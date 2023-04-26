Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

The announcement was made by the same board through their social networks, even though the team has a chance of entering the playoffs.

According to the journalist David Medranothe directive had already contemplated making the change for three weeks and now the Uruguayan will assume the reins to have his first test in Mexican soccer.

The same charrúa is said to have a style similar to that of his compatriot Washington Tabárez and has led teams like the Defender Sporting, Valley Independent, university sports, National and olympia.

Their good work has not gone unnoticed and a team from the MLS he would intend to take it back. Sources from the United States revealed that the inter miamifrom the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarrothey would be pretending and possibly they have already contacted him, because the position of the English Phil Neville reels from being penultimate in the Eastern Conference. Everything will depend on the Magician himself and the rojiblanca board.

That has aroused the interest of America, however, they have rivals on the subject and it is Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul, even the latter is already probing because it began talks with the red and black board to find out their contractual situation.

According to the specialized site transfer markt, the attacker is valued at six million euros, that is, close to three million dollars. However, the president of the Academy, Jose RiestraHe stated that his priority is to keep the South American in his ranks and they are thinking of a renewal, although they will not close the door on him to leave either.

🚨EXCL. ÓSCAR WHALLEY WILL NOT RENEW WITH LUGO. ➡️There have already been contacts with Spanish teams; Oviedo and Zaragoza among them. However, the negotiations have not prospered because they do not guarantee ownership.

➡️Priority Europe.

This has been interpreted as a wink for El Titán to become a new reinforcement of Blue Cross. TUDN He has previously announced that one of the priorities for El Tuca is to strengthen the defense.

“With the aim of reaching an agreement, talks between Cruz Azul and Jesús Corona resumed to sign a possible renewal. It had been said that the cement board intended for the veteran goalkeeper to hang up his gloves, but it seems that the real intention is for him to continue for another year. The reports of Oscar Perez and Ricardo Ferretti They talk about the lift that has been had, a lot has to do with the goalkeeper’s leadership. Corona has the last word, if he is well with his knee, he will continue and if not, he will be able to step aside ”could be read.

