Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:

The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He shared that there was already contact between both directives. The midfielder does not have a clause and although his priority is to go to Europe, he is open to negotiating with the Sacred Flock, while La Fiera is willing to sell a percentage of the card.

Emilio Tame is a new player of Chivas. Chivas manages to bring the 18-year-old midfielder who is a promise from the Puebla strip. He was born in Asturias, all his football development is in Mexico and he has Mexican and Spanish nationality.

In the past, the midfielder tested himself with the Leicester City from England and although he was born in Spain, he also has Mexican ancestry, in addition he has just emerged champion with La Franja in the Under-17.

“Tattoo (Antonio Noriega) He told me that Celso has already been renewed”commented El Tano to Channel 6 Sports.

Chivas signs Arturo Palma; they will analyze if he will have a place in the first team or will be in the Sub-23

Experience in Liga Mx, processes in the Mexican national team and World Cup SUB-20 in Poland. Youth, claw and determination are what characterize you! Welcome, Efraín Orona!

It has been mentioned that his next destination is Atlético San Luis, although it still needs to be made official.

The salary issue was the main complication between the club and the players, who will sign for three years with an option for one more, in exchange for more than ten million dollars for the Warriors.

OFFICIAL. JUAN PABLO DOMINGUEZ TO TOLUCA. Definitive transfer and signature for 4 years.

Supposedly there are other central defenders in the pipeline for those from Chihuahua like the Argentine Nico Freire (Cougars), Paul Bellon (Leon) and Ramon Juarez (America).