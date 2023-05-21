Here are the latest news on possible ups, downs, and rumours:

🚨 JUAREZ WANTS A JURY. ✍🏼 As anticipated @CLMerlo: FC Juárez seeks the signing of Sebastián Jurado (25). ➡️In accession: There are already ongoing negotiations.

Cruz Azul open to negotiation from assignment.

Cruz Azul open to negotiation from assignment. Jury seeks to ensure ownership.

For his good luck, Juárez would be looking for him, at least that’s what the journalist revealed. Cesar Luis Merlo.

From the tweet of Marcelo Flores's father… from Chivas, nothing.

The message contains the Mexican flag along with some ‘soon’ arrows and two red and white circles that suggest that their destination could be Chivas, Necaxa or Atlético San Luis.

In the meantime, the offender must report with the Arsenal after having been on loan with him Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, where it did not have the desired continuity.

César López remains the only player from Tepatitlán who has added all the minutes of the tournament.

The youth player was on loan with the Tepatitlan of the expansion league from the tapatio and this would be his first opportunity to be with the first team.

POSSIBLE GOODBYE Leo Fernández went from being a Toluca figure to being able to leave the team, as indicated by ESPN. The 10 choricero could be used as a bargaining chip in the face of loss of prominence. He arrived in Toluca for 4 million dollars and with a contract until 2026, from Tigres.

According to the transfer specialist, Fernando EsquivelThere is a personal issue with the Uruguayan, some internal differences due to his poor performance and attitudes.

For now, it remains under analysis whether it should continue or not.

America has priced Pedro Aquino at 5MDD. Willing to sell. This in view of Cruz Azul's interest in taking the Peruvian. Expensive? Cheap?

However, after the elimination of La Pandilla in the semifinals, it is unknown what the outlook will be for the World Cup.