Power, speed and goals in all the teams he has been in. ✅ Harold Preciado is the striker you have to go for @Blue Cross 🇨🇴 These types of investments are what are needed. @vmvelazquez1 @Oscar_Rabbit21 pic.twitter.com/tU9nvHFgB4 — WE ARE HEAVENLY (@SomosCelestesMx) May 7, 2023

The Argentine attacker has five goals and four assists in the championship, while the Colombian striker scored seven goals. Finally, the Brazilian defender is nothing new because since the past they have sought him to become the leader of the central defense.

CONFIRMED 🚨

🇪🇦✅ ISMAEL RESCALVO, NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR OF MAZATLÁN FC. ➡️Today in the afternoon the Spanish communicated his final decision to The Strongest, the Bolivian team accepted.

Travel next Monday to 🇲🇽 for signature and officialization. ✍🏼 PRIM: @CLMerlo @santirosadodom pic.twitter.com/GgaKk3O9Aw — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 4, 2023

From Bolivia they take it for granted because this weekend the helmsman is going to direct his last clash in front of The Strongest.

Journalist David Medrano He shared that the coach should arrive next Wednesday in the Pacific area to sign his contract and be presented.

Pueblan pride! ⚡⚽ José Hanan is very close to being the new sports director of Club Necaxa of Liga MX. The young man from Puebla has experience with the Toros de Celaya, with whom he achieved the historic sale of a soccer player to Lazio in Italy. #Find out pic.twitter.com/3ljFQ7DVdT — Mx Al Descubierto (@DescubiertoMx) April 27, 2023

Added to this, the manager has already held some video calls with the partners that the family has tinajero in United States.

The officialization of Hanan will take place when the participation of celaya in the league of the expansion league because this is the leader of the cashier cadre.

I am sure that Fernando Ortíz is going to turn around in the Azteca Stadium with the 14 of Club América pic.twitter.com/9KPztJxtsa — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) May 7, 2023

There is a verbal agreement for him to stay one more year in the Nest and will have an automatic renewal clause in the event of winning, which would be for two years.

Since the arrival of Lucas Rodríguez at Xolos, he is the player with the most G+A [13] among all the players of the border squad. pic.twitter.com/rsg3yjFLuL — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) July 27, 2022

A new member of the ‘Hound Pack’! Xolos makes official the arrival of Ismael Govea as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2022https://t.co/DjngoTd9iF pic.twitter.com/lm8pME1ZCS — Halftime (@halftime) July 16, 2022

TRANSFERABLE MONTESINOS, DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT IN PUMAS?🔥 Chilean midfielder Joaquín Montesinos was listed as transferable by Xolos de Tijuna. would you like to see it on @PumasMX? Come PTM, @arturoelias Make it possible. Dreaming costs nothing. pic.twitter.com/uQgKHtliNE — SEÑORIO PUMA (@SrPumas) May 6, 2023

Braian Romero scored his first goal in Mexico at minute 67 against Puebla. pic.twitter.com/XlLIybrArp — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 30, 2023

🚨EXCL. AMERICA SEEKS RAFA FERNANDEZ. ✍🏼There have already been contacts between America and Grupo Caliente.

Likewise, with the agency. ➡️They are open to negotiating on loan. Possibility of exchanges.

Player willing to arrive. Nothing advanced. pic.twitter.com/3vfwgYbJb0 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 5, 2023

💵12 Million and BLUE CROSS said NO. reported @Leonlec that Cruz Azul asked for Julián Quiñones and that Atlas asked him for 12 million dollars, a figure that CRUZ AZUL IS NOT WILLING to pay. León added that Cruz Azul would go for a “Killer” from outside. What do you think of the decision to… pic.twitter.com/otBChXxqXB — allexo BLUE CROSS (@AllexoYT) May 5, 2023

In accordance with Leon Lecanda of ESPNwhen the celestial board asked once again about the attacker, it was surprised to hear that the Rojinegros want twelve million dollars, when previously they wanted ten million dollars.

The return of Antonio Briseño to ownership. Paunović is looking for security in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/5xySYF7klH — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) April 8, 2023

WILL IT COME TO THE MACHINE?🤔 According to reports in Spain, Cruz Azul would already be targeting the Spanish soccer player, Isco Alarcón, who is currently without a team. #isco #Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/S9cVt4vVQs – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 6, 2023

The midfielder terminated his contract with the Seville a few months ago, so he hasn’t played for a while.

According to the portal ‘All Transfers’the Andalusian would be in negotiations with the cement club, which plans to pay four million dollars per season, but the European demands six million dollars.

Another one that looks for the attacker is the Cadizwho already tried to sign him in the market last winter.