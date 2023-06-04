Here we leave you the latest news about casualties, highs and rumors:

🚨 Querétaro adds its second reinforcement: it is the winger Raúl Sandoval. It arrives free from Mazatlán. Mauro Gerk knows him because he had him at Xolos when he was Diego Cocca’s assistant.

*️⃣The first to arrive was Marco García, from Pumas. pic.twitter.com/Eb48KplNaZ — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 3, 2023

🚨⚫🔴 CONFIRMED. RAFAEL FERNANDEZ TO TIJUANA. Xolos de Tijuana has successfully completed the signing for the entire letter of Rafael Fernández. He will sign for the next 4 years. pic.twitter.com/IBYeYxU3he — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 3, 2023

The signing at the time was accepted by the Argentine Fernando Ortizbut with him out of the Nest, the club forgot to follow up on him and now he would have given his word to michael herrera to get to the border.

Rogelio Funes Mori (🇲🇽🇦🇷, 32 years old) is a new player for Pumas de la UNAM, coming from Rayados de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/WmWB4P9WfH — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) June 3, 2023

In addition to this, the journalist Rodrigo Tovar revealed that the negotiations between the two institutions have come to fruition and have been closed. The Twin would only be waiting to fix the issue around his salary, apart from a transfer requested by the Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed. However, Cruz Azul is also closely following him.

Gallos Blancos has sent a formal offer to Chuy for his possible signing as a free agent, apart from that he would be the highest paid on the team.

Everything will be decided after the last meeting of the gold medalist with the cement board.

BRAND Clear reported that the negotiation was finalized and the two elements of Saints Lagoon yes they will carry the celestial colors. The Brazilian and El Mudo are expected to arrive in Mexico City in the coming days to carry out medical tests, sign contracts and be announced.

Armored! Jesús Gallardo renews for two more years with Rayadoshttps://t.co/3rXJuQ6mFV pic.twitter.com/Nd4Z2tqbuc — Halftime (@halftime) June 4, 2023

🚨🚂 BLUE CROSS SEARCH RIGHT SIDE Cruz Azul does not stop in this market and they have contacted Atlético San Luis and Tigres for Ricardo Chávez and Vladimir Loroña, respectively. -Chavez, the priority. There would be an offer in the next few days.

-Loroña, possible departure from loan. pic.twitter.com/mrye55Skac — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 2, 2023

It is about the Ecuadorian and the striker, who would go on loan.

🚨 The transfer of Nicolas Schiappacasse to Grupo Pachuca is not closed. The interest is real and they are talking between the parties. i ️ He has a contract with La Luz until December 2023. No one has spoken with them yet and Merengue has 50% of the economic rights… pic.twitter.com/edyo6nVbtB — Leandro Hernandez (@leohernandez1_) June 2, 2023

In the middle of the ‘leg market’, they tell me that the Mexican-Uruguayan goalkeeper, Juan Gonzalez, 29 years old and from Boston River, is close to a LigaMX club 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wkhQxW3NIn — Mac Resendiz (@MacResndiz) June 3, 2023

CONFIRMED. Jair Díaz is a new Mazatlán FC player. He arrives from Club Tijuana. 🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uGnPZPzrK8 — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) June 2, 2023

The South American club is willing to let the Uruguayan go as long as a good offer comes along.

Damián Batallini left Necaxa after adding 13 games in the Clausura 2023. 1 goal

0 assists

747 minutes pic.twitter.com/Aty2TOCsYL — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 3, 2023