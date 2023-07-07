Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:

LA Galaxy could get the services of Rodolfo Pizarro, after he was cut from Inter Miamihttps://t.co/o9Le4yjLMg pic.twitter.com/exyHhrwt6o — Halftime (@halftime) July 7, 2023

Among the teams that are dreaming of repatriating the attacker are León and Chivas, although the former has already denied being interested, while the latter has not omitted any comments.

Option B in case Pulido doesn’t arrive 🅱🇲🇽 Chivas began to probe the possibility of Teun Wilke ⚽, who plays for Jong Cercle 🇧🇪, but his pass belongs to SPAL 🇮🇹, a club with which America had had an alleged arrangement a few days ago, but at the last moment everything fell apart. fell pic.twitter.com/l2nLMqgWMZ – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) July 6, 2023

Apparently the permanence of Santiago Naveda is a fact that will continue with André Jardine’s pupils, with this youth squad they cover the loss of Pedro Aquino and wait for who will be the next reinforcement of the #America club #Go Americ for 14 there is with what. Quiñones debuts on Sunday pic.twitter.com/4PmXagRyBO — We are Eagles (@AgendaAzulcrema) July 6, 2023

Supposedly, the youth squad had options to stay in the Old Continent, but would seek to fight for a place in Coapa.

🚨🇪🇦🇲🇽 Sergi Samper has been offered to Liga MX. Juárez is the most advanced to take over the services of the Spanish. Talks with Agent/Player. Pachuca and Pumas interested and in polls. Nothing advanced. Vissel awaits sale at low cost or transfer to release it in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Csi85GGXcY — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 6, 2023

They are looking for Emilio Lara in Europe. ➤ VAEP in AP22: 62

➤ VAEP in CL23: 42 The drop he had from one tournament to another in the season was remarkable. Despite this, Liga MX named him rookie of the year and he is being surveyed by Real Valladolid. He is not a bad player, but he is… pic.twitter.com/sYNMQLeMYU — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) July 6, 2023

I WOULD SAY GOODBYE Pumas has problems with players not trained in Mexico, since it exceeds the number allowed.

The team needs to drop one of the foreigners and apparently the sacrificed would be Sebastián Sosa. 👉🏽 https://t.co/TyyJFTumEy pic.twitter.com/wUrhZMgHMK – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 7, 2023

🚨🤠 Monterrey gives up for Sergio Canales.

Rayados was preparing the structure of his formal offer that he would send to Betis, however, given the previous polls, the TOTAL OPERATION would be MORE than 20ME. Sergio and a close environment were consulted directly, they said NO, THEY REJECTED. pic.twitter.com/oE2UPvkj0T — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 7, 2023

OFFICIAL Willer Ditta dresses in light blue and arrives to reinforce the Machine. pic.twitter.com/bAEAfiG1GQ – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 7, 2023

🚨Lisandro López leaves Xolos and will play in Saudi Arabia.

*️⃣Ya signed a contract until June 2024 with the Khaleej Club. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/c0HIEBSS4R — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 6, 2023

AND DON’T ASK AGAIN! ❌🐾 Tigres and Cruz Azul asked about César Huerta, but Pumas was forceful in his answer: ‘El Chino’ is NOT for sale. He has a non-transferable tag, reports halftime. The “Mo Salah Azteca” stays in CU 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/UMIzmcHhEp – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 7, 2023