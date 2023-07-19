However, Stove Football continues, as the clubs have until September to make their moves.

Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

Alan Soñora left Juárez after adding eight games in the Clausura 2023. 0 goals

1 assist

329 minutes pic.twitter.com/hCYP8F5SZX — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 18, 2023

A MONEY!🤑🔥 With exclusive information from our Director @Carlos_PonzEspanyol asks 10 million for César Montes, it was also confirmed that the Mexican center-back is not in negotiations to reach the Nest, the desire of the ‘Cachorro’ is to continue playing in Europe. pic.twitter.com/NfrkcZuYHu – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 19, 2023

The puppy’s priority is to stay in Europe, but so far there is no real offer in the Old Continent, so I would not look badly back to the MX LeagueAbove all, he is excited by the idea of ​​playing with the cream-blue team.

Tomás Belmonte sounds for @TolucaFC. He would be a great signing to improve recovery in his own field, 25 years old and TOP 3 in the Argentine League in that regard. pic.twitter.com/792EeTDIq3 — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) July 18, 2023

Seville

Valencia

Vallecano Ray

Getafe The Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla, highly valued in Spain. point and ball #MentiraNoEs 🐐💣 pic.twitter.com/p3cdtnxBt0 — JOSÉ MIGUEL DOMÍNGUEZ F. (@chepebomba) July 18, 2023

• Bernardo Fernandes, player who surveys América > Brazilian

> 28 years

> 1.86

> Central defender, left back, right back, pivot

> Salzburg, Brighton, Leipzig, FC Leifering

> 193 games played

> 7 goals

> 9 assists

> 21 yellow

> 1 red pic.twitter.com/rYG5RCnD6c — . 🦅 (@MillonetasCA) July 18, 2023

📊 Leandro Díaz in the current Professional League: ◉ 21 matches.

◉ 11 goals.

◉ 3 assists. ▶️ He is the top scorer in Lanús and the second player with the most direct participation in goals (14) in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/eUvJ52zlVu — dataref (@dataref_ar) July 11, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] Atlas announced 🇪🇨 Jordy Caicedo as his new reinforcement.

*️⃣Arrives on loan for one year and with a purchase option from Tigres. pic.twitter.com/u7ioDhmXlj — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 17, 2023

🚨Excl. CRUZ AZUL COULD HAVE HIS GIGNAC. La Máquina has had contacts by Gauthier Hein, Auxerre player and is Cruz Azul’s main option if they manage to get Tabó out. It depends on the departure of Charrúa. pic.twitter.com/Np300E9fyt —Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 18, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 CONFIRMED. Luis Chávez will go to Dinamo Moscow. Full agreement between all parties for the player to emigrate to Russia. Travel in next days for medical tests, once passed, I would sign for 4 years. 📸 [@RaulMunozMEX] pic.twitter.com/HupnnnBm4f — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 18, 2023

The Pachuca player will travel to Russia this week to carry out the corresponding medical examinations and sign his contract. It is said that the Russians will pay four million dollars and leave a percentage to the Tuzos, while the royals put ten million dollars.

BOMB! 🔥 Sergio Canales is one signature away from being a new Rayados player. In the absence of becoming official, the Spaniard would sign a contract for 3 seasons and his hiring would be the most expensive in the history of the MX League. RECORD announced on July 5 that Rayados had… pic.twitter.com/x6e1s8AHgi – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 19, 2023

Another Mexican to Europe! Sporting Gijón adds America striker, Esteban Lozanohttps://t.co/ZJhb6W3kyG pic.twitter.com/7XxtTYQXam — Halftime (@halftime) July 18, 2023