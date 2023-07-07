Matchday 2 of the 2023 Opening Tournament of the MX League is about to take place, but Stove Football continues because the teams still have until September to reinforce themselves with players who are active outside of Mexico.
Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Joker was left out of the Miami Inter of the MLSwhich surprised him a bit and now he has been linked to Mexican soccer, despite the interest of the Los Angeles Galaxy for keeping him on American soil.
Among the teams that are dreaming of repatriating the attacker are León and Chivas, although the former has already denied being interested, while the latter has not omitted any comments.
The front of the Circle Brugge of Belgium, but that your letter belongs to the SPAL of the B-series from Italy, it sounded first to arrive with América, but the negotiations were complicated and now supposedly it would be a ‘B’ plan for Guadalajara since they could not finalize the transfer of Alan Pulido.
The last semester, the pivot was in the Miedz Legnica from Poland, but although his goal was to stay in Europe, he would be about to return to the owner of his letter, the America.
Supposedly, the youth squad had options to stay in the Old Continent, but would seek to fight for a place in Coapa.
According to the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelthe Spanish midfielder has been offered to the MX League. The most advanced to get his signing is Juárez, although Pumas and Pachuca are also interested. He Vissel Kobe from Japan awaits sale at low cost or transfer to release it in six months.
According to the German journalist, dominik schneiderthere are polls by the Real Valladolid for the defense of America. The Azulcrema team’s position is that the winger would only go on sale and not on loan.
By having an overcapacity of Untrained in Mexico, the Uruguayan goalkeeper would be the one sacrificed by the cougars in order to provide a solution. The one who was also discharged for the same matter was the Brazilian Higor Meritao.
Rayados is still waiting to achieve his ‘bombshell’ and for this reason he would be after the Spanish from Real Betis. According to him daily recordNegotiations are stalled because the Spanish club is asking for more money and the midfielder, as well as his agent, is seeking a salary of six million dollars a year, something that has never been paid before in Mexico.
Although it was already a fact, until now Cruz Azul made official the signing of the Colombian defender, from Newell’s Old Boys from Argentina. The central defender signed for three years with the cement growers.
After not being considered by Xolos even though he had six more months on his contract, the central defender said goodbye to Mexico to go to Saudi Arabia. It was this Monday when the Argentine was announced by the Khaleej of the Saudi Professional Leaguewho signed it until June 2024.
Halftime announced that Tigres asked about the attacker of the cougarsHowever, the Pedregal club told him that it is not for sale. The same thing happened with Blue Crosswho showed a lot of interest.
La Máquina was interested in the forward center of Chivas who came out champion with him tapatio of the expansion league. The La Noria club would seek a loan and are still in talks to reach an agreement. If El Tepa left the fold it would be for a year.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #heading #Liga #A2023 #Canales #Tepa #Lisandro #Huerta #Samper
Leave a Reply