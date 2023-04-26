The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, is about to conclude to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 has already started for a few weeks with various names being played to reinforce certain teams.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
Having lost last Sunday against Queretaro it cost him his position as coach of Santos Laguna.
The announcement was made by the same board through their social networks, even though the team has a chance of entering the playoffs.
As they thanked Fentansthe Warriors of the Shire already had his successor ready.
According to the journalist David Medranothe directive had already contemplated making the change for three weeks and now the Uruguayan will assume the reins to have his first test in Mexican soccer.
The same charrúa is said to have a style similar to that of his compatriot Washington Tabárez and has led teams like the Defender Sporting, Valley Independent, university sports, National and olympia.
The Serb is about to do what no one has been able to do since the Argentinian era. Matias Almyedaput Chivas in the league In a direct way.
Their good work has not gone unnoticed and a team from the MLS he would intend to take it back. Sources from the United States revealed that the inter miamifrom the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarrothey would be pretending and possibly they have already contacted him, because the position of the English Phil Neville reels from being penultimate in the Eastern Conference. Everything will depend on the Magician himself and the rojiblanca board.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, announced that the three players complete their contract with Necaxa and are not going to renew, since they have already received their settlement to be free to negotiate with whoever they want. It is known about the goalkeeper that there are interested in his services, while his countryman and the Argentine have an indefinite future.
The name of the Colombian continues to come up continuously and it is not for less after his great season with Atlas, where he is the second top scorer in the championship.
That has aroused the interest of America, however, they have rivals on the subject and it is Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul, even the latter is already probing because it began talks with the red and black board to find out their contractual situation.
According to the specialized site transfer markt, the attacker is valued at six million euros, that is, close to three million dollars. However, the president of the Academy, Jose RiestraHe stated that his priority is to keep the South American in his ranks and they are thinking of a renewal, although they will not close the door on him to leave either.
It seems that the Chilean would be an option to reinforce the attack of striped. The point in favor for La Pandilla is that the Andean World Cup player concludes a contract with the Olympic Marseille At the end of this season, that is, if he does not renew with the French club, he would be a free agent and could sign with the team he wants completely free of charge. transfer markt He has it valued at 4.5 million euros.
A few weeks ago it was revealed that Guadalajara is monitoring the goalkeeper who plays with him Sports Lugo of the Second Division of Spain, who ends his contract to be released. However, there would be competition for the Guadalajara because the goalkeeper could continue his career in Spain with the Real Oviedo or the Saragossa. To this we must add that apparently two other teams from the MX League they got into the fight to sign him. He was born in Spain and is the son of a British father and a Mexican mother.
The Bravos de Juárez defender drew a lot of attention when he uploaded a photo on his Twitter account where he appears next to the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferrettiwho directed him at the border club and tigers.
This has been interpreted as a wink for El Titán to become a new reinforcement of Blue Cross. TUDN He has previously announced that one of the priorities for El Tuca is to strengthen the defense.
Last week it was mentioned that the goalkeeper of Blue Cross He could leave the institution because his contract was ending in June and there were no talks to renew. However, the column brava bar of The universal has ruled otherwise.
“With the aim of reaching an agreement, talks between Cruz Azul and Jesús Corona resumed to sign a possible renewal. It had been said that the cement board intended for the veteran goalkeeper to hang up his gloves, but it seems that the real intention is for him to continue for another year. The reports of Oscar Perez and Ricardo Ferretti They talk about the lift that has been had, a lot has to do with the goalkeeper’s leadership. Corona has the last word, if he is well with his knee, he will continue and if not, he will be able to step aside ”could be read.
The Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed The outlook for the Pumas has changed since he came to the bench and now he would be asking the board for a transfer for the next semester. The order of him is the right side of Argentine Juniorswho is valued at 3.2 million euros.
another player from Bravos would be intended by The Machine. It should be remembered that El Pollo was also a pupil of the Tuca in tigersas well as a time in juarez. The UANL youth squad can appear as a midfielder or winger.
