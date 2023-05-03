Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

🚨EXCL. HUGO GONZÁLEZ, NEW PLAYER FROM MAZATLÁN. ✍🏼 Word agreement between all parties, I would sign for 1 year with an option for 1 more. pic.twitter.com/EgpoNcSvg1 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) April 30, 2023

Now, the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelreported that the goalkeeper is ready to reach the Mazatlanwhich would be one year with the option of another one.

BLUE CROSS 🚂 🇺🇾🚂 AGUSTÍN OLIVEROS, interested in “La Noria”.

From a simple survey, they have become contacts between Directives. ⚡Necaxa is open to negotiating from a loan with an option to buy. pic.twitter.com/eY2F9Ys8yB — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 1, 2023

The Rayos would be open to negotiating a loan with an option to buy.

OFFICIAL. Aldo Cruz was definitively acquired by Club Atlético de San Luis. 🇲🇽⚽️ ➡️ Previously belonged to Club Tijuana. pic.twitter.com/pZlNLOKLvg — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) April 29, 2023

OFFICIAL. Mazatlán FC transferable players: 🇦🇷 Ariel Nahuelpan

🇺🇾 Nicolas Vikonis pic.twitter.com/SIwPwqToqJ — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) April 30, 2023

In addition to Rubén Omar Romano, Mazatlán announced the withdrawal of players like Marco Fabián and Oswaldo Alanís ⚽ What team would you like to see them on? 👉🏻 https://t.co/f9Y54Ea6sO pic.twitter.com/nEgl2IHTCS – This online (@estoenlinea) April 30, 2023

Together with them two, they also leave Efrain Orona, emilio sanchez, Enrique Cedillo, Fernando Illescas, louis quintana and Raul Sandoval.

Don’t even mention Rubén Omar Romano, he was just one more ‘victim’ of the disaster that was already Mazatlan 😱😥 📲 https://t.co/4erib8fQtA pic.twitter.com/2Jr1itZxb2 – This online (@estoenlinea) May 2, 2023

OFFICIAL 🚨

❌ DAVID OCHOA, OUT OF ATHLETIC SAN LUIS. ✍🏼 His departure from the Club was announced this morning, after last week he went to the U-20 and today he was not allowed to enter. ➡️ Indiscipline and unsportsmanlike attitudes led to his dismissal. pic.twitter.com/wrIo0UVNQT — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 2, 2023

Supposedly, the goalkeeper was discharged for various indiscipline.

“He got dizzy, bad attitude from omitting his diet from the nutritionist, even in training and challenging managers and demanding to be a starter”shared The Sniper of the daily record.

IN SEARCH 🐙 Mazatlán is probing the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo from Bolivia’s Strongest and the Uruguayan Jorge Bava who leads Liverpool in his country, to be a gunboat coach, reports David Medrano. 👀 Both have been successful in their clubs, which is why they attract the attention of the Mexican team. pic.twitter.com/g1hbVbxvIm – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 2, 2023

For now the purple team will wait a couple more weeks to make the final decision.

🔥‼ THEY ARE OUT OF PUMAS ‼🔥 Diogo de Oliveira and Higor Meritao are the first casualties of Pumas for the next tournament, after not having the performance expected by the university students, they made the decision to put these footballers on transfers. pic.twitter.com/QtclYTp41z – Arturo Rodríguez 🇲🇽 (@ARDeportesmex) May 2, 2023

The striker’s loan will not be renewed and he will return with the Cologne Square From Uruguay. In the case of the midfielder, the news broke because his wife posted a message on social networks thanking the auriazules fans for their support, so he will return with the railway from Brazil.

🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨 Through a statement on social networks, Club Necaxa reported that Argentine strategist Andrés Lillini will no longer lead the Hidrocálidos. Soon more information. pic.twitter.com/4FrEiOVscX – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 2, 2023

Next to lillini the already known casualties of Edson Departure and the Argentine John Segovia.

ROOSTER WILL FOLLOW 🐓 Mauro Gerk’s Querétaro was the worst team of the 22-23 season, remaining in last place in the quotient table. pic.twitter.com/luQugwjUCP – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 3, 2023

Brian Rodríguez to Peñarol? “We have faith in the team we have and in the replacements that have appeared for Laquintana. Starting in the middle of the year, we will think about the Brian Rodríguez,” President Ignacio Ruglio said in @FxCarve pic.twitter.com/1j2qX6DMRM — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) May 2, 2023

The president of the Gunboats, ignacio ruglioannounced that they have in mind to add the charrúa to their ranks.

Those from Coapa paid six million dollars for his letter.

Roger Martinez to Junior? This was answered by the man from Cartagena @dimelokingviral pic.twitter.com/JER4GQwoOu – Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) May 2, 2023

Through TikTokthe striker appeared in a video where he reveals his desire to put on the shirt of the Junior from Barranquilla.

It should be remembered that his contract ends at El Nido and now he will be a free agent to find accommodation where he wants.

GREAT EXCHANGE!⬜🟥🇲🇽 Chivas offers Luis Olivas and Alejandro Mayorga plus 3 million dollars for Carlos Acevedo. pic.twitter.com/wzR9pt6zZO — Mx Al Descubierto (@DescubiertoMx) May 2, 2023

According to the newspaper The universalthe lagoons would have on the table an offer of three million dollars plus the two defenders to take over the services of the albiverde guardian.

Whatever happens, whether or not he wins the scoring title, what Julián Quiñones has done with the shirt 🔴⚫️ is spectacular. He came as a problem boy, today he puts all the rival teams in trouble. The most decisive player in the history of Atlas. pic.twitter.com/j8Kor3EtdU — Javier Beas (@eljavibeas) April 29, 2023

Among those who raise their hands is Blue Cross and Americaas well as a team from Europe, whose name was not revealed.