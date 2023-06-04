The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end with the crowning of Tigres, but Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 does not stop.
Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:
The left side becomes a new reinforcement for Querétaro, coming from the Mazatlan as free. The technician from Querétaro, the Argentine Mauro GerkI met him during his time in Xolos.
Initially, the defender Queretaro He had dreamed of becoming a signing for América, but now he is closer to Tijuana, where he would sign for four years.
The signing at the time was accepted by the Argentine Fernando Ortizbut with him out of the Nest, the club forgot to follow up on him and now he would have given his word to michael herrera to get to the border.
The Rayados striker could leave the institution where he is the top scorer to join the Pumas, as he assured Aztec TV and Fox Sports.
In addition to this, the journalist Rodrigo Tovar revealed that the negotiations between the two institutions have come to fruition and have been closed. The Twin would only be waiting to fix the issue around his salary, apart from a transfer requested by the Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed. However, Cruz Azul is also closely following him.
According to the portal eagle passionthe midfielder does not count for the board after his return from Juárez and now he would join the ranks of the Mazatlanon loan as he has done with others.
The Argentine from Santos Laguna has had polls by striped, without anything concrete. The idea of the lagoons is not to negotiate it, so if a proposal from Europe does not arrive, it will remain in the Region because in February it would have extended its relationship for five more years.
The archer’s panorama in Blue Cross remains unknown, but for as long as the rumor appeared that Queretaro he would seek to take him into his ranks.
Gallos Blancos has sent a formal offer to Chuy for his possible signing as a free agent, apart from that he would be the highest paid on the team.
Everything will be decided after the last meeting of the gold medalist with the cement board.
The Colombian continues to be one of the best elements of the Cañoneros, but the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that Puebla wants it. The camoteros would offer up to three players to take the Poet.
Just a few hours ago, it was mentioned that the two signings would have fallen to the Blue CrossHowever, other means assure that it is a fact.
BRAND Clear reported that the negotiation was finalized and the two elements of Saints Lagoon yes they will carry the celestial colors. The Brazilian and El Mudo are expected to arrive in Mexico City in the coming days to carry out medical tests, sign contracts and be announced.
Monterrey has already made a formal proposal for the renewal of the left back. Two years are handled plus one for objectives, bonuses and a slight salary increase. The directive wants to close it before he reports to the Mexican team.
Blue Cross He continues looking for more signings and the name of the two right-backs sounds to reach La Noria. The priority is the defender of Atlético San Luis, who was also wanted by the America. In the case of the soccer player tigerscould go out on loan, remembering that it was totally erased for the Clausura 2023.
Necaxa made the announcement of its new sports director official, while alberto clark assumes the position of director of football.
The Peruvian sounded a few weeks ago for the Blue Cross and now the interested party is Orlegi Group, which is already negotiating. The interested party is Atlas, but there would be no exchange. The pivot continues to evaluate its future in Mexico and with America. Another that joins the struggle is Toluca.
Fernando Esquivel shared that the attacker will not continue in Tijuana, since after not entering into plans and being transferable, no offers have arrived. In this way, the board decided to give him the freedom to settle with whoever he wants.
In accordance with COPE SPORTS of Asturias, two arrivals to the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, from Pachuca.
It is about the Ecuadorian and the striker, who would go on loan.
Given the panorama of the Tuzos, the two Spanish forwards would return to Mexico for the Apertura 2023 from the Real Oviedo. Sanchez would join the Bella Airosa club and Walking stick I would be with Leon.
The two players of Xolos they would be coming to Queretaro. According Fernando Esquivelboth the Chilean striker and the Argentine midfielder reached an agreement to arrive at the Gallinero.
The Uruguayan striker La Luz FC of Uruguay is in the orbit of Pachucasince they analyze their transfer from the Everton from Vina del Mar.
The Mexican-Uruguayan goalkeeper of the boston river from Uruguay would be close to reaching Mexico, according to the journalist from ESPN, Mac Resendizhowever, did not reveal the name.
The 24-year-old left-back goes from Xolos to the Mazatlan.
After passing through Tolucathe Colombian returns to Pueblaas reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The left back will arrive at Angelópolis with a one-year contract and the option to renew it for one more.
The Vasco was the number one option of the America to take the reins of the technical chair, however, he rejected them because he renewed with the Majorca.
By not making any signing official yet, La Máquina Celeste is still looking for reinforcements and one is the central defender of the corinthians.
The South American club is willing to let the Uruguayan go as long as a good offer comes along.
It seems that Chivas has a new goalkeeper, since the Mexican who also has English and Spanish nationality has already said goodbye to the Sports Lugo of the Second Division of Spain through social networks. For months the 29-year-old player has dreamed of arriving in Mexico with the Flock.
All three were announced as casualties of the Necaxa. The Argentine, the right back and the goalkeeper did not enter into the new coach’s plans.
The extreme right abandons the Necaxa and now he will try his luck with him Toluca. The Rays were their first experience in the Primera División after having been champion of the expansion league with atlantean.
