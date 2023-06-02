Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:

as anticipated @Leonlec Colombian midfielder Kevin Castaño will be the new REINFORCEMENT of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 who buys his card from Aguilas Doradas de Colombia, he will also sign a contract until 2026 and they are negotiating so that his exit clause is greater than 10 MDD. An interesting bet. pic.twitter.com/YK5ZWrrUE6 — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 2, 2023

Well, Iker Moreno is coming back, he was already with us in the sub-18s and he went with America for a while. Let’s see if now they put him to play with the first team and don’t leave him gathering dust in the sub-20. pic.twitter.com/zpI95J94Fj — Donlu K’ (@Donlu_K) May 31, 2023

THEY WILL TRY!⬜🟥🇲🇽 Chivas will launch an offer for Carlos Vela. It will be difficult to convince him to play in Mexico, but the herd will try. pic.twitter.com/DNP7FJ9Mwm — 💎TeamScorpion (@Scorpion_073) June 1, 2023

In the case of the Tamaulipan Sporting Kansas Citythey would only sign him if he arrives as a free agent because his value is very high.

On the new destination of the Paraguayan, his representative said: “He has a contract until December. I already spoke with him and they are speculations from the press, we don’t have something specific “.

🧐 Fernando Alvarez. 19 years. Center defender. Left handed. He was born in New York, his father is Colombian and his mother is Mexican. He can defend the three flags, but he decided on the Tricolor. Follow ➡️ pic.twitter.com/vpssET6NbP — Bolavip Colombia (@BolavipCo) June 1, 2023

🚨Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla (27) is a new reinforcement from Mazatlán.

*️⃣ Minnesota accepted the purchase offer and the clubs are already exchanging documents. Once the medical review is passed, he will sign for 4 years. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/q9XpiLewWG — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 1, 2023

Given this scenario, the Academy proposed that they give the extreme left ruvalcaba to lighten the price, which the auriazul club did not accept. Finally, the Rojinegros offered the midfielder a free loan zaldivarwhich the university students analyze.

The midfielder is on Rayados’ radar and Pachucaapart from Atlas and Santos Laguna. The Uruguayan has been valued at 8.5 million dollars and it is mentioned that both the Argentine and the Guerreros midfielder could enter negotiations to win the South American.

🚨Diber Cambindo, a 27-year-old Colombian, is a reinforcement of Cruz Azul. This is confirmed by sources from both clubs. 👇https://t.co/lvH15V9nb9 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 2, 2023

For now it is expected that there will be a total agreement between agents and intermediaries for the striker.

STRENGTH WAS ADVANCED… 🇧🇷 The Brazilian team announced the departure of Moisés Viera and details that the striker will sign with Cruz Azul until 2025 and they obtain 90% of his token in exchange for 4.8 million dollars.💵 Medical examinations are missing for La Máquina to incorporate it:… pic.twitter.com/KTHgbWZp6a – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 31, 2023

🚨 IT IS OPTION 🚨 Ricardo Gareca is another of the candidates to direct our Ame, as reported by Rubén Rodríguez, a journalist from Fox Sports. They like? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AlrJKHDsor — Passion Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) June 1, 2023