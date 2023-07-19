The 2023 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX begins its pause stage due to the League Cup 2023which will face the Aztec clubs against those of the MLS, a contest that seeks to increase the level of the squads of both countries.
However, Stove Football continues, as the clubs have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira He announced that the flyer terminated his contract with Juárez and was left with the letter in his possession. The American has proposals to return to soccer in Argentina.
After experiencing the descent with the Spanish in The league from Spain, America would seek to repatriate the central defender, as indicated by john sutcliffe of ESPN.
The puppy’s priority is to stay in Europe, but so far there is no real offer in the Old Continent, so I would not look badly back to the MX LeagueAbove all, he is excited by the idea of playing with the cream-blue team.
The journalist from TyC Sports, Mariano Anticoannounced that the Argentine will be a new Toluca player, since they have bought 80 percent of the token from lanussigning a link until June 2027. Between Thursday and Friday the flyer nicknamed Toto would travel to Mexico.
According to information from the Panamanian journalist alvaro martinezthe selected canalero, chosen as the Best Player of the Gold Cup 2023would be on the radar America. In this way, those from Coapa have entered the bid for the midfielder, current player of the Houston Dynamo of the MLSwhich is also claimed by the Vallecano Ray of Spain, as well as by the Brighton & Hove Albion from England.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe Eagles would look for the signing of the defense of the RB Salzburg from Austria. The Brazilian does not enter into the plans of the team of the bundesliga and it would come for just over three million dollars, however, there is no formal offer.
In the last few hours, the Argentine press has highlighted that Cruz Azul has set its sights on the center forward of the lanus, where he has had a remarkable performance. The 31-year-old Argentine has a contract until 2025 and his current market value is 1.8 million dollars, as reported by the journalist Alejo Gerbaudo.
Finally, Atlas made official the signing of the Ecuadorian striker, who spent the last semester with the silvasspor from Türkiye. Tigres, owner of his letter, gave it a loan for a year with an option to buy.
Another of the possible signings of La Máquina Celeste is the center forward of the auxerreclub that lost the category in the league 1 in the last season. The 26-year-old Frenchman has very poor numbers for which he has been quickly criticized by fans on social media.
The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 will play in Europe, since a formal offer from the moscow dynamowith whom he will sign until 2027. In this way, he once again said no to Rayados, who tried again until the last to be able to get his services.
The Pachuca player will travel to Russia this week to carry out the corresponding medical examinations and sign his contract. It is said that the Russians will pay four million dollars and leave a percentage to the Tuzos, while the royals put ten million dollars.
Follow the novel with the Spanish midfielder. He supposedly is close to signing with Monterrey and in the absence of becoming official, the element of the Real Betis will seal his bond for three seasons to be the most expensive signing in the history of the MX League.
The front center of America joins the sporting gijon from Spain as did other homegrown players on the team. He is going on loan for a season, although the operation includes a purchase option.
Toluca hired the center forward of the Vasco da Gama of Brazil, as indicated by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The 26-year-old Brazilian arrives with a four-year contract, the amount disbursed unknown. This will be his second adventure in Mexican soccer after having previously been with juarez.
