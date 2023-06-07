The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end with the crowning of Tigres, but Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 does not stop.
Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:
The recent champion of the CONCACAF Champions League with León he is in the orbit of Chivas at the request of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He shared that there was already contact between both directives. The midfielder does not have a clause and although his priority is to go to Europe, he is open to negotiating with the Sacred Flock, while La Fiera is willing to sell a percentage of the card.
Guadalajara took over one of the most precious jewels of the Puebla Basic Forces, who is 18 years old, developed his entire career in Mexico and was born in Europe.
In the past, the midfielder tested himself with the Leicester City from England and although he was born in Spain, he also has Mexican ancestry, in addition he has just emerged champion with La Franja in the Under-17.
According The universalEl Guti is considered by the directive of the Chivas and will make a formal offer for their pass to the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands. The source indicated that the Herd will seek a loan-to-purchase transfer, which the Farmers would not like, who would only let it go as a sale.
A few weeks ago, the captain of Rayados made a publication on the networks that sounded like a farewell, however, the new coach of the club, the Argentine Fernando Ortizassured that the Paraguayan pivot would remain for another year.
“Tattoo (Antonio Noriega) He told me that Celso has already been renewed”commented El Tano to Channel 6 Sports.
Chivas closed one more player, it is the 21-year-old left winger, from Necaxa, if he knows if he will play with him tapatio, the Sub-23 or the rojiblanco first team. According to sources in Aguascalientes, the hydrocálido team gave it a loan with a purchase option.
The Colombian was announced as low Puebla to return with Lionowner of his letter, while the midfielder became a new signing for La Franja, coming from the Mazatlan.
Through his Twitter account, the Tecos UAG youth squad announced his departure from America, thanking him with a meme.
It has been mentioned that his next destination is Atlético San Luis, although it still needs to be made official.
Cruz Azul managed to unlock the signings of the two elements of Santos Laguna, as indicated ESPN.
The salary issue was the main complication between the club and the players, who will sign for three years with an option for one more, in exchange for more than ten million dollars for the Warriors.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that the leaders of Avellaneda Independent They traveled to Mexico to finalize the transfer of the central defender to Pachuca. It will be the sale of 70 percent of his token for 2.2 million dollars, with the people of Hidalgo paying in three payments, the first at the time of signing.
Another of the names that sounded to reach the bench of the America It was the Uruguayan, who has experience in Mexico. However, he was also ruled out, since despite the decline that he experienced with the Real Valladolidthe owner of the team, the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazarioassured that the Uruguayan will continue to lead.
El Cata, who was discharged from Blue Crossreached an agreement to join the saint Louis for one year, but with the possibility of renewing it for another year. The defender will present the medical examinations and will join the preseason.
Toluca would have a tempting offer from the tigers to get hold of the signing of the Chilean winger. From Chile they mention that the current champions have already offered seven million dollars for El Takeshi, who has a contract until the summer of 2025.
Xolos and Necaxa have agreed to a barter between the two players, as reported by the newspaper super sports. Misael joins the ranks of the Rayos and the midfielder will wear the colors of the border team.
On their social networks, the Red Devils welcomed the midfielder with a peculiar video from the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The new signing of the scarlets comes from having been with him Necaxa.
According super sportsthe Colombian of striped became the first reinforcement of Saints Lagoonin a one-year loan with a purchase option.
Querétaro is looking for the return of its youth player, for which reason it has already started contacts with Bravos de Juárez. The frontiersmen are willing to sell it, while Gallos seeks its return at low cost or transfer.
According TUDNthe Colombian would leave the Pachuca without knowing very well the reason for his departure, although his next destination would be his country. The defender has been in Bella Airosa for seven years.
The central defender of Atlético San Luis is close to becoming a reinforcement of the Toluca and he will sign for three years, he said so Fernando Esquivel.
According to the journalist willie gonzalezthe sports president of striped, Anthony Noriegareceived the endorsement of Monterrey to open a portfolio and strike a blow in the transfer market, for which they would have the Brazilian striker in their sights flamenco of the A series from Brazil. Another option is the network breaker sao paulo.
Despite the interest of juarez for his services, the defense of Toluca He has no intention of going to the border, being the only thing that continues to hinder the negotiations, even when it does not enter into the coach’s plans Ignacio Ambriz.
Supposedly there are other central defenders in the pipeline for those from Chihuahua like the Argentine Nico Freire (Cougars), Paul Bellon (Leon) and Ramon Juarez (America).
The central defender of atlantean came on loan to juarez.
According Fernando EsquivelAtlas and Xolos have sent a formal offer for the winger, however, he has also been sounded out by Chivas, Pachuca, Queretaro and other sets of MLS. It should be remembered that the eldest of the Laínez separated from juarez.
The coach will continue to lead tigers After taking the title, however, it is not yet defined how long the contract will be.
After ringing to go to Blue Cross o Pumas, the left back renewed with striped for two years with an option for one more.
striped He is clear that he wants both players. The midfielder of Lion had an outstanding tournament and that is why it has attracted attention, with its letter belonging to the Puebla. In addition, the tano I would like the signing of the defense of Chivasfor which they would put a millionaire offer of nine million dollars, which could be striking for the Guadalajara leadership.
