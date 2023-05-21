The first finalist of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already been known, in the absence of the other key that will be played this Sunday, meanwhile, Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 continues.
Here are the latest news on possible ups, downs, and rumours:
Cruz Azul recently announced that the headline for the following semester will be Andres Gudino and that would leave the goalkeeper on the bench again.
For his good luck, Juárez would be looking for him, at least that’s what the journalist revealed. Cesar Luis Merlo.
A few days ago, the father of the player with Canadian, English and Mexican nationality published a mysterious message on networks that suggests that the national team could reach Mexico.
The message contains the Mexican flag along with some ‘soon’ arrows and two red and white circles that suggest that their destination could be Chivas, Necaxa or Atlético San Luis.
In the meantime, the offender must report with the Arsenal after having been on loan with him Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, where it did not have the desired continuity.
The defense would practically be the first loss of Guadalajara for the following semester. The striped youth squad has not even been benched in recent matches, so he would like to emigrate. However, his salary would be an impediment to being able to leave because he is one of the best paid in the squad.
According to the column Touch Filtered of Halftimethe sports director of Guadalajara, the Spanish Fernando Hierrolooks favorably on the goalkeeper to compete for the starting position at Miguel Jimenez.
The youth player was on loan with the Tepatitlan of the expansion league from the tapatio and this would be his first opportunity to be with the first team.
Although recently it was mentioned that the Uruguayan is included in the plans of Ignacio Ambriz with Toluca for the following semester, it seems that it is not completely safe.
According to the transfer specialist, Fernando EsquivelThere is a personal issue with the Uruguayan, some internal differences due to his poor performance and attitudes.
For now, it remains under analysis whether it should continue or not.
the same Fernando Esquivel He indicated that the three players could become casualties for the Red Devils and not precisely because of their level but because of their seniority. The Brazilian has 34, the same as Navarrito, while El Pechu has 35.
Just a few days ago, the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo commented that Blue Cross he had asked about the Peruvian from America, receiving his answer. Those from Coapa are willing to get rid of the pivot as long as five million dollars are put on the table.
The Rayados left-back already rejected a renewal offer weeks ago, and another meeting has been agreed, he reported. Fernando Esquivel.
However, after the elimination of La Pandilla in the semifinals, it is unknown what the outlook will be for the World Cup.
According to the portal StrikersLa Máquina could suffer the loss of the Paraguayan because the River Plate he would approach to sign him because the coach likes him Martin Demichelis. Millionaires should pay close to five million dollars.
