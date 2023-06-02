The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end with the crowning of Tigres, but Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 does not stop.
Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo made it known that his compatriot will not leave Xolos de Tijjuana to go to Coritiba from Brazil. He Coxa He proposed a six-month loan with the option to extend it for a year, but the central defender decided to continue on the border.
The Brazilian coach joined the long list of options that America has for technical management. However, according to the journalist Julio Ibanez of TUDNthe ex of the Canarinha has a major offer from Saudi Arabia.
After completing your loan with the Santos F.C. from Brazil, the Venezuelan must return with tigersowner of his pass, however, the fish wants to hold the attacker. Not having money to fulfill the purchase option, they want to extend the loan while waiting for the cat’s response.
At the end of his adventure in Poland, the pivot had to return with the AmericaHowever, his conviction is to continue in Europe and in accordance with Kerry Newsthe cream-blue youth squad is wanted by the Circle Bruge from Belgium, where the Aztecs are also Teun Wilke and dagoberto espinoza.
Cruz Azul closed the Colombian Golden Eagles from Colombia. According to some sources, the agreement between both parties has already been closed and it is even mentioned that the midfielder would travel this weekend to Aztec soil. Added to this, the midfielder will sign until June 2026.
The 19-year-old player from Toluca drew a lot of attention from various clubs. In accordance with Aztec Sports, AmericaChivas and Blue Cross They go after their services.
Atlético San Luis is looking for the jewel of the American quarry. There is already an agreement in principle between directives for the 19-year-old midfielder, which is a loan without a purchase option, as reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel.
Although it seems impossible, once again Chivas would seek to bring back the prodigal son who militates in Los Angeles FC of the MLS. The board will contact you and they will try one more time as in the past.
In the case of the Tamaulipan Sporting Kansas Citythey would only sign him if he arrives as a free agent because his value is very high.
It was said that the goalkeeper was no longer part of Puebla’s plans and now they have related him to Blue Cross.
On the new destination of the Paraguayan, his representative said: “He has a contract until December. I already spoke with him and they are speculations from the press, we don’t have something specific “.
The casualties in Pachuca could continue. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe Colombian defender, who also has Mexican and American nationality, had already been surveyed in the summer of 2022 by the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, even invited him to a camp. At the same time, it is followed by other clubs in Europe and the MLS.
Paraguayan striker Minnesota United of the MLS is new reinforcement of Mazatlanso reported Cesar Luis Merlo. The North American team accepted the purchase offer and the clubs are already exchanging documents. Once the medical review is passed, he will sign for four years.
The captain of the Atlas interests the Pumas and Orlegi Group He is willing to sell it, however, its high cost put a stop to the cats.
Given this scenario, the Academy proposed that they give the extreme left ruvalcaba to lighten the price, which the auriazul club did not accept. Finally, the Rojinegros offered the midfielder a free loan zaldivarwhich the university students analyze.
Supposedly, the Uruguayan from Toluca interests different teams, but they would have to drop a large number of tickets to sign him.
The midfielder is on Rayados’ radar and Pachucaapart from Atlas and Santos Laguna. The Uruguayan has been valued at 8.5 million dollars and it is mentioned that both the Argentine and the Guerreros midfielder could enter negotiations to win the South American.
He Blue Cross would have a word agreement by the Colombian Independent of Medellinso he shared it Fernando Esquivel.
For now it is expected that there will be a total agreement between agents and intermediaries for the striker.
He Strength announced the departure of the striker and details that he will sign with Blue Cross until 2025 and get 90 percent of their token in exchange for $4.8 million. Only the medical examinations are missing so that La Máquina can make the signing of the Brazilian official.
According to the journalist’s words Ruben Rodriguez in ‘The last word’the two Argentines are options to be the new coach of the America. However, it seems unlikely because El Tigre is tied up with Velez Sarsfield and Curly It is priceless at 3.5 million dollars plus the coaching staff.
The Mexican striker who also has Peruvian nationality joined Bravos de Juárez in the finished semester, however, due to an injury he played very few minutes and according to ESPNit would not be contemplated for the A2023.
Puebla finally made official the incorporation of the Colombian striker, from the Deportivo Cali of his country, with which he was champion in 2021.
The defender experienced a new decline in the A series from Italy, this time with the cremonesealthough his letter still belongs to the Genoa. In accordance with The universal, striped I would seek to bring back the World Cup.
