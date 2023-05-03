The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end and this weekend the playoffs will begin to meet the eight teams that will play the leaguebut in the meantime, Stove Football continues ahead of Opening 2023.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Since last week it was announced that the goalkeeper was no longer part of Necaxa, therefore, he had to return to the owner of his letter, stripeda club that would not take it into account.
Now, the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelreported that the goalkeeper is ready to reach the Mazatlanwhich would be one year with the option of another one.
The Uruguayan side of the Necaxa would be in the crosshairs of Cruz Azul, reported Fer Esquivel. “From a simple survey, they have gone on to contacts between directives”you can read in your information.
The Rayos would be open to negotiating a loan with an option to buy.
The left back was permanently acquired by Atlético San Luis, after he was on loan because his letter belonged to Xolos.
After the unfortunate semester that the Mazatlanthe directive carried out a quick cleanup and revealed who their transferables are, both the Argentine striker and the Uruguayan goalkeeper.
Just as the championship for the Cañoneros ended, the board of directors also announced the official withdrawals, including the two-time World Cup player and the defender.
Together with them two, they also leave Efrain Orona, emilio sanchez, Enrique Cedillo, Fernando Illescas, louis quintana and Raul Sandoval.
The technical director arrived with Mazatlan mid-semester with the intention of righting the ship, to no avail. Despite having mentioned that he had a contract, in the end, he reached a mutual agreement with the board and was fired for the next tournament.
After having left the MLSthe goalkeeper was announced for this semester as a signing of the Atlético San LuisHowever, it has already been left out, as announced by the club.
Supposedly, the goalkeeper was discharged for various indiscipline.
“He got dizzy, bad attitude from omitting his diet from the nutritionist, even in training and challenging managers and demanding to be a starter”shared The Sniper of the daily record.
Journalist David Medrano revealed that Spanish is on the options radar of the Mazatlan. The strategist is currently in charge of the The Strongest from Bolivia, where he has achieved good results.
For now the purple team will wait a couple more weeks to make the final decision.
The first casualties of the Pumas are both Brazilians, since they are not to the full liking of the Argentine Anthony Mohamed.
The striker’s loan will not be renewed and he will return with the Cologne Square From Uruguay. In the case of the midfielder, the news broke because his wife posted a message on social networks thanking the auriazules fans for their support, so he will return with the railway from Brazil.
What was already known was finally made official. The Argentine stopped being coach of the NecaxaThis was announced by the team in an official statement. The strategist could reach the structure of Mexico’s Minor Selections.
Next to lillini the already known casualties of Edson Departure and the Argentine John Segovia.
After the good closing that Querétaro had in the championship, the board of directors is close to finalizing the renewal of the Argentine as coach for one more year. The mission of the Tank, historical of the club, will continue to be to avoid the issue of fines and work more closely with the Basic Forces.
The attacker could say goodbye to America because he has raised the interest of his country, more specifically, of the Penarol.
The president of the Gunboats, ignacio ruglioannounced that they have in mind to add the charrúa to their ranks.
Those from Coapa paid six million dollars for his letter.
It is no surprise that the Colombian is not comfortable in the America and constantly looking for his way out. He has been associated with clubs in Brazil and Spain, but now a new destination has emerged, his country.
Through TikTokthe striker appeared in a video where he reveals his desire to put on the shirt of the Junior from Barranquilla.
It should be remembered that his contract ends at El Nido and now he will be a free agent to find accommodation where he wants.
The theme of the Santos Laguna goalkeeper continues to resonate strongly in Chivas.
According to the newspaper The universalthe lagoons would have on the table an offer of three million dollars plus the two defenders to take over the services of the albiverde guardian.
Thanks to his good tournament, the Colombian from Atlas caught the attention of several squads and it would be difficult to keep him for longer.
Among those who raise their hands is Blue Cross and Americaas well as a team from Europe, whose name was not revealed.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Stove #Football #heading #A2023 #League #Oliveros #Meritao #Ochoa #Rescalvo #Hugo
Leave a Reply