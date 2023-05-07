This weekend the repechage of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has begun, however, Stove Football continues for the Apertura 2023.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
He daily record announced that Cruz Azul is interested in the three elements of Santos Laguna.
The Argentine attacker has five goals and four assists in the championship, while the Colombian striker scored seven goals. Finally, the Brazilian defender is nothing new because since the past they have sought him to become the leader of the central defense.
It is not yet official, but the Spanish continues to sound like the strongest option for the technical direction of the Mazatlan.
From Bolivia they take it for granted because this weekend the helmsman is going to direct his last clash in front of The Strongest.
Journalist David Medrano He shared that the coach should arrive next Wednesday in the Pacific area to sign his contract and be presented.
In the same way, David Medrano reported that Pepe Hanan is already the sports director of Necaxa, although the club has not yet made it official, since he has participated in the interviews they had with the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel and Eduardo Fentanes.
Added to this, the manager has already held some video calls with the partners that the family has tinajero in United States.
The officialization of Hanan will take place when the participation of celaya in the league of the expansion league because this is the leader of the cashier cadre.
At first it had been mentioned that the only way for El Tano to continue leading América would be to reach the grand final of the Clausura 2023, however, whatever happens, he will continue as helmsman, as the journalist commented. Ruben Rodriguez.
There is a verbal agreement for him to stay one more year in the Nest and will have an automatic renewal clause in the event of winning, which would be for two years.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel unveiled the panorama of Xolos. The Mexican central defender arrived on loan from the Santos Guapiles of Costa Rica, however, will not exercise the purchase option. In the case of the Argentine Titi, the only possibility for him to leave the border would be if a good offer arrived.
Right-back Govea was loaned out from Saints Lagoon And now that it’s over, the directive of Tijuana plans to renew it for another year. In the case of defender Godínez, he would be looking for a new horizon and the team would not hinder him if he wants to leave.
In addition to what has already been mentioned, the Chilean was informed that he will be transferable. It should be remembered that there are teams that have previously been interested in the attacker. The other two transferables are the Mexican attackers, who arrived some time ago from Toluca and Blue Crossrespectively.
Things don’t end like that Xolos. The Argentine forward still has another six months on loan with the team, however, the border board has already begun negotiations with the Porto Alegre International to dissolve the link.
Fernando Esquivel also reported that the America He is in search of a new central defender and the chosen one would be the element of Querétaro. There have already been contacts between both directives and the soccer player’s agency and they are open to negotiating from a loan or an exchange, with the Sinaloan willing to arrive.
The Colombian from Atlas is on the radar of several teams, including the Blue CrossHowever, this would have already been put aside when knowing the price of the footballer.
In accordance with Leon Lecanda of ESPNwhen the celestial board asked once again about the attacker, it was surprised to hear that the Rojinegros want twelve million dollars, when previously they wanted ten million dollars.
Apparently the left back has not reached an agreement with Rayados to extend his contract, which ends at the end of the semester. This would be an option for Chivas, since he would arrive for free, in order to compete with Christian Calderon and Alejandro Mayorgaalthough the latter seems not to enter the team’s plans.
According to the journalist Jesus HernandezEl Pollo has convinced the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic and it would be renewed for about two more years with Guadalajara.
A week ago, Spanish was placed in the orbit of the Americabut now it is in that of La Máquina Celeste, which seeks to make a blow of authority at the transfer table.
The midfielder terminated his contract with the Seville a few months ago, so he hasn’t played for a while.
According to the portal ‘All Transfers’the Andalusian would be in negotiations with the cement club, which plans to pay four million dollars per season, but the European demands six million dollars.
Another one that looks for the attacker is the Cadizwho already tried to sign him in the market last winter.
