June 15, 2023

Diber Cambindo, one signature away from being a new Cruz Azul player; must pass medical tests https://t.co/MG82DbHg0c pic.twitter.com/KUym3BYOYL — Halftime (@halftime) June 15, 2023

“Cruz Azul represents a lot here in Mexican soccer, it is a historic club and one of the biggest in Mexico”indicated the forward of the Independent Medellin.

Likewise, the attacker stated that the ankle injury that took him away from La Máquina a few months ago is now a thing of the past.

Jesus Corona WILL LEAVE @Blue Crosshe leaves after not extending his contract! pic.twitter.com/ziShmO9O0q — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) June 15, 2023

In this way, the celestial captain will remain as a free agent.

He has a suitor in Serie A! 🇮🇹🚨 Omar Campos interests Lazio from Italy; his signing would depend on another playerhttps://t.co/F0q0Uc5nC9 pic.twitter.com/SsNrNk4roU — Halftime (@halftime) June 15, 2023

“Lazio is already monitoring possible alternatives. Two other names have emerged from abroad. One of them is Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest, who spent last season on loan to Milan. The other is Omar Campos del Saints Lagoon”, mentioned some Italian media, as well as the president of the club, claudio lotitoyou are also interested in fieldsfor which they would pay between three and four million euros.

🚨 | ATTENTION: Jordy Caicedo reported and made the trip with Tigres, he will do the preseason in the Riviera Maya with the team. The Ecuadorian will travel with the team to the preseason hoping to sign with another club. pic.twitter.com/n1dq3JSpRQ — We are Tigers (@SomosTigres_) June 15, 2023

In any case, the striker will do preseason with the rest of the team to be in good shape and when a transfer possibility arises, it will be easier for him to leave.

Habemus white smoke in Coapa! The novel is over! André Jardine is the new DT of Americahttps://t.co/QFZfCyaEob pic.twitter.com/VVKJDuQwwL — Halftime (@halftime) June 15, 2023

Jaime Lozano, candidate to lead Atlético de San Luishttps://t.co/a3BBOn0PV4 – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 16, 2023

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Necaxa made an offer to San Lorenzo to buy Jalil Elías, whose contract ends in December.

*️⃣If the club 🇦🇷 does not accept it, the footballer already has the proposal to sign as a free agent. 👇👇https://t.co/Boo4te2AXR — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 14, 2023

🚨[CONFIRMADO] Robert Morales is a new reinforcement for Toluca. He leaves Cerro Porteño and at the beginning of the week he will arrive at 🇲🇽. 👇👇https://t.co/NqMQH79tG8 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 16, 2023

Atlas striker Julio Furch ruled out contacts with Boca Juniors, as his desire is to continue at Atlas: “I have six months left on my contract. At the moment there is nothing, I have not spoken to anyone. We are in dialogue with the people of Atlas. The intention on my part is to continue.” pic.twitter.com/cu2hzElvsi — Alberto Ávalos (@Betto_Avalos) June 15, 2023

“As I said recently, I haven’t talked to anyone, it’s just rumors that came out, I don’t know where. Now I’m focused on the preseason.”explained The Emperor.

Would you like to see Luca Martínez Dupuy wearing the Rebaño Sagrado shirt? 🐐9⃣⚽ pic.twitter.com/fwm7VeIugB – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) June 15, 2023

Added to this, it is known that the Canalla footballer was offered to other teams in the MX League as juarez.